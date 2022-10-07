NFL Week 5 odds, picks: Cowboys edge rushers overwhelm Rams O-Line, Jalen Hurts carves up Cardinals secondary

Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Tom Brady roughing-the-passer controversy: NFL officials explain call against Falcons in Week 5
The Falcons' efforts to come back against the Buccaneers on Sunday were thwarted in part by a controversial third-down roughing-the-passer penalty against Tom Brady. Fans and analysts across the NFL had no trouble calling the flag unnecessary, seeing as Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett delivered a textbook takedown of the star quarterback, whose head made no contact with either Jarrett or the field in the process. But referee Jerome Boger told the media after Sunday's game that the only thing unnecessary about the situation was Jarrett's way of taking Brady to the ground.
Michael Irvin Comes Dangerously Close to Spontaneously Combusting While Praising Dallas Cowboys
Michael Irvin is fired up about the Dallas Cowboys.
Micah Parsons drops truth bomb that should scare rest of the NFL
The Dallas Cowboys improved to 4-1 after a 22-10 win over the Los Angeles Rams Sunday. The Cowboys did so without a stellar effort from wide receiver CeeDee Lamb or running back Ezekiel Elliott. However, the Cowboys defense was absolutely dominant in the victory. All-Pro linebacker Micah Parsons had a big hand in the defense’s performance Sunday. However, at times Parsons looked banged up. After the game, he addressed his injury status.
Philadelphia Eagles receive worrisome Jason Kelce news after win
When Jason Kelce left the Philadelphia Eagles’ eventual win over the Arizona Cardinals with 4:38 left to play in the second quarter, it made more than a few fans of Philly’s finest football team hold their breath. Sure, the Eagles have been preparing for this day for some time, as they did draft preseason standout Cam Jurgens to eventually fill his shoes, but after ripping off quick points against the Cardinals, it looked like Philly’s front line may have taken yet another hit.
atozsports.com
Cowboys: Ezekiel Elliott goes off
The Dallas Cowboys kept rolling on Sunday with a 22-10 beatdown of the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams. Of course, the elephant in the room of quarterback Dak Prescott’s return remains and has gotten even more prevalent as he gets further along in his rehab from a fractured thumb.
Tri-City Herald
Cowboys ‘Thermostat’ Defense: Micah Parsons & DeMarcus Lawrence Turn Up Heat at Rams
That's what Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy had to say in response to the Los Angeles Rams being favored 5.5 points against the spread on Sunday. Few teams across the league are hotter than Dallas. Following surgery to starting quarterback Dak Prescott, the Cowboys have won three games in a row.
CBS Sports
NFL Week 5 overreactions and reality checks: Tom Brady penalty cost Falcons; Justin Tucker the GOAT kicker?
Week 5 of the NFL certainly had its share of shocking results. The New York Giants upset the Green Bay Packers in London to remain right in the thick of the NFC East race and the Houston Texans recorded their first win of the season against the Jacksonville Jaguars becoming the last team to win a game in the league this year.
NFL
Referee on Falcons' Grady Jarrett roughing passer penalty: Defender unnecessarily threw QB to ground
Grady Jarrett seemingly made the play the Falcons needed late in the fourth quarter Sunday, but it instead hurt Atlanta's cause after a flag was thrown. In a one-score game with 3:03 left to play, Jarrett flew past Buccaneers left guard Luke Goedeke on a stunt and slung Tom Brady to the ground for a would-be sack on third down. That action, however, is what ultimately led to a roughing-the-passer penalty that gave the Bucs an automatic first down and 15 yards to boot.
Sporting News
NFL power rankings: Cowboys, Giants, Jets make big jumps; Packers, Dolphins dive for Week 6
The Eagles still don't have a loss leading the tricky NFC East going into Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season, but they're not the only surprising team in green. The Jets are suddenly above .500 in the AFC, which may be the much bigger shocker. Speaking of New York...
Yardbarker
Watch: Cowboys force fumble and Demarcus Lawrence recovers for a touchdown
The Cowboys defense made a statement on the first possession against the Rams. Defensive end Dorrance Armstrong sacked Matthew Stafford, forcing a fumble, which defensive end Demarcus Lawrence scooped up and ran for a 19-yard touchdown. This is their first defensive touchdown of the season.
saturdaytradition.com
Micah Parsons makes crucial play on defense to secure victory over LA Rams
Micah Parsons could not be stopped on Sunday. He was a big part of the Dallas Cowboys’ win over the L.A. Rams. Parsons recorded a strip sack for the third turnover forced by the Cowboys’ defense. Matthew Stafford was unable to see Parsons coming off the edge as he was blindsided, which resulted in a fumble.
CBS Sports
Rams' Tutu Atwell: First career catch Sunday
Atwell caught one of two targets for 54 yards in Sunday's 22-10 loss to the Cowboys. A week after being a healthy scratch, Atwell made the most of his nine snaps on offense, getting in front of cornerback Trevon Diggs and snagging an over-the-shoulder dime from Matthew Stafford for 54 yards to help set up a Matt Gay field goal. Atwell wouldn't see another target after the big play, but the speedster proved that he has the field-stretching speed that Los Angeles needs with Van Jefferson (knee) on IR. In Week 6, the Rams take on a Carolina squad that just axed head coach Matt Rhule and defensive coordinator Phil Snow, which could provide Atwell with more big play opportunities before the Rams go on bye in Week 7.
CBS Sports
Jaguars' K'Lavon Chaisson: Exits Sunday
Chaisson (knee) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Texans, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site reports. Chaisson missed last week's loss to the Eagles with an ankle issue and was listed as questionable for this Week 5 contest, though he appears to have picked up a separate knee injury during the first half. The third-year linebacker played only 27 defensive snaps over the first three games of the season, but his absence will leave Jacksonville short-handed with fellow outside linebackers Jordan Smith (knee) and De'Shaan Dixon (coach's decision) both out Sunday.
CBS Sports
Matt Rhule can repair Nebraska: Why ex-Panthers coach is perfect fit to resurrect Huskers program
The Carolina Panthers fired Matt Rhule Monday following a miserable 1-4 start to the 2022 season. His 11-27 record in a little over two full seasons is comparable to so many other college-turned-NFL coaches who flamed out spectacularly in the pros. Regardless, Rhule should be the No. 1 target at Nebraska as it tries to move on from the failures of the Scott Frost era.
CBS Sports
Chiefs-Raiders roughing the passer: Current, former NFL players react to shocking call on Chris Jones
Throughout NFL history, there have been some very controversial roughing the passer calls. On Monday night, another one was added to the list of penalties that probably should not have been penalties. In the AFC West matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders, a second-quarter call left fans in the stands booing and people at home, including NFL players, questioning how to properly tackle a quarterback, given the roughing the passer penalties getting called recently.
CBS Sports
Texans' Ka'imi Fairbairn: Converts two FGs from deep
Fairbairn was successful on both field-goal attempts and his lone extra-point kick in Sunday's 13-6 win over Jacksonville in Week 5. Points were at a premium, and Fairbairn came through for the Texans. He nailed kicks from 50 and 51 yards in the second quarter -- his first two attempts of the season from the 50 and beyond. The fifth-year placekicker has a history of making long-distance kicks, connecting on 67 percent (20 of 30) of his attempts from 50 and beyond during his NFL career.
CBS Sports
Chiefs' Mike Danna: Sidelined Monday
Danna (calf) was ruled inactive ahead of Monday's game against the Raiders. Danna will miss his third game in a row due to a lingering calf injury despite returning to practice in full last Thursday. With the 24-year-old out, expect Malik Herring and Carlos Dunlap to rotate in behind starting defensive ends George Karlaftis and Frank Clark.
Yardbarker
Richard Sherman Blasts Russell Wilson, Broncos After Colts Loss
In the wake of their impotent 12-9 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on a prime-time stage, the Denver Broncos have become an easy target. Everyone is piling on. Seemingly slave to Murphy's Law, especially when it comes to the injury bug, the Broncos have added their own insult to injury by making bone-headed decisions in critical moments.
CBS Sports
Panthers' Baker Mayfield: Needs walking boot after loss
Mayfield was checked for an ankle injury at halftime of Sunday's 37-15 loss to the 49ers, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports. Per Gantt, Mayfield had a walking boot on after the game. Mayfield stayed in after being evaluated at halftime and was ultimately replaced by P.J. Walker...
CBS Sports
Panthers' Baker Mayfield: Seeking second opinion
Mayfield (ankle) is seeking a second opinion on his injury in the hopes of playing Week 6 versus the Rams, Joe Person of The Athletic reports. Mayfield is believed to have suffered a high-ankle sprain during Sunday's loss to the 49ers, and he's set for an MRI on Monday. If a high-ankle sprain is confirmed it seems all but unavoidable that Mayfield misses some time, but the quarterback is reportedly seeking a way to remain in the starting lineup Week 6. Given that Sam Darnold (ankle) is not on track to return from IR this week, it would fall to P.J. Walker to start versus Los Angeles if Mayfield is ultimately unable to go.
