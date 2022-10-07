ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cherry Hill, NJ

Man Robbed, Carjacked At South Jersey Bank ATM

By Jon Craig
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
Suspects in a carjacking arrived in this vehicle. Photo Credit: Cherry Hill PD

Police are on the lookout for two men who robbed and carjacked another man early Tuesday, Oct. 4.

At 1:54 a.m., Cherry Hill police responded to the Republic Bank at 457 Haddonfield Road.

The victim, who was making an ATM transaction, stated he was approached on the parking lot by two male suspects who had exited a parked vehicle. One of the men brandished a handgun and then struck the victim in the head knocking him to the ground. The male suspects then stole the victim’s car keys and fled in the victim’s 2018 white Hyundai Sonata, with New Jersey license plate N93PJH.

The victim could only describe the armed suspect as a black male. The image is from surveillance video at the bank and is believed to be the vehicle the male suspects arrived in. That vehicle fled the scene as well.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Detective Daniel Lyons at (856)432-8832 or the Cherry Hill Police Investigative Unit at (856) 488-7833.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously by emailing tips@cherryhillpolice.com or clicking on https://local.nixle.com/tip/alert/7196358. Information can also be sent by texting TIP CHERRYHILLPD followed by your message to 888777.​

Comments / 11

jefferson parker
3d ago

My Nokia from 2005 took a better picture than a multi million dollar bank surveillance system. Wtf…

Reply(2)
7
default-avatar
Francine924
2d ago

Cherryhill, right next to Camden, would you expect any less....never ever go to any ATM if there is a car parked there, especially in the middle of the night. These youths are predators, time to round them up and put them in the military if they are so tough with guns.

Reply(1)
2
chamakinc
3d ago

Not a good idea to go an atm at 2 am. Not these days.

Reply(1)
8
