SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We’ll be in and out of cloud cover for the rest of our Monday, but we should see more sunshine than clouds. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s around most of the region with a south wind around 5 to 15 mph. Overnight, we’ll stay mostly clear with lows dropping into the 50s.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 1 DAY AGO