This is an opinion column. Many will certainly see it as a bridge to nowhere. Especially these days. Democratic and Republican politicians shaking hands, sitting down, getting to know each other. What would that accomplish? Especially in this state—where the gap between parties is cavernous, and efforts to entrench and reinforce it are so overt, so glaring, so rooted in our wrenching past the U.S. Supreme Court is now all up in it.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO