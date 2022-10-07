Read full article on original website
Hiring: ECMC Is Looking For Nurses To Join Its Team
Calling all nurses in Buffalo and Western New York. Erie County Medical Center is holding a hiring event. If you've ever wanted to get your foot in the door and work for ECMC, the only level 1 trauma center, this is your opportunity. At ECMC, we’re more than just a...
Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center to hold 'on the spot' hiring event October 25
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Nurses are in high demand across the country and in Western New York. The Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center is hosting an 'on the spot' hiring event for registered nurses on Tuesday, October 25 from 2 p.m.- 8 p.m. at Antonio's Banquet & Conference Center at 7708 Niagara Falls Boulevard in Niagara Falls.
Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center offers up to $25K RN sign-on bonus
Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center is searching for registered nurses and offering a sign-on bonus of up to $25,000.
New Sports Bar Opening Soon in South Buffalo
While Buffalo isn't a city where it will be confused with the high-class dining of New York City, Los Angeles or Chicago, one thing it does do better than anyone else are bars and amazing bar food. After all, the city is known best for chicken wings; with beef on...
'Dining Out for Life' fundraiser underway across WNY
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The annual fundraiser Dining Out For Life is back this year supporting a local health organization focusing on HIV by dining out. Participating restaurants will be donating a portion of their sales to Evergreen Health, which specializes in HIV and hepatitis C testing. Some places will donate their portions from a Dining Out For Life night, while others will donate a portion of total sales over the entire fundraising period.
WNYT
Four dead in Erie County shootings
We’re learning new information on a disturbing string of shootings near Buffalo. We now know a father of four killed his parents, wife, and then himself while their children were at school. This happened in the towns of Newstead and Clarence, just 30 minutes east of Buffalo. Police say...
Buffalo man wanted for allegedly killing his wife, has a violent criminal past
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Local police agencies want to find Adam Bennefield. They believe he is the person who killed his wife last week. Keaira Bennefield was shot to death in a car in front of her kids who were in the vehicle on Richlawn and Shawnee in the Central Park area of Buffalo.
Rihanna at Country Music Venue in Buffalo, New York
The 2022 halftime Super Bowl performer stopped in Buffalo for a performance at a self-proclaimed 'country music' bar in Western New York and ALMOST NOBODY CAME. Rihanna was recently named the 2022 Super Bowl halftime show performer for the big game in Arizona this coming February. Of course, the Super Bowl halftime performance is constantly criticized as it is one of the most anticipated parts of the game. Listening to some people complain about Rihanna being the halftime entertainment reminded me of a story.
There’s Only One Place in New York You Can Drive Under the Erie Canal
There's only one place in New York where you can actually drive UNDER the Erie canal. The Medina Culvert, built in 1823, is the only spot along the entire historic waterway where traffic can drive under the Erie Canal. It's located in Ridgeway, New York in Orleans County if you want to take this scary trip.
Buffalo man in stable condition after Seneca Street shooting
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A man is listed in stable condition after he was shot overnight in South Buffalo. The shooting happened around 3:20 a.m. Saturday on the 2300 block of Seneca Street, just north of Cazenovia Park. That's where a spokesperson for Buffalo Police said a 40-year-old Buffalo man was shot during a dispute.
Italian Cultural Center in Buffalo receives $100,000 grant
BUFFALO, N.Y. — New York State Senator Sean Ryan, visited the Centro Culturale Italiano di Buffalo Saturday to announce a grant that will fund the renovation of the CCI’s courtyard. Senator Ryan presented a check for $100,000 as part of a celebration of the CCI’s one-year anniversary and...
City of Tonawanda receives New York State funding to boost safety
CITY OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. — The City of Tonawanda is getting nearly $200,000 in New York State funding to pay for three new police dispatch stations, a new SUV, and a second school resource officer. The money was secured by Assemblyman Bill Conrad. Outdated radio and 911 recording equipment...
NY DEC lifts drought watch for parts of WNY, Upstate NY
ALBANY, N.Y. — The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation issued an update on drought conditions this weekend, and there's good news for Western New York. The state's Drought Management Task Force said 34 counties returned from a drought watch to normal designations. Of those, six are in the Western New York region.
Georgia man sentenced to prison, distributed cocaine to Buffalo
U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross announced Friday that a Georgia man was convicted of conspiring to possess with intent to distribute, and distributing, 500 grams or more of cocaine.
Man injured in overnight Seneca Street shooting
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — One male was shot in an overnight shooting incident on Seneca Street, Buffalo police said. Authorities say they responded to a call at 3:20 a.m. on the 2300 block of Seneca on Saturday morning. A 40-year-old Buffalo male was struck during some type of dispute at an establishment. He was transported […]
New York News Reporter Get Hits With Unusual Object
It is safe to say that nowadays not everyone is a fan of the media. Over the past 5 or so years more and more people have become disenchanted with the "mainstream" media and it looks like one person took their frustration out on a reporter in Buffalo. Check out...
Suspect in Buffalo homicide still on the run
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Police are still looking for the man wanted in connection with a deadly shooting of a woman in Buffalo on Wednesday morning. Adam Bennefield, 45, is considered dangerous. On Friday, Erie County District Attorney John Flynn called Bennefield a suspect in the Buffalo homicide case. Cheektowaga...
Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center, union reach 3-year contract agreement
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center and 1199SEIU Healthcare Workers have reached a new three-year agreement that affects nearly 700 workers at the hospital. The new contract takes effect immediately and expires May 31, 2025. The two parties had been in negotiations since June. The deal...
WNY avoids national spike in gas prices
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Drivers in Western New York are continuing to see gas prices fall while the national and state averages are once again increasing, according to data from AAA. The average price of a gallon of gas in Buffalo is $3.69, which is down 3 cents from the...
