Tuscaloosa, AL

Nick Saban previews Vols, provides latest on Alabama QBs

Alabama begins its preparation for Josh Heupel and the sixth-ranked Tennessee Volunteers. Tide head coach Nick Saban addressed the media on Monday ahead of the road matchup. The Crimson Tide beat Texas A&M, 24-20, with a late defensive stand. The Vols smacked LSU, 40-13. The performances lowered Alabama to third in the Associated Press Top 25 and raised Tennessee to sixth.
4-Star King Joseph Edwards enjoys ‘wild, crazy’ atmosphere during Alabama visit

King Joseph Edwards thoroughly enjoyed his latest visit to Alabama football. Edwards is a 2024 four-star recruit, and he attends Buford High School in Georgia. The four-star recruit was one of the top juniors, who attended the Crimson Tide’s game against Texas A&M Saturday. Edwards said the atmosphere inside Bryant-Denny Stadium for the game was crazy.
BREAKING: 2025 WR Ryan Williams commits to Alabama

Ryan Williams announced his commitment to Alabama football Saturday. Williams attends Saraland High School in Alabama, and he is a member of the 2025 recruiting class. He chose Alabama over Auburn, South Carolina and others. Watch Ryan Williams Highlights Below:. GET THE BEST ALABAMA FOOTBALL INSIDER INFORMATION, MESSAGE BOARD ACCESS,...
Alabama unveils NIL partnership with Fanatics for TAMU game

The latest NIL partnership for the University of Alabama got unveiled Saturday morning. Alabama inked a deal with Fanatics in the offseason to have “The Authentic” store inside Bryant-Denny Stadium. The store has all Crimson Tide memorabilia, including shirts, hats, jerseys, helmets, etc… The Authentic gives Alabama fans a feel for having the support for a program. Greg Byrne, Alabama’s athletics director, posted a video to Twitter of the store opening and fans inside.
WATCH: 4-Star DE Kavion Henderson developing great relationship with Alabama

Kavion Henderson has Alabama, Auburn, Arkansas, Georgia and Oklahoma listed as his top six schools headed into his November decision. Touchdown Alabama caught up with Henderson after he help Leeds defeat Alexandria High School Friday. He discussed his upcoming commitment date, growing relationship with Alabama. The full interview can be streamed above.
Alabama fans react to close first half against Texas A&M

With two quarters down, Alabama goes to halftime leading Texas A&M 17-14. The Crimson Tide entered Saturday’s game without the help of starting quarterback Bryce Young who is dealing with a shoulder injury, so expectations have tempered a tad due to the loss. This sparked a wide range of...
Auburn Legacy Commits to Crimson Tide

Five-star class of 2025 wide receiver Ryan Williams has committed to the Crimson Tide. The offensive weapon announced his decision on Saturday night, shortly after the Texas A&M vs. Alabama game had kicked off. The Ala., native ranks at No. 25 nationally, No. 6 in wide receivers, and No. 4...
Alabama’s defense must shut down Aggies’ RB Devon Achane

Texas A&M’s offense will be without Max Johnson (quarterback) and Ainias Smith (wide receiver) against Alabama. Coach Jimbo Fisher has one player to rely on versus the Crimson Tide’s defense. Devon Achane, a junior running back for the Aggies, is the best offensive weapon for Texas A&M. He is explosive, versatile, and one of the nation’s most elite athletes in college football. Achane has 466 rushing yards, 92 receiving yards, 274 kick return yards, and five total touchdowns this season.
SEC Nation announces Week 7 destination

SEC Nation is hitting the road again after traveling to Mississippi State for a game against Arkansas that did not disappoint and should be in for another good one. It was announced on Sunday morning that the crew would be headed to Knoxville, Tennessee this week for the contest between a pair of top-10 teams: the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Tennessee Volunteers.
3 Great Burger Places in Alabama

When it comes to comfort food, most people would go for a nice burger with some crispy fries on the side. If you are one of them and you also happen to live in Alabama, here are three great burger places that are well-known in Alabama for serving high-quality food.
With sights on federal millions, Birmingham leaders court Alabama Republicans at Black Caucus event

This is an opinion column. Many will certainly see it as a bridge to nowhere. Especially these days. Democratic and Republican politicians shaking hands, sitting down, getting to know each other. What would that accomplish? Especially in this state—where the gap between parties is cavernous, and efforts to entrench and reinforce it are so overt, so glaring, so rooted in our wrenching past the U.S. Supreme Court is now all up in it.
BIRMINGHAM, AL

