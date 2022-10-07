Mainly Mozart's first concerts indoors since March 2020 will be at new Del Mar Fairground venue

The Mainly Mozart 2022 All-Star Festival Orchestra is doing things differently this month. For the first time since March 2020 — after a run of innovative outdoor concerts prompted by the pandemic — the chamber-music ensemble will again perform indoors. And not just anywhere, but at The Center at the Del Mar Fairgrounds, a brand-new, $17 million venue that won’t officially open until early next year.

There’s more in store at the three-concert series, which takes place Wednesday and next Friday and Saturday. In addition to continuing the nonprofit’s tradition of performing at least one piece per concert written by its legendary namesake, Mainly Mozart Music Director Michael Francis has chosen to also highlight works by esteemed British composer Ralph Vaughan Williams each of the three nights.

“To me, an Englishman, he’s one of the greatest composers, but he’s somewhat neglected in America,” said Francis, speaking from his home in Tampa Bay, where he is music director of the Florida Orchestra. “Williams will be 150 this October, so I thought this would be a nice birthday tribute.”

While Francis programmed these concerts before Queen Elizabeth died on Sept. 8, he is especially pleased that Williams’ pieces are in the repertoire.

“Her passing has had a more profound effect on everyone than I think any of us expected,” he said. “We’re offering just a little, gentle musical homage to her majesty. That gives me a small amount of American/British pleasure.”

That last phrase is significant for Sussex native Francis, who in 2019 became an American citizen. In 2014, he became music director of both Mainly Mozart and the Florida Orchestra in Tampa Bay, where he lives with his wife, Cindy Francis, and their daughter, Annabella, who turns 9 in December.

They accompany him to San Diego every year for the summer All-Star Festival.

“Becoming a citizen’s one of the proudest moments of my life,” he said. “My wife’s American and my daughter’s British and American. I love living in the U.S. It felt very organic and natural to take on citizenship.

“The ceremony was much more moving and powerful than I’d anticipated. For all intents and purposes, I am an American — except for my overpronounced T’s and D’s!”

Mozart has soul

Francis, who is also chief conductor of an orchestra in the German state of Rheinland-Pfalz,



was in San Diego to visit The Center at the Del Mar Fairgrounds — a temporary name — before construction had been completed.

Mainly Mozart’s opening concert will include Mozart’s Adagio and Fugue and Williams’ Fantasia on a Theme by Thomas Tallis, which will feature members of the Mainly Mozart Youth Orchestra.

For that piece, Francis will use the new space in a unique way, with one small orchestra (all strings) and a string quartet on stage, and a smaller orchestra located elsewhere in the auditorium.

On Friday, Javier Perianes will perform two piano concertos, one by Ravel, the other by Mozart.

“Javier is a good friend and an extraordinarily talented musician who searches deeply,” Francis said. “I always like working with people who are a little like archaeologists, who dig into it and find out what the composer meant.

“I call the Friday concert 'Pure Soul,’ because Mozart, in his own improvisational way, has what we often feel is the heart of a jazz musician.”

The closing concert, “Mozart & Folk,” will include another Williams piece and pair Mozart’s Violin Concerto No. 5 with Dvorak’s Slavonic Dances.

For Mainly Mozart, which is headed by CEO and Artistic Director Nancy Laturno, Francis said his job is to create a good framework for the musicians.

“What I enjoy above all, is building things and doing whatever I can to make them the best they can be. And with Nancy I have a fantastic partner. She’s brilliant.

“Mainly Mozart takes the finest musicians from all over North America and puts them in one place. It’s just a case of my bringing them a vision of the piece, giving them space to express themselves and creating an environment for them to shine.”

Mainly Mozart All-Star Festival Orchestra

When: 7 p.m. Wednesday, next Friday and Saturday, Oct. 15

Where: The Center at the Del Mar Fairgrounds, 2260 Jimmy Durante Blvd., Del Mar

Tickets: $20 general admission; $65 Section B Terrace and Orchestra Floor; $100 Section A Terrace and Orchestra Floor; $250 Balcony VIP seating

Phone: (619) 239-0100

Online: mainlymozart.org

Wood is a freelance writer.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .