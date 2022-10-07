By Mike Hall Jr.’s own estimation, he played only 10 defensive snaps in Ohio State’s win over Michigan State. He certainly made them count on Saturday. Despite playing only in a situational role against the Spartans, taking most of his snaps on third downs as an interior pass-rusher, Hall recorded 2.5 sacks in East Lansing. He disrupted even more plays than that, as he was seemingly in the backfield just about every time he got the chance to sub into the game.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO