oilcity.news
Way to Bean: Young Casper entrepreneur serves up coffee, conversation and dad jokes
CASPER, Wyo. — Almost every Casper resident knows the white-knuckled feel of a winter drive along Interstate 25. Now imagine also having your new business that you’ve put all of your savings into along for the ride. “It was challenging,” said Bailey Gardner. “The weather and the roads...
Obituaries: Cywinski; Smith; Clark
Catherine (Cathy) Ann Cywinski, 43, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday October 5th, 2022 at Wyoming Medical Center in Casper, Wyoming. She was a resident of Casper for the past 18 years. She was born on April 20th, 1979 in Rock Springs Wyoming to the late Donald Cywinski and Patricia Cywinski.
Casper Firefighters thank community for supporting ‘Benevolent Fund’ fundraiser
CASPER, Wyo. — On Saturday, the Casper Firefighters, Local 904 Union hosted a garage sale at Fire Station 3 to raise money for its “Benevolent Fund.”. The Benevolent Fund is used to provide assistance when firefighters face hardships related to medical crises. After the community donated a variety of items for the garage sale and turned out on Saturday to buy items and help raise money for the Benevolent Fund, the Casper Firefighters shared a thank you letter on Monday.
Police seek missing juvenile; may be in Midwest
CASPER, Wyo. — The Mills Police Department is seeking public help finding a missing Mills juvenile, according to a department release Monday. “Angelo Carabajal did not return home after a football game on September 30, 2022,” the release said. It is believed Angelo is in the Midwest, Wyoming...
UW Cowboys keep rolling in rodeo competition
LARAMIE, Wyo. — It was about as close as the University of Wyoming and Casper College have been during a Central Rocky Mountain Region rodeo competition this fall, but the Cowboys managed to hold off their main rival in winning their third team title with just one more regional rodeo left on the fall docket.
Teacher who founded homeless education program named ‘Casper Distinguished Citizen of the Year’
CASPER, Wyo. — A teacher who founded Wyoming’s first McKinney-Vento program for students experiencing homelessness has been named as the “Casper Distinguished Citizen of the Year” by the Adventure West Council of the Boy Scouts of America. Greta Spencer, who serves as the homeless education liaison...
Dancing with the Stars of Casper Through the Decades – It’s Showtime!!
On a scale of 1–10, how excited are you for Dancing with the Stars of Casper…Can you say 10? If you need a little push, more information, or a reason to join us on Oct. 22, just give us a minute! Dancing with the Stars of Casper is in its 12th year, meaning it’s a polished, well-run evening with the kinks worked out.
Photos: Car Accident on Wyoming Boulevard and Poplar
On Sunday, a crash happened on Wyoming Boulevard and Poplar street around 9 a.m. that involved one vehicle and led to minor injuries. Casper Fire-EMS public information officer Toph Steinhoff said that a power company was called to fix the damage to the guy lines, which secure the pole to the ground, on the utility pole that was damaged.
Obituaries: Castillo; Blackman; Nelson
On Saturday, October 1, 2022, we tragically lost our beloved mother, Eva Aracely Coss Castillo, who was a mother of five — two girls and three boys — a wonderful grandma to seven grand-daughters, an amazing sister and a great auntie. On Oct 1, 2022, our world turned upside down: Our mother passed away in a tragic car accident.
Tate Geological Museum cuts ribbon on dinosaur sculpture
CASPER, Wyo. — Gastornis is an extinct species of large flightless bird that existed during the Paleocene and Eocene periods, and now a sculpture of the bird will greet visitors at the Tate Geological Museum at Casper College. The statue, created by world-renowned paleo-artist Gary Staab, has resided in...
(PHOTOS) Hundreds turn out for Smoke & Soul Fest
CASPER, Wyo. — The smell of barbecue and sound of rock music filled the air Saturday afternoon as hundreds of people turned out for the annual Smoke & Soul Fest barbecue competition benefiting the Brain Injury Advocates of Wyoming. “The turnout is amazing,” executive director Brandy Teague said. “We...
New Antojitos Shiwas Mexican Restaurant and market to hold grand opening on Monday
CASPER, Wyo. — Antojitos Shiwas, which started life on wheels as a food truck, is putting down permanent roots in the former Grab and Go Gourmet location at 611 W. Collins Drive near NCHS. A ribbon-cutting ceremony for Antojitos Shiwas Restaurant & Mini Market is scheduled for 10 a.m....
Natrona County Recent Arrests (10/7/22–10/10/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
Wyoming to see elevated fire risk Monday; snow possible Tuesday
CASPER, Wyo. — Elevated fire weather is expected in western and central Wyoming on Monday afternoon and burning is strongly discouraged, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. Wind gusts could reach as high as 30 mph in Natrona, Fremont, Sweetwater and southern Lincoln County on Monday. Temperatures...
Local artist builds own Halloween decorations
CASPER, Wyo. — Tricia Provence has always had a liking for skeletons, ghosts and all things spooky. For her, Halloween has long been a time to go all out in decorating. However, this year she isn’t just decorating her home and yard — she’s making many of the decorations herself.
‘Benevolent Fund’ garage sale benefiting firefighters kicks off
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper Firefighters are hosting a garage sale today, with proceeds going to support the department’s Benevolent Fund, which provides financial support to firefighters facing hardships related to medical crises. The garage sale kicked off at 7 a.m. and will run until 5 p.m. at...
BREAKING: Cheyenne Teen Gets 20-22 Years for Killing 14-Year-Old
A Cheyenne teenager who pleaded guilty to shooting and killing a rival gang member in 2021 was sentenced Thursday in Laramie County District Court to 20 to 22 years in prison. The fatal shooting happened in the early morning hours of July 5 at the Cheyenne Station Apartments in the 1600 block of Taft Avenue.
PHOTOS: Unoccupied Trailer in North Casper Burned Down, Origin Unknown but ‘Suspicious’
The smell of smoke wafted throughout North Casper on Friday evening, as firefighters with Casper Fire-EMS put out a trailer that was on fire. The trailer was unoccupied, according to Casper Fire-EMS Public Information Officer Adam Maiers. "This was an abandoned structure that they were going to tear down in...
10 residents displaced after electrical short in Casper home
CASPER, Wyo. — Ten people have been displaced after an electrical short disabled utilities in a home on Thursday night. According to a release from Casper Fire-EMS, crews arrived to a house on the 1400 block of South Forest Drive to find a malfunctioning electrical panel that was producing heat, sparks and smoke. Firefighters and technicians from Rocky Mountain Power cut power to the residence and searched the area around the panel.
(UPDATE) Student in custody after possessing gun at NCHS
CASPER, Wyo. — A student was taken into custody after bringing a gun to the NCHS campus on Friday. School administrators received a report from a student around 12:15 p.m. that another student had a gun in their possession, according to a release from the Natrona County School District. It was not a report of a student brandishing a gun, an updated release said.
