Football: Five takeaways from then-No. 3 Ohio State’s 49-20 win over Michigan StateThe LanternEast Lansing, MI
4 Great Pizza Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
3 Places To Get Pierogi in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Men’s Soccer: No. 17 Buckeyes travel to Ann Arbor, face rival Michigan TuesdayThe LanternAnn Arbor, MI
Buckeye Bowling Club strikes interest in Columbus, looks to continue successThe LanternColumbus, OH
Eleven Warriors
63 Buckeyes Play in First Road Game of 2022 As Ohio State Blows Out Michigan State
Of the 74 players on Ohio State’s travel roster who were available to play against Michigan State, only 11 of them didn’t see action in the Buckeyes’ first road game of the year. Six of those Buckeyes were freshmen who could redshirt this season: quarterbacks Devin Brown...
Eleven Warriors
Highlights and Observations from Ohio State’s Open Practice and Scrimmage at the Schottenstein Center
Less than a month before the basketball season officially begins against Robert Morris, Chris Holtmann and company opened up a portion of practice for media members and Buckeye fans at the Schottenstein Center Monday. In more than an hour of action, Ohio State allowed onlookers to watch some defensive movement/rebounding...
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Reportedly Visiting Both Damon Wilson and Keon Keeley Monday, Various Ohio State Commits Have Big Performances on the Prep Gridiron
Ohio State is in the midst of an open week and, as such, will use that time off as an opportunity to visit with various prospects in different cycles, both in-state and out-of-state. According to 247Sports, Ryan Day and defensive line coach Larry Johnson started their weeks off by visiting...
Eleven Warriors
Marvin Harrison Jr., Mike Hall Jr. Earn Top Honors for Ohio State's Win Over Michigan State
After every win this season, Eleven Warriors will honor Ohio State's top offensive and defensive performers with player of the game awards. This week belonged to the Juniors. Marvin Harrison Jr. is the Eleven Warriors offensive player of the game, and Mike Hall Jr. is our defensive player of the game for their outstanding performances in the Buckeyes' 49-20 win over Michigan State on Saturday.
Eleven Warriors
Threat Level is Wary About Casting Aspersions About a Close Conference Win on the Road
I'm typically willing to give children's entertainment a pretty wide berth when it comes to outright suckitude. The whole point of being a kid is that you're trying to develop a sense of right and wrong and good and bad. At some point they'll go "Oh! This show is actually kind of annoying" and stop watching. So who the hell cares if kids spend a brief amount of time enjoying an educational (if extremely irritating) show about a goofy purple dinosaur?
Eleven Warriors
C.J. Stroud And Marvin Harrison Jr. Set Records, Quinn Ewers Lights Up the Sooners And Alabama Survives A Scare
We’ve reached the midway mark of the college football regular season, and only 15 FBS teams remain unbeaten as they enter the latter half of their schedule. The Buckeyes can count themselves among the select few following a 49-20 blowout win against Michigan State on the road, which saw record-setting performances from multiple players on offense and another solid defense effort – save a couple of nitpicks, perhaps.
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Completes First Half of Regular Season with 49-20 Road Win over Michigan State
Ohio State remains undefeated halfway through the 2022 regular season. OCT. 8, 2022 • Spartan STADIUM • Columbus, Ohio. The Buckeyes picked up their first road win of the season and sixth win of the year overall as they blew out Michigan State, 49-20, at Spartan Stadium on Saturday.
Eleven Warriors
C.J. Stroud Earns Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week Honors After Record-Breaking Six Touchdown Performance Against Michigan State
The Big Ten added another accolade to C.J. Stroud's already-impressive resume on Monday when the conference named him its offensive player of the week following his performance against Michigan State. Stroud completed 21 of 26 passes for 361 yards and six touchdowns on Saturday. It was the third time in...
Eleven Warriors
TreVeyon Henderson Runs with An Edge in First Half, Will Be Fine Despite Leaving Ohio State’s Win over Michigan State on First Play of Second Half
Ohio State’s one-two punch at running back was reduced to only one for the second week in a row. In Ohio State’s first game of October against Rutgers, it was Miyan Williams who carried the load with TreVeyon Henderson unavailable to play due to injury. Williams seized the opportunity and ran for 189 yards and a school-record-tying five touchdowns on 21 carries.
Eleven Warriors
Unfazed by Early Miscue, C.J. Stroud And Ohio State’s Passing Offense Goes Off in Resounding Return to Form at Michigan State
C.J. Stroud and Michigan State cornerback Charles Brantley were thinking the same thing on an ill-fated first-quarter pass by the Buckeye quarterback. Stroud and Emeka Egbuka, the intended target on Stroud’s first career pick-6, were not. While Egbuka stepped to the outside of his defender and sprinted straight upfield...
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Rolls As Michigan State Can't Wake the Echoes of 1998
My thinking on "sportsmanship" and running up the score has evolved over the years. I used to be an absolute purist on the subject, which you could cynically say was a result of me rooting for Jim Tressel teams that were largely incapable of running up the score on anybody anyway, so obviously I'd be against the practice.
Eleven Warriors
Dallan Hayden Runs for 70 Yards As 11 Freshmen See the Field in Slaying of Sparty
Playing away from the comfortable confines of Ohio Stadium didn't disrupt C.J. Stroud and Ohio State's record-breaking offense. The Buckeyes scored 45+ points for the fifth consecutive game – a school record – which allowed 11 members of the 2022 class to participate in their first away game. The second half of the 49-20 victory was when the true freshmen saw most of their playing time.
Eleven Warriors
Keon Keeley Moves to the Top Spot After Two Visits to Columbus and Two New Names Crack Ohio State’s 2023 Recruiting Board
Ohio State went through September without a commitment from a 2023 prospect, which means the Buckeyes are chasing most of the same prospects they were a month ago. The majority of the targets from last month's Heat Check are still on the board, but a couple of new names have also been added after the Buckeyes’ recent offers to Daevin Hobbs and Arion Carter.
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State’s Travel Roster for First Road Game of 2022 vs. Michigan State
For the first time all year, Ohio State had to decide which 74 players it would bring on the road as the Buckeyes set their travel roster for their first road game of the season at Michigan State. That travel roster does not include the 11 players who are unavailable...
Eleven Warriors
Photos from Ohio State's 49-20 Win Against Michigan State
Saturday was the first road game Ohio State had played all season. But the Buckeyes felt right at home in East Lansing, thumping the Spartans 49-20 behind a dominating offensive performance. C.J. Stroud lit up the Spartans' secondary with six touchdown passes, while Marvin Harrison Jr. hauled in three scores....
Eleven Warriors
Mike Hall Jr. Makes Big Impact in Smaller Role, Gee Scott Jr. Scores First Touchdown and Spartans Safety Jaden Mangham “In Good Shape” After Scary Collision
By Mike Hall Jr.’s own estimation, he played only 10 defensive snaps in Ohio State’s win over Michigan State. He certainly made them count on Saturday. Despite playing only in a situational role against the Spartans, taking most of his snaps on third downs as an interior pass-rusher, Hall recorded 2.5 sacks in East Lansing. He disrupted even more plays than that, as he was seemingly in the backfield just about every time he got the chance to sub into the game.
Eleven Warriors
Ryan Day Talks Michigan State Win, Health Issues At Running Back, Confidence in Improved Cornerback Play Moving Forward
Ohio State had its closest Big Ten game of the season Saturday, but that isn't saying much. The Buckeyes still blew past Michigan State by a 29-point margin, passing their first road test with a 49-20 result in East Lansing. Now undefeated through the first half of the regular season, Ryan Day reviewed Ohio State's latest impressive performance in a press conference following the Spartan steamrolling.
Eleven Warriors
TreVeyon Henderson Limps Off Field After Suffering Apparent Leg Injury in Second Half Against Michigan State
TreVeyon Henderson's day might be done in East Lansing. The Buckeyes' starting running back limped off the field on the opening drive of the second half after absorbing a hard hit to the lower body. Henderson tried to walk it off, but ultimately needed assistance as he went to the medical tent on the Buckeye sideline.
Eleven Warriors
C.J. Stroud Tossed Four Touchdowns in High-Scoring First Half for the Ohio State Offense
Ohio State's offense made no small number of highlight plays in the first half against Michigan State. After what many considered an uncharacteristic performance for C.J. Stroud against Rutgers in Week 5, the Ohio State quarterback has shined for the Buckeyes in East Lansing, collecting 285 yards and four touchdowns in the opening 30 minutes.
