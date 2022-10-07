Read full article on original website
Alabama Football vs Mississippi State Kickoff Time, Network Announced
The Crimson Tide and the Bulldogs are set to play each other on ESPN at 6 p.m. CT.
Nick Saban previews Vols, provides latest on Alabama QBs
Alabama begins its preparation for Josh Heupel and the sixth-ranked Tennessee Volunteers. Tide head coach Nick Saban addressed the media on Monday ahead of the road matchup. The Crimson Tide beat Texas A&M, 24-20, with a late defensive stand. The Vols smacked LSU, 40-13. The performances lowered Alabama to third in the Associated Press Top 25 and raised Tennessee to sixth.
tdalabamamag.com
4-Star King Joseph Edwards enjoys ‘wild, crazy’ atmosphere during Alabama visit
King Joseph Edwards thoroughly enjoyed his latest visit to Alabama football. Edwards is a 2024 four-star recruit, and he attends Buford High School in Georgia. The four-star recruit was one of the top juniors, who attended the Crimson Tide’s game against Texas A&M Saturday. Edwards said the atmosphere inside Bryant-Denny Stadium for the game was crazy.
tdalabamamag.com
Nick Saban says Jalen Milroe played with ‘a lot of anxiety’ vs Texas A&M
In his first career start at Alabama, Jalen Milroe’s performance at quarterback was a bit of a mixed bag. Although he threw for three touchdowns he matched that production with the number of turnovers (two fumbles and an interception) while throwing for just 111 yards on the night. The...
tdalabamamag.com
BREAKING: 2025 WR Ryan Williams commits to Alabama
Ryan Williams announced his commitment to Alabama football Saturday. Williams attends Saraland High School in Alabama, and he is a member of the 2025 recruiting class. He chose Alabama over Auburn, South Carolina and others. Watch Ryan Williams Highlights Below:. GET THE BEST ALABAMA FOOTBALL INSIDER INFORMATION, MESSAGE BOARD ACCESS,...
How lipreading Alabama CB saved Tide on final play to beat Texas A&M
This was one of those backyard football moments. One snap … the last play before going in for dinner. That’s where Terrion Arnold found himself at exactly 10:30 Saturday night, up 24-20, three seconds on the clock with Texas A&M at the 2-yard line. The Alabama cornerback sensed the stakes.
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama unveils NIL partnership with Fanatics for TAMU game
The latest NIL partnership for the University of Alabama got unveiled Saturday morning. Alabama inked a deal with Fanatics in the offseason to have “The Authentic” store inside Bryant-Denny Stadium. The store has all Crimson Tide memorabilia, including shirts, hats, jerseys, helmets, etc… The Authentic gives Alabama fans a feel for having the support for a program. Greg Byrne, Alabama’s athletics director, posted a video to Twitter of the store opening and fans inside.
tdalabamamag.com
WATCH: 4-Star DE Kavion Henderson developing great relationship with Alabama
Kavion Henderson has Alabama, Auburn, Arkansas, Georgia and Oklahoma listed as his top six schools headed into his November decision. Touchdown Alabama caught up with Henderson after he help Leeds defeat Alexandria High School Friday. He discussed his upcoming commitment date, growing relationship with Alabama. The full interview can be streamed above.
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama fans react to Crimson Tide defeating Texas A&M
Multiple Alabama fans shared their reaction to the Crimson Tide defeating Texas A&M 24-20.
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama fans react to close first half against Texas A&M
With two quarters down, Alabama goes to halftime leading Texas A&M 17-14. The Crimson Tide entered Saturday’s game without the help of starting quarterback Bryce Young who is dealing with a shoulder injury, so expectations have tempered a tad due to the loss. This sparked a wide range of...
College Football World Reacts To Alabama Cheerleader Photo
Alabama had a lot to cheer about on Saturday night. The undefeated Crimson Tide barely got away with one in Week 6, as Nick Saban's team narrowly escaped an upset bid from Texas A&M. Alabama topped Texas A&M by four points at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala. on Saturday night....
Auburn Legacy Commits to Crimson Tide
Five-star class of 2025 wide receiver Ryan Williams has committed to the Crimson Tide. The offensive weapon announced his decision on Saturday night, shortly after the Texas A&M vs. Alabama game had kicked off. The Ala., native ranks at No. 25 nationally, No. 6 in wide receivers, and No. 4...
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama’s defense must shut down Aggies’ RB Devon Achane
Texas A&M’s offense will be without Max Johnson (quarterback) and Ainias Smith (wide receiver) against Alabama. Coach Jimbo Fisher has one player to rely on versus the Crimson Tide’s defense. Devon Achane, a junior running back for the Aggies, is the best offensive weapon for Texas A&M. He is explosive, versatile, and one of the nation’s most elite athletes in college football. Achane has 466 rushing yards, 92 receiving yards, 274 kick return yards, and five total touchdowns this season.
tdalabamamag.com
Photo Gallery from Alabama football win over Texas A&M
Alabama football remained undefeated by defeating the Texas A&M Aggies in Bryant-Denny Stadium Saturday. Here are some photos from the Crimson Tide’s win. Photos are courtesy of Touchdown Alabama.
tdalabamamag.com
WATCH: Bryce Young leads team out for warm ups ahead of Alabama vs. Texas A&M
Nick Saban has repeatedly said Bryce Young was a game-time decision ahead of the Crimson Tide’s matchup with Texas A&M. Here is a look at Young in full pads leading Alabama team onto the field during warm ups ahead of matchup with Aggies.
tdalabamamag.com
WATCH: Nick Saban Press Conference After Alabama Win Over Texas A&M
Nick Saban talked to the media after Alabama football defeated Texas A&M 24-20. Saban’s full press conference can be streamed above.
saturdaydownsouth.com
SEC Nation announces Week 7 destination
SEC Nation is hitting the road again after traveling to Mississippi State for a game against Arkansas that did not disappoint and should be in for another good one. It was announced on Sunday morning that the crew would be headed to Knoxville, Tennessee this week for the contest between a pair of top-10 teams: the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Tennessee Volunteers.
3 Great Burger Places in Alabama
When it comes to comfort food, most people would go for a nice burger with some crispy fries on the side. If you are one of them and you also happen to live in Alabama, here are three great burger places that are well-known in Alabama for serving high-quality food.
With sights on federal millions, Birmingham leaders court Alabama Republicans at Black Caucus event
This is an opinion column. Many will certainly see it as a bridge to nowhere. Especially these days. Democratic and Republican politicians shaking hands, sitting down, getting to know each other. What would that accomplish? Especially in this state—where the gap between parties is cavernous, and efforts to entrench and reinforce it are so overt, so glaring, so rooted in our wrenching past the U.S. Supreme Court is now all up in it.
