thetacomaledger.com
Union contract negotiations come to an end
SEIU 925 has been in contract negotiations with the University since July, on Friday, those negotiations finally came to an end. After months of negotiations with the University of Washington, union members of SEIU 925 have come into agreement and voted to ratify a contract with the university. This contract will become effective July 1, 2023 through June 30, 2025.
centerforhealthjournalism.org
Washington youth facing mental health crises are stuck living in hospitals, waiting for care
Charlie Edgmon missed huge milestones the year he spent locked inside Seattle Children’s Hospital in Seattle. He didn’t celebrate his 18th birthday. He missed his high school graduation. Nearly every holiday was spent alone. But for all those months inside Seattle Children’s, Charlie wasn’t receiving the psychiatric care...
seniorshousingbusiness.com
Anthology Plans 127-Unit Independent Living Community in Edmonds, Washington
EDMONDS, Wash. — Anthology Senior Living has unveiled plans for Anthology of Edmonds, a 127-unit seniors housing community in Edmonds, a northern suburb of Seattle. The community totals 162,872 square feet across six floors and is Anthology’s first community to exclusively offer independent living. This project marks the sixth senior housing development that Anthology has started in the past 12 months.
KOMO News
Pulse of Seattle: New KOMO poll shows major races, issues facing Washington voters
SEATTLE, Wash. — With the November mid-term elections fast approaching, KOMO News is taking a closer look at the major statewide races and issues facing Washington voters this fall. KOMO News teamed up with Strategies 360, a nationally recognized public opinion research team, to conduct a survey of 400...
q13fox.com
King County doctor files to have medical suspension lifted
KENT, Wash. - A King County doctor who had her license summarily suspended by the Washington Medical Commission (WMC) has met the deadline to potentially have that suspension lifted. The WMC said Dr. Kristine Brecht requested a show-cause hearing last week. A show-cause hearing is held when a party wants...
Severe weather shelter activated in Seattle in response to poor air quality
SEATTLE — The King County Regional Homelessness Authority is activating a severe weather shelter on Monday as wildfire smoke continues to cause poor air quality for much of western Washington. The Compass Housing Alliance, located at 77 South Washington Street in Seattle, will be extending its hours and providing...
Tri-City Herald
Man wins big in Washington lottery — then celebrates with Starbucks coffee and muffin
A Washington man has played Powerball for years without making any big wins. The Edmonds resident used numbers that were important to him, like birthdates and anniversaries, Washington’s Lottery said in a Monday, Oct. 10 news release. But this time, when he scanned his ticket using his lottery app,...
KOMO News
Washington breweries win big at the 2022 Great American Beer Festival
While you were busy cheering and celebrating the Mariners' wins this weekend, brewers from Washington were in Denver, Colorado winning awards for themselves at the annual Great American Beer Festival (GABF). The festival is one of the most prestigious in the beer world and every year thousands of breweries and...
KUOW
Where is the 'best' place to live in Western Washington?: Today So Far
Kirkland is the best. Wait, Sammamish is the best. Maybe it's Bellevue?. Almost Live! is back! (sort of) Langley on Whidbey Island is building a solution to its lack of worker housing. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for October 7, 2022. Kirkland ranks high on...
Hospitals blame COVID lockdowns for rise in child respiratory issues
SEATTLE -- As we head into cold and flu season, local doctors say they’re seeing an unprecedented number of kids suffering from serious respiratory issues. Doctors say much of the problem has to do with a child’s waning immunity, brought on by two years of Covid-related safeguards. “The...
More than 150 cats, dogs, guinea pigs displaced by Hurricane Ian flown to Pacific Northwest
EVERETT, Wash. — More than 150 dogs, cats and guinea pigs displaced by Hurricane Ian were flown to the Pacific Northwest on Sunday. Greater Good Charities and the Humane Society of the United States conducted the emergency airlift from animal shelters in Florida to shelters in Idaho, Oregon and Washington.
MyNorthwest.com
Rantz: Dozens of crimes committed during Patty Murray’s Seattle public safety photo op
Senator Patty Murray, struggling to generate excitement for her candidacy, is adopting a new strategy. She’s pretending Seattle isn’t experiencing a crime crisis. But while she was at a campaign stop for a photo op, there were dozens of crimes being committed by beneficiaries of her light-on-crime approach across the city.
thetacomaledger.com
It’s soup season in Tacoma
Go check out some of the best soups available in Tacoma. The best thing about autumn is that it’s officially soup season. I’m a soup gal. I eat soup at least once a week. I bring it as my lunch and microwave it in Tupperware. I can eat it for dinner every night and not get bored. I have made it in a Crock-ot and I have made it over a campfire. I love almost every soup I encounter.
Rare catch: Angler lands shortbill spearfish off Washington coast
A Seattle angler, fishing Friday out of Westport, Washington, on a tuna boat trolling 45 miles west of the Columbia River mouth, landed a shortbill spearfish. Spearfish, native to Hawaii and the Mediterranean, are believed to have never before been caught off the Washington or Oregon coasts. The last rare West Coast catch was reported in 2017 off Southern California.
everout.com
The Top 89 Events in Seattle This Week: Oct 10-16, 2022
Although Washington’s statewide mask mandate has been lifted, venues may have their own health guidelines in place. We advise directly checking the specific protocols for an event before heading out. Jump to: Monday | Tuesday | Wednesday | Thursday | Friday | Saturday | Sunday | Multi-Day MONDAY. COMMUNITY.
birchrestaurant.com
12 Best Restaurants In Kent, WA
If you’re looking for a great place to eat in Kent, Washington, you’ve come to the right place. In this guide, we’ll review some of the best restaurants in town, so you can make an informed decision about where to go. Whether you’re in the mood for...
AOL Corp
UPDATE: Another Puget Sound area health system’s outage part of planned maintenance
Another health system’s computer network outage Thursday morning was part of a planned maintenance event. Bremerton-based Peninsula Community Health Services, which serves Kitsap and Mason counties and the Key Peninsula area with medical, behavioral and dental clinic support, sent out an area-wide alert about its system outage. The outage...
Dr. Jill Biden highlights importance of military caregivers during Seattle visit
First lady Dr. Jill Biden is flying back to the White House on Saturday after a two-day stop in western Washington. As KIRO 7′s Ryan Simms reports, she spent some time at the Pacific Science Center meeting with the caregivers of wounded military members. Surrounding the first lady were...
KOMO News
Seattle 5-year-old announced missing, taken by parent
SEATTLE, Wash. — 5-year-old, Sky Sanchez has been announced missing by Seattle PD. She was last seen with braided hair, a pink shirt, a blue skirt, and pink shoes. She was reportedly taken by a parent that was having a supervised visit from the 2800 block of E Madison St.
MyNorthwest.com
King County Executive continues to mandate COVID-19 vaccines for employees
Despite Gov. Jay Inslee ending the COVID-19 state of emergency by Oct. 31, King County Executive Dow Constantine has released guidelines requiring all executive branch employees to be fully vaccinated unless they require accommodation. According to an internal announcement shared with the Jason Rantz Show on KTTH, the extended order...
