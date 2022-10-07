ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

thetacomaledger.com

Union contract negotiations come to an end

SEIU 925 has been in contract negotiations with the University since July, on Friday, those negotiations finally came to an end. After months of negotiations with the University of Washington, union members of SEIU 925 have come into agreement and voted to ratify a contract with the university. This contract will become effective July 1, 2023 through June 30, 2025.
SEATTLE, WA
seniorshousingbusiness.com

Anthology Plans 127-Unit Independent Living Community in Edmonds, Washington

EDMONDS, Wash. — Anthology Senior Living has unveiled plans for Anthology of Edmonds, a 127-unit seniors housing community in Edmonds, a northern suburb of Seattle. The community totals 162,872 square feet across six floors and is Anthology’s first community to exclusively offer independent living. This project marks the sixth senior housing development that Anthology has started in the past 12 months.
EDMONDS, WA
Local
Seattle, WA
City
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Government
Local
Washington Government
State
Washington State
Seattle, WA
Health
q13fox.com

King County doctor files to have medical suspension lifted

KENT, Wash. - A King County doctor who had her license summarily suspended by the Washington Medical Commission (WMC) has met the deadline to potentially have that suspension lifted. The WMC said Dr. Kristine Brecht requested a show-cause hearing last week. A show-cause hearing is held when a party wants...
KING COUNTY, WA
KOMO News

Washington breweries win big at the 2022 Great American Beer Festival

While you were busy cheering and celebrating the Mariners' wins this weekend, brewers from Washington were in Denver, Colorado winning awards for themselves at the annual Great American Beer Festival (GABF). The festival is one of the most prestigious in the beer world and every year thousands of breweries and...
SEATTLE, WA
Health
Politics
Health Services
Politics
NewsBreak
Health Services
thetacomaledger.com

It’s soup season in Tacoma

Go check out some of the best soups available in Tacoma. The best thing about autumn is that it’s officially soup season. I’m a soup gal. I eat soup at least once a week. I bring it as my lunch and microwave it in Tupperware. I can eat it for dinner every night and not get bored. I have made it in a Crock-ot and I have made it over a campfire. I love almost every soup I encounter.
TACOMA, WA
The Oregonian

Rare catch: Angler lands shortbill spearfish off Washington coast

A Seattle angler, fishing Friday out of Westport, Washington, on a tuna boat trolling 45 miles west of the Columbia River mouth, landed a shortbill spearfish. Spearfish, native to Hawaii and the Mediterranean, are believed to have never before been caught off the Washington or Oregon coasts. The last rare West Coast catch was reported in 2017 off Southern California.
SEATTLE, WA
everout.com

The Top 89 Events in Seattle This Week: Oct 10-16, 2022

Although Washington’s statewide mask mandate has been lifted, venues may have their own health guidelines in place. We advise directly checking the specific protocols for an event before heading out. Jump to: Monday | Tuesday | Wednesday | Thursday | Friday | Saturday | Sunday | Multi-Day MONDAY. COMMUNITY.
SEATTLE, WA
birchrestaurant.com

12 Best Restaurants In Kent, WA

If you’re looking for a great place to eat in Kent, Washington, you’ve come to the right place. In this guide, we’ll review some of the best restaurants in town, so you can make an informed decision about where to go. Whether you’re in the mood for...
KENT, WA
KOMO News

Seattle 5-year-old announced missing, taken by parent

SEATTLE, Wash. — 5-year-old, Sky Sanchez has been announced missing by Seattle PD. She was last seen with braided hair, a pink shirt, a blue skirt, and pink shoes. She was reportedly taken by a parent that was having a supervised visit from the 2800 block of E Madison St.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

King County Executive continues to mandate COVID-19 vaccines for employees

Despite Gov. Jay Inslee ending the COVID-19 state of emergency by Oct. 31, King County Executive Dow Constantine has released guidelines requiring all executive branch employees to be fully vaccinated unless they require accommodation. According to an internal announcement shared with the Jason Rantz Show on KTTH, the extended order...
KING COUNTY, WA

