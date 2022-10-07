JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi’s capital city is heading off the threat of a garbage pile-up by agreeing to pay its overdue bill for collections the past six months. Even as Jackson struggles with a troubled water system, Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba and the city council have been feuding for over the garbage contract for the city of 150,000 residents. Richard’s Disposal has picked up Jackson garbage since April without compensation. The company said it would stop collections after Saturday unless it receives payment. City Council president Ashby Foote told The Associated Press on Friday that the city will pay $4.8 million, and garbage collection will continue. Lumumba awarded an emergency contract early this year to Richard’s after the Jackson council voted multiple times against hiring the New Orleans-based company.

JACKSON, MS ・ 3 DAYS AGO