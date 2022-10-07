ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KRQE Newsfeed: Speeding statistics, SWAT suspects arrested, Isolated showers, Bosque fire prevention, Stolen balloon found

By Isaac Cruz
 4 days ago

Friday’s Top Stories

Friday’s Five Facts

[1] Albuquerque Police say Gibson speeders slowing down amid newer speed cameras – The city’s attempt to curb speeders with automated cameras installed on some streets seems to be working, according to data the city released Thursday. The newly released data shows “a significant decrease in speeding along Gibson in just the first few months of the Automated Speed Enforcement program. According to APD, data from the camera operator, NovoaGlobal, show a 70% decrease in the number of speeders going more than 20 mph over the 40 mph limit. And the number of speeders going more than 10 miles-per-hour over the limit has decreased by 50%.

[2] 2 arrested following overnight Albuquerque SWAT situation – Two men are in custody following a carjacking and a SWAT standoff-turned-shootout with police overnight. But, it’s unclear who will face what charges. The stolen car was tracked to a home near Eubank and Constitution, when officers arrived they say one man tried to escape out the back before shooting at officers. Police returned fire, but no one was hurt. APD says Daniel Rodriguez and Jacob Cormier were both at the home, and both were arrested on probation violations. But APD says they are still sorting out whether one or both of them were involved in the carjacking and shooting.

[3] Isolated showers with more storms over the weekend – Today, however, will most likely be the quietest day of the next three, with just isolated shower chances in the metro into this afternoon. Luckily for Albuquerque’s 50th International Balloon Fiesta, mornings are beginning to trend drier for Saturday and Sunday. Numerous to widespread afternoon and evening showers and storms are expected Saturday across much of New Mexico

[4] City of Albuquerque working to prevent fires in bosque’s busiest corridor – More than 470 acres of the Bosque is about to go under a major clean up, to help prevent any future fires from burning it to the ground. The city of Albuquerque is working to prevent another blaze in its beloved bosque with a new fire mitigation project. Officials say the program will focus on removing invasive species and thin out undergrowth from large trees. The project is still expecting funding approval from the city council as well as FEMA. The city says they could start as soon as the end of the month.

[5] Baby bumblebee balloon found after stolen ahead of Special Shape Rodeo – A popular special shape hot air balloon that was stolen early Thursday morning has been found. The baby bee “Joelly Bee” was stolen from the Townplace Suites Hotel by the Albuquerque International Sunport. Albuquerque police were able to find the balloon and truck Thursday morning. They say detectives found the location of an iPad that was thrown out of the window and visited the location of a known car thief nearby. Police say the trailer was found nearby and the truck was also found near Unser in northwest Albuquerque. APD says no one is in custody for the theft.

KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

