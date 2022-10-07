ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NOLA gets “F” grade for affordable housing, report says

By Michaela Romero
 4 days ago
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The City of New Orleans received an “F” for affordable housing in a new report by the group HousingNOLA.’

According to the HousingNOLA 2022 Annual Report Card, the average rent in New Orleans rose to nearly $1,100. However, while the average rent increased, the average income decreased by nearly $4,000 since 2019.

This is the third year in a row New Orleans has earned an “F” letter grade. The annual report card grades the progress of HousingNOLA’s 10-Year Plan, including whether elected officials, lenders, policymakers, developers, and city and state housing agencies have delivered on their commitments to provide affordable housing.

Here are some key findings from the report:

  • The median rent has risen to $1,082 and the median income in the city has decreased by almost $4,000 since 2019.
  • City and state agencies are still not producing as much affordable housing opportunities as our people need to be stabilized.
  • Sixty-three percent of renters and 30% of homeowners are cost-burdened, meaning they pay more than 30% of their income toward their housing.
  • Low-to-moderate income households are struggling to navigate the Housing Choice Voucher Program and even with a voucher, renters are still struggling to find housing.

Andreanecia Morris, Executive Director of HousingNOLA said Housing is at the root of a myriad of problems our city is currently facing.” She added, that the housing crisis is strangling the city. “We must address housing in an equitable and straightforward manner. It’s time we talk about the elephant in the room. We can no longer allow our leaders to be distracted. We need to hold them accountable. We know that ignoring housing is a guarantee for failure. In fact, the previous failing grades were indicative of trouble to come when dealing with crime, climate change, and our recovery from COVID-19. We cannot turn away from this. We cannot be anything but resolute. We must #PutHousingFirst.”

