Buffalo, NY

96.1 The Breeze

New Sports Bar Opening Soon in South Buffalo

While Buffalo isn't a city where it will be confused with the high-class dining of New York City, Los Angeles or Chicago, one thing it does do better than anyone else are bars and amazing bar food. After all, the city is known best for chicken wings; with beef on...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

'Dining Out for Life' fundraiser underway across WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The annual fundraiser Dining Out For Life is back this year supporting a local health organization focusing on HIV by dining out. Participating restaurants will be donating a portion of their sales to Evergreen Health, which specializes in HIV and hepatitis C testing. Some places will donate their portions from a Dining Out For Life night, while others will donate a portion of total sales over the entire fundraising period.
WNYT

Four dead in Erie County shootings

We’re learning new information on a disturbing string of shootings near Buffalo. We now know a father of four killed his parents, wife, and then himself while their children were at school. This happened in the towns of Newstead and Clarence, just 30 minutes east of Buffalo. Police say...
96.1 The Breeze

Rihanna at Country Music Venue in Buffalo, New York

The 2022 halftime Super Bowl performer stopped in Buffalo for a performance at a self-proclaimed 'country music' bar in Western New York and ALMOST NOBODY CAME. Rihanna was recently named the 2022 Super Bowl halftime show performer for the big game in Arizona this coming February. Of course, the Super Bowl halftime performance is constantly criticized as it is one of the most anticipated parts of the game. Listening to some people complain about Rihanna being the halftime entertainment reminded me of a story.
2 On Your Side

Buffalo man in stable condition after Seneca Street shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A man is listed in stable condition after he was shot overnight in South Buffalo. The shooting happened around 3:20 a.m. Saturday on the 2300 block of Seneca Street, just north of Cazenovia Park. That's where a spokesperson for Buffalo Police said a 40-year-old Buffalo man was shot during a dispute.
2 On Your Side

NY DEC lifts drought watch for parts of WNY, Upstate NY

ALBANY, N.Y. — The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation issued an update on drought conditions this weekend, and there's good news for Western New York. The state's Drought Management Task Force said 34 counties returned from a drought watch to normal designations. Of those, six are in the Western New York region.
News 4 Buffalo

Man injured in overnight Seneca Street shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — One male was shot in an overnight shooting incident on Seneca Street, Buffalo police said. Authorities say they responded to a call at 3:20 a.m. on the 2300 block of Seneca on Saturday morning. A 40-year-old Buffalo male was struck during some type of dispute at an establishment. He was transported […]
2 On Your Side

Suspect in Buffalo homicide still on the run

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Police are still looking for the man wanted in connection with a deadly shooting of a woman in Buffalo on Wednesday morning. Adam Bennefield, 45, is considered dangerous. On Friday, Erie County District Attorney John Flynn called Bennefield a suspect in the Buffalo homicide case. Cheektowaga...
2 On Your Side

WNY avoids national spike in gas prices

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Drivers in Western New York are continuing to see gas prices fall while the national and state averages are once again increasing, according to data from AAA. The average price of a gallon of gas in Buffalo is $3.69, which is down 3 cents from the...
2 On Your Side

2 On Your Side

Western New York local news

