Businesses ready to welcome pheasant hunters
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — You may start noticing more blaze orange popping up in KELOLAND in the coming days. Saturday is the pheasant opener in South Dakota. More hunters will be flocking to Al’s Dream near Flandreau this week. In fact, co-owner Pedro Johnson says the business...
Native American Day Parade returns to Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A downtown tradition returns to Sioux Falls Monday after a two-year absence due to COVID-19. The Native American Day Parade will take place Monday morning as local indigenous groups and organizations showcase their culture to the community. The parade was canceled in 2020 and...
Sunday Boredom Busters: October 9th
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — The South Dakota Rodeo Association Finals wrap-up today at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds in Sioux Falls. A Cowboy Church Service takes place at 9 a.m. The Cowboy Trade Show goes from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The rodeo finals are at 1 p.m. Admission is $10, free for children 6 and under.
Smithfield Foods: No position on slaughterhouse ban
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — One longtime Sioux Falls business is staying out of the slaughterhouse fight. Smithfield Foods, owners and operators of the biggest hog processing plant in Sioux Falls, told KELOLAND News the company has no position on the slaughterhouse ordinance voters are weighing in on. Jim...
Jones421 now filled with food options
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s been a summer of changing businesses at the Jones Building downtown, but now the corner of 6th Street and Phillips Avenue is filled with food options. “Our food is 100 percent plant based. We do have a lot of soy options and...
Weekend stabbing; Free tutoring program; An unforgettable anniversary gift
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, October 10. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Sioux Falls Police say a teenager was taken to the hospital after a stabbing in Western Sioux Falls over the weekend.
Sioux Falls stabbing; 6 injured in 2-vehicle crash; Fans sell out SDSU vs. USD game
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Sunday, October 9. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. An early morning stabbing in Sioux Falls sent one person to the hospital. The Highway Patrol says a total of six...
Native American Day begins with prayer service
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — South Dakotans celebrated Native American Day in a variety of ways to honor the culture and accomplishments of Indigenous people across the state. In Sioux Falls, the day started with a prayer service near downtown. A steady drumbeat cut through the early morning chill...
Native American Day parade promotes culture and understanding
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Native American Day Parade & celebrations returned to Sioux Falls Monday. They were cancelled last year due to the pandemic, but this year a large crowd gathered in downtown to watch and learn about Native American cultures. There were dancers…..there were drums……there were...
Keep KELOLAND Warm in need of larger sized donations
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s a warm, sunny day in KELOLAND but temperatures will drop quickly this week and Sioux Falls’ vulnerable populations are in need of items to keep them warm. This year, the St. Francis House will once again partner with KELOLAND Media Group...
Officials investigate northeast Sioux Falls crash
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that brought multiple ambulances to northeast Sioux Falls. The crash happened Friday night around 9:20 at the intersection of Rice Street and Veterans Parkway. Tony Mangan with the South Dakota Highway Patrol told KELOLAND News...
1 hurt in Sioux Falls stabbing
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — An early morning stabbing in Sioux Falls sent one person to the hospital. Police say the stabbing happened just before 5 a.m. Sunday at an apartment on South Larch Avenue, near 41st Street and Marion Road. Police say the juveniles involved in the incident...
A short history of the recognition of Native Americans’ Day in SD
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – President Joe Biden has declared Monday as both Indigenous Peoples’ Day and Columbus Day. But in South Dakota, it’s only Native Americans’ Day. It was back in 1989 when Gov. George S. Mickelson proposed that the state designate the holiday as Native Americans’ Day; a year later the legislature made it law.
Crews respond to grass fire; 1 killed in explosion; Corn, soybean harvest in Menno
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, October 11. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Multiple Fire departments were called to a large grass fire Northeast of Fort Thompson Monday. Three fire departments were kept busy...
What is the Hunter’s Moon?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It was a warm October day on Sunday, and with the clear skies into the evening the full moon was out for all to see. If you were out Sunday evening and glanced at the sky, you may have noticed the full moon. This full moon after the Harvest Moon of last month is known as the Hunter’s Moon.
Garbage truck catches fire at Northwest Iowa Landfill
SHELDON, Iowa (KELO) — A garbage truck was able to drive away after a fire at the Northwest Iowa Landfill. According to the Sheldon Fire Department, crews were called just before 2 p.m. Monday. Firefighters arriving on the scene found the box of the truck on fire. A backhoe...
Multiple agencies respond to Lesterville structure fire
LESTERVILLE, S.D. (KELO) — Three fire departments were kept busy with a Monday morning fire in Southeastern South Dakota. According to the Yankton Fire Department, the fire occurred at a building on Main Avenue in Lesterville around 4 a.m. Smoke could be seen coming from the building. Officials say...
Disc may hold back field fires during harvest
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Farm equipment can be a big part of fighting harvest fires in rural acres. The Colton department responded to several fires last fall including one in which a bearing in the corn head burned up, said Dave Jorgenson, a member of the department and a board member for the South Dakota Firefighters Association.
Final day of competition at World Archery Field Championships in Yankton
YANKTON, S.D. (KELO) — Athletes from the United States have had a strong showing at the World Archery Field Championships in Yankton. The U.S. won the compound mixed team competition during Saturday’s finals beating Germany by six points. The U.S. men’s team won the bronze medal with Sweden...
Traffic alert: Traffic slowed going into Brookings
BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — If you’re headed to Brooking for the SDSU vs. USD game, be prepared for traffic delays. Bridge construction going into Brookings is causing traffic to move very slowly this game day. The bridge construction has lanes reduced to 1, according to the South Dakota...
