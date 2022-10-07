ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Eleven Warriors

Marvin Harrison Jr., Mike Hall Jr. Earn Top Honors for Ohio State's Win Over Michigan State

After every win this season, Eleven Warriors will honor Ohio State's top offensive and defensive performers with player of the game awards. This week belonged to the Juniors. Marvin Harrison Jr. is the Eleven Warriors offensive player of the game, and Mike Hall Jr. is our defensive player of the game for their outstanding performances in the Buckeyes' 49-20 win over Michigan State on Saturday.
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Strongsville, OH
State
Maryland State
State
Minnesota State
Columbus, OH
Sports
City
East Lansing, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
City
Toledo, OH
City
Columbus Township, MI
City
Akron, OH
State
Ohio State
City
Akron, MI
Columbus, OH
College Sports
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Ohio College Sports
City
Columbus, OH
East Lansing, MI
College Sports
City
Euclid, OH
Local
Michigan College Sports
East Lansing, MI
Sports
Eleven Warriors

Threat Level is Wary About Casting Aspersions About a Close Conference Win on the Road

I'm typically willing to give children's entertainment a pretty wide berth when it comes to outright suckitude. The whole point of being a kid is that you're trying to develop a sense of right and wrong and good and bad. At some point they'll go "Oh! This show is actually kind of annoying" and stop watching. So who the hell cares if kids spend a brief amount of time enjoying an educational (if extremely irritating) show about a goofy purple dinosaur?
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

C.J. Stroud And Marvin Harrison Jr. Set Records, Quinn Ewers Lights Up the Sooners And Alabama Survives A Scare

We’ve reached the midway mark of the college football regular season, and only 15 FBS teams remain unbeaten as they enter the latter half of their schedule. The Buckeyes can count themselves among the select few following a 49-20 blowout win against Michigan State on the road, which saw record-setting performances from multiple players on offense and another solid defense effort – save a couple of nitpicks, perhaps.
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Euclid
Eleven Warriors

TreVeyon Henderson Runs with An Edge in First Half, Will Be Fine Despite Leaving Ohio State’s Win over Michigan State on First Play of Second Half

Ohio State’s one-two punch at running back was reduced to only one for the second week in a row. In Ohio State’s first game of October against Rutgers, it was Miyan Williams who carried the load with TreVeyon Henderson unavailable to play due to injury. Williams seized the opportunity and ran for 189 yards and a school-record-tying five touchdowns on 21 carries.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Unfazed by Early Miscue, C.J. Stroud And Ohio State’s Passing Offense Goes Off in Resounding Return to Form at Michigan State

C.J. Stroud and Michigan State cornerback Charles Brantley were thinking the same thing on an ill-fated first-quarter pass by the Buckeye quarterback. Stroud and Emeka Egbuka, the intended target on Stroud’s first career pick-6, were not. While Egbuka stepped to the outside of his defender and sprinted straight upfield...
EAST LANSING, MI
Eleven Warriors

Ohio State Rolls As Michigan State Can't Wake the Echoes of 1998

My thinking on "sportsmanship" and running up the score has evolved over the years. I used to be an absolute purist on the subject, which you could cynically say was a result of me rooting for Jim Tressel teams that were largely incapable of running up the score on anybody anyway, so obviously I'd be against the practice.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Dallan Hayden Runs for 70 Yards As 11 Freshmen See the Field in Slaying of Sparty

Playing away from the comfortable confines of Ohio Stadium didn't disrupt C.J. Stroud and Ohio State's record-breaking offense. The Buckeyes scored 45+ points for the fifth consecutive game – a school record – which allowed 11 members of the 2022 class to participate in their first away game. The second half of the 49-20 victory was when the true freshmen saw most of their playing time.
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Michigan State Football#Ohio Stadium#Western Michigan#Ohio State Hits#Buckeyes#Spartans
Eleven Warriors

Keon Keeley Moves to the Top Spot After Two Visits to Columbus and Two New Names Crack Ohio State’s 2023 Recruiting Board

Ohio State went through September without a commitment from a 2023 prospect, which means the Buckeyes are chasing most of the same prospects they were a month ago. The majority of the targets from last month's Heat Check are still on the board, but a couple of new names have also been added after the Buckeyes’ recent offers to Daevin Hobbs and Arion Carter.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Photos from Ohio State's 49-20 Win Against Michigan State

Saturday was the first road game Ohio State had played all season. But the Buckeyes felt right at home in East Lansing, thumping the Spartans 49-20 behind a dominating offensive performance. C.J. Stroud lit up the Spartans' secondary with six touchdown passes, while Marvin Harrison Jr. hauled in three scores....
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Mike Hall Jr. Makes Big Impact in Smaller Role, Gee Scott Jr. Scores First Touchdown and Spartans Safety Jaden Mangham “In Good Shape” After Scary Collision

By Mike Hall Jr.’s own estimation, he played only 10 defensive snaps in Ohio State’s win over Michigan State. He certainly made them count on Saturday. Despite playing only in a situational role against the Spartans, taking most of his snaps on third downs as an interior pass-rusher, Hall recorded 2.5 sacks in East Lansing. He disrupted even more plays than that, as he was seemingly in the backfield just about every time he got the chance to sub into the game.
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
University of Nevada, Las Vegas
NewsBreak
Rutgers University
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
Eleven Warriors

Ryan Day Talks Michigan State Win, Health Issues At Running Back, Confidence in Improved Cornerback Play Moving Forward

Ohio State had its closest Big Ten game of the season Saturday, but that isn't saying much. The Buckeyes still blew past Michigan State by a 29-point margin, passing their first road test with a 49-20 result in East Lansing. Now undefeated through the first half of the regular season, Ryan Day reviewed Ohio State's latest impressive performance in a press conference following the Spartan steamrolling.
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy