Up-and-down temperatures
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We’ll be in and out of cloud cover for the rest of our Monday, but we should see more sunshine than clouds. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s around most of the region with a south wind around 5 to 15 mph. Overnight, we’ll stay mostly clear with lows dropping into the 50s.
First Alert Forecast: A beautiful Saturday ahead
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- The past few days we have had chilly days and cold nights which has likely putting an end to the growing season, but we are in for a beautiful Saturday. High pressure is centered to our southeast, so we’ll have a mainly sunny...
Phil Schreck and Tyler Roney's Monday Team Weather
OYO: Final Fall Yard Prep
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - In this season’s final edition of Owning Your Outdoors, Aaron and Doug are going over some last minute tips to get your lawn prepared for the rest of fall and the coming winter months. If your grass is still green, you’ll want...
Sioux Falls Nightwatch sees increase in demand
Pork plant backers say Sioux Falls is only place for facility
The stories within the Native American Day parade in Sioux Falls
GRIDIRON GREATNESS-Week 7 (10-2-22)
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The past weekend of pigskin some of the biggest crowds of this, or any, football season turn out to watch preps push for the postseason and see the renewal of South Dakota’s biggest in-state college rivalry. We look back at some of...
Parlour Ice Cream House announces plan to stay open throughout the Winter
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Parlour Ice Cream House first opened its doors in downtown Sioux Falls in 2018. The shop traditionally closed for the Winter every year but when new owners like Emma Houwman took over Parlour earlier this year they decided the shop will now remain open throughout the year.
Road closure timeline extended in Brookings due to utility work
10pm Sportscast Monday, October 10th
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Harrisburg girls soccer team heads into Tuesday’s “AA” semi’s as a high-scoring team. Head Coach Eric Christensen tells us why. The Tigers Riley Christensen won the boys state “AA” golf title as a freshman. And the Winner Warriors just keep winning playing power football.
State, city leaders improving infrastructure in Valentine
Coffee shop with indoor play place opens in TEA
TEA, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Tea Play Place, a coffee shop for parents who need to relax while their kids play, is now open for business. The kid friendly coffee shop will have special events for parents and children each week including music classes, yoga and craft classes. The...
Trev’s Corner Bar heavily damaged in fire
LESTERVILLE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities did not mention any injuries after reporting a fire broke out at a local Lesterville bar, causing heavy damage. Fire Chief Paul Scherschligt told WNAX news that first responders were called around 4 a.m. to Trev’s Corner Bar. “One of the local...
Women’s Wave rally takes place in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -People gathered together today in Sioux Falls for a women’s wave rally. These rallies took place across the country today in support of abortion rights. The rally in Sioux Falls featured a variety of keynote speakers such as Rep. Erin Healy, the wife...
Roosevelt wins shootout with Yankton
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Roosevelt Rough Riders picked up their second win of the season on Saturday night by defeating the Yankton Bucks, ranked second in Class 11AA, in a 34-29 shootout at Howard Wood Field. Click on the video viewer for highlights!
Terror 29 Haunted House opens in Brandon
BRANDON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Terror 29 opened its doors in Brandon this past weekend to capture the eerie essence of October. Owner Zac Tenneboe explained what to expect when you visit. You can get tickets here.
Sioux Falls opens second half of the season with big win over SMSU
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The No. 17 University of Sioux Falls football team picked up their sixth win of the season securing their 28th consecutive winning season. USF leads all of Division II with 28 winning seasons and sits just 4th in all NCAA divisions for the most consecutive winning seasons.
The 4 keys to success for the Harrisburg Girls Soccer Team
HARRISBURG, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Last Tuesday there were 20 first round playoff games in high school soccer... We had highlights of 4 of those games... Tomorrow there are 4 semi-final games in Class “AA” with the finals already set for the championship games Saturday in Tea... And...
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week: Britton-Hecla senior eager to help others and interested in pursuing the medical field
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Labeled as a true leader, Alyssa James is always the first to volunteer when needed at Britton-Hecla High School. “We love having Alyssa in the classroom, she’s always the first one to help out with things. She’s been in the student council all of her years, I believe. She’s definitely the one we go to when we need a helping hand at something. She’s a very intelligent young lady. She does very well in her classes,” said Britton-Hecla English teacher Jenna Peters.
