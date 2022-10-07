ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casper, WY

oilcity.news

Obituaries: Cywinski; Smith; Clark

Catherine (Cathy) Ann Cywinski, 43, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday October 5th, 2022 at Wyoming Medical Center in Casper, Wyoming. She was a resident of Casper for the past 18 years. She was born on April 20th, 1979 in Rock Springs Wyoming to the late Donald Cywinski and Patricia Cywinski.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Casper Firefighters thank community for supporting 'Benevolent Fund' fundraiser

CASPER, Wyo. — On Saturday, the Casper Firefighters, Local 904 Union hosted a garage sale at Fire Station 3 to raise money for its “Benevolent Fund.”. The Benevolent Fund is used to provide assistance when firefighters face hardships related to medical crises. After the community donated a variety of items for the garage sale and turned out on Saturday to buy items and help raise money for the Benevolent Fund, the Casper Firefighters shared a thank you letter on Monday.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Police seek missing juvenile; may be in Midwest

CASPER, Wyo. — The Mills Police Department is seeking public help finding a missing Mills juvenile, according to a department release Monday. “Angelo Carabajal did not return home after a football game on September 30, 2022,” the release said. It is believed Angelo is in the Midwest, Wyoming...
MILLS, WY
oilcity.news

UW Cowboys keep rolling in rodeo competition

LARAMIE, Wyo. — It was about as close as the University of Wyoming and Casper College have been during a Central Rocky Mountain Region rodeo competition this fall, but the Cowboys managed to hold off their main rival in winning their third team title with just one more regional rodeo left on the fall docket.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Dancing with the Stars of Casper Through the Decades – It’s Showtime!!

On a scale of 1–10, how excited are you for Dancing with the Stars of Casper…Can you say 10? If you need a little push, more information, or a reason to join us on Oct. 22, just give us a minute! Dancing with the Stars of Casper is in its 12th year, meaning it’s a polished, well-run evening with the kinks worked out.
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

Photos: Car Accident on Wyoming Boulevard and Poplar

On Sunday, a crash happened on Wyoming Boulevard and Poplar street around 9 a.m. that involved one vehicle and led to minor injuries. Casper Fire-EMS public information officer Toph Steinhoff said that a power company was called to fix the damage to the guy lines, which secure the pole to the ground, on the utility pole that was damaged.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Obituaries: Castillo; Blackman; Nelson

On Saturday, October 1, 2022, we tragically lost our beloved mother, Eva Aracely Coss Castillo, who was a mother of five — two girls and three boys — a wonderful grandma to seven grand-daughters, an amazing sister and a great auntie. On Oct 1, 2022, our world turned upside down: Our mother passed away in a tragic car accident.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Tate Geological Museum cuts ribbon on dinosaur sculpture

CASPER, Wyo. — Gastornis is an extinct species of large flightless bird that existed during the Paleocene and Eocene periods, and now a sculpture of the bird will greet visitors at the Tate Geological Museum at Casper College. The statue, created by world-renowned paleo-artist Gary Staab, has resided in...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

(PHOTOS) Hundreds turn out for Smoke & Soul Fest

CASPER, Wyo. — The smell of barbecue and sound of rock music filled the air Saturday afternoon as hundreds of people turned out for the annual Smoke & Soul Fest barbecue competition benefiting the Brain Injury Advocates of Wyoming. “The turnout is amazing,” executive director Brandy Teague said. “We...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Natrona County Recent Arrests (10/7/22–10/10/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Wyoming to see elevated fire risk Monday; snow possible Tuesday

CASPER, Wyo. — Elevated fire weather is expected in western and central Wyoming on Monday afternoon and burning is strongly discouraged, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. Wind gusts could reach as high as 30 mph in Natrona, Fremont, Sweetwater and southern Lincoln County on Monday. Temperatures...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Local artist builds own Halloween decorations

CASPER, Wyo. — Tricia Provence has always had a liking for skeletons, ghosts and all things spooky. For her, Halloween has long been a time to go all out in decorating. However, this year she isn’t just decorating her home and yard — she’s making many of the decorations herself.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

‘Benevolent Fund’ garage sale benefiting firefighters kicks off

CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper Firefighters are hosting a garage sale today, with proceeds going to support the department’s Benevolent Fund, which provides financial support to firefighters facing hardships related to medical crises. The garage sale kicked off at 7 a.m. and will run until 5 p.m. at...
CASPER, WY
Obituaries
oilcity.news

10 residents displaced after electrical short in Casper home

CASPER, Wyo. — Ten people have been displaced after an electrical short disabled utilities in a home on Thursday night. According to a release from Casper Fire-EMS, crews arrived to a house on the 1400 block of South Forest Drive to find a malfunctioning electrical panel that was producing heat, sparks and smoke. Firefighters and technicians from Rocky Mountain Power cut power to the residence and searched the area around the panel.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

(UPDATE) Student in custody after possessing gun at NCHS

CASPER, Wyo. — A student was taken into custody after bringing a gun to the NCHS campus on Friday. School administrators received a report from a student around 12:15 p.m. that another student had a gun in their possession, according to a release from the Natrona County School District. It was not a report of a student brandishing a gun, an updated release said.
CASPER, WY

