WAPT
Jackson City Council members question garbage collection deal
JACKSON, Miss. — The city of Jackson said it hasa temporary deal to keep Richard's Disposal picking up trash in the Capital City, but it is a contentious deal at best, and one that is still not approved. The draft settlement says the city will pay Richard's Disposal $4.8...
Jackson, Mississippi residents facing high water bills amid crisis
In Jackson, Mississippi, residents are now struggling to pay inflated bills for water they can’t drink or use. NBC News’ Zinhle Essamuah spoke with frustrated residents and has more details on how the city is reacting.Oct. 10, 2022.
WLBT
‘What settlement?’: As Richard’s Disposal looks forward, one Jackson councilman says nothing is official
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - There are still a lot of questions surrounding the future of trash pickup in the capital city, and the answers to many of those questions vary depending on who you ask. Residents should find out what trash collection in Jackson will look like in the short...
City with water problems agrees to pay overdue garbage bill
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi’s capital city is heading off the threat of a garbage pile-up by agreeing to pay its overdue bill for collections the past six months. Even as Jackson struggles with a troubled water system, Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba and the city council have been feuding for over the garbage contract for the city of 150,000 residents. Richard’s Disposal has picked up Jackson garbage since April without compensation. The company said it would stop collections after Saturday unless it receives payment. City Council president Ashby Foote told The Associated Press on Friday that the city will pay $4.8 million, and garbage collection will continue. Lumumba awarded an emergency contract early this year to Richard’s after the Jackson council voted multiple times against hiring the New Orleans-based company.
Groundbreaking for new Hinds County Detention Center
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A groundbreaking ceremony was held on Monday for the new Hinds County Detention Facility. The construction could cost as much as $125 million. Hinds County supervisors held the groundbreaking at the site near the Henley-Young-Patton Juvenile Justice Center where construction is expected to take two years. Taxpayer dollars are expected to […]
WAPT
Recycling returns to Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. — Recycling has returned to Jackson. Keep Jackson Beautiful has partnered with Replenysh, EnvironMentality to implement a recycling program in the city. The idea was sparked by the water crisis that resulted in the disposal of an influx of plastic water bottles. Keep Jackson Beautiful executive director...
Autopsy reveals Yazoo City woman died from gunshot
YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – An autopsy revealed that a Yazoo City woman died from a gunshot wound. Margaret Harris, 33, was found inside her Yazoo City apartment home last month. The Yazoo Herald reported Lavonte Ellington was charged with murder in connection to the chase. Harris was found in the early morning hours of […]
WAPT
New Hinds County detention center expected to cost $125 million
HINDS COUNTY, Miss. — Hinds County leaders broke ground Monday on a new detention center to replace the troubled Raymond jail, which faces a possible federal takeover. County leaders hope the step forward will impress federal authorities and stop a threatened takeover of the Raymond Detention Center after years of litigation over serious safety concerns for detainees and detention officers.
Byram church hosts water giveaway, health fair
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – People in the Jackson area were able to get free bottled water, free testing kits and free health screenings at a community health fair and water giveaway. COVID vaccinations, HIV testing and glucose screenings were available. They also gave out four cases of water per car and water testing kits that […]
WLBT
Lane on I-55 closed due to grass fire
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Traffic is slowing down on I-55 Southbound between the Woodrow Wilson and Fortification Street exits due to a grass fire. The right far right lane was blocked off by the Jackson Fire Department to tend to the fire that is on both the median and the tree line.
WAPT
Mississippi River at 4 feet in Vicksburg as dry spell lingers
JACKSON, Miss. — Tuesday marks one month without rain in Central Mississippi, and it's taking a toll on the Mississippi River. Vicksburg, alone, has seen only 0.8 of an inch of rain since Sept. 1, which puts the city well over a 3-inch deficit. The Warren County Emergency Management...
WAPT
Grass fire sparks along I-55 amid dry conditions
JACKSON, Miss. — A grass fire sparked along Interstate 55 in Jackson. The fire burned in multiple patches of grass at the Fortification Street exit Sunday. Multiple crews had to go back and forth to the fire to get water to put it out. Traffic was blocked in one...
vicksburgnews.com
Mississippi cities are in a bidding war for police officers
A recent post by the Clinton Police Department shows that they offer uncertified officers a starting pay of $42,000, plus the ability to take their vehicle home even if they don’t live in the area. Law enforcement agencies around the state, especially near the capital city, are in a...
WLBT
‘I was pretty upset’: Hinds Co. misses first deadline to get $17M for water infrastructure work
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Editor’s note: County Administrator Kenny Wayne Jones said Hinds County decided to submit the application in the spring and did not miss the deadline. A Hinds County supervisor says he’s looking into why the county missed its deadline to apply for millions of dollars in...
WDAM-TV
Gulfport man receives 3 life sentences in Jefferson Davis Co.
PRENTISS, Miss. (WDAM) - A Gulfport man was sentenced to serve three consecutive life terms without the possibility of parole in Jefferson Davis County after a jury found him guilty of two counts of armed robbery and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. 15th Circuit...
Neighbors get free coffee for JPD’s “Coffee with the Cops”
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police started off their day by giving out free coffee to members of the community at the McDonald’s on Highway 80. “We just wanted to touch them with a cup of coffee and have a conversation. A meet-and-greet to let them know that we are involved in the community. It […]
WAPT
JPD connect with Jacksonians through Faith and Blue events
JACKSON, Miss. — Faith and Blue events continued over the weekend with Coffee with a Cop. People in Jackson visited the McDonald's on Hwy 80 to meet some of Jackson's officers. The event is part of JPD's efforts to build relationships and trust within the community. “We are breaking...
WLBT
Driving in the Dark: While other states crack down on copper wire theft, MS continues brainstorming strategies
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Central Mississippi’s interstates have 164 lights that are in need of repair as a result of copper wire theft. None are scheduled to be turned back on anytime soon, according to Mississippi Department of Transportation spokesperson Michael Flood. “Instead of spending hundreds of thousands to...
theclintoncourier.net
Questions raised about resignations as Lang leaves
For the second time in just over a year, the City of Clinton is in the market for an economic development director. Daniel Lang resigned to take a similar position with more pay in Flowood. And that’s becoming a familiar refrain in Clinton—department heads leaving for positions in other cities, state government or private business.
WLBT
JPD roadblock lawsuit settlement brings changes to the policy
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department avoids a long legal battle in their settlement with the Mississippi Center for Justice and the MacArthur Justice Center involving roadblocks. A lawsuit was filed on behalf of the plaintiffs in February. The settlement does not end the practice of roadblocks but...
Comments / 4