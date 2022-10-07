ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

SoFresh to Open Two New Locations in Central Florida

By Paul Soto
 4 days ago

The quickly expanding “fresh casual” restaurant SoFresh will be opening two new locations in Central Florida, according to a recent plan filing with the State of Florida.

The upcoming Orlando store will be located at 11020 Daryl Carter Parkway within Unit 140 at the new Vineland Pointe development, which features other fast-casual restaurants such as Panda Express and Chipotle.

The upcoming Kissimmee store will be located at 3232 Margaritaville Blvd, near Bahama Buck’s and Bento.

What Now Orlando reached out to Clay Donato , SoFresh’s VP of development, to inquire about potential opening dates and other pertinent information, but he was not immediately available for comment.

On their website, SoFresh further defines themselves as creating “a movement behind our signature ‘fast-casual fresh’ cuisine by using only the highest quality ingredients. We offer hot bowls, salads, wraps, broth bowls, smoothies, and juices – serving them in a lively, welcoming setting. Our versatile menu, down to our scratch-made in-house sauces and dressings, are rooted in our desire to make fresh eating a simple part of every lifestyle. We naturally accommodate a variety of preferences, including vegan, vegetarian, keto, paleo, and gluten-free.”

The two Orlando locations will be the chain’s 24th and 25th Florida locations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MGNsP_0iPuzVic00
Photo: Official


