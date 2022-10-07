Read full article on original website
Related
The Fed will save the stock market and cut interest rates if a deep recession occurs next year, JPMorgan says
The Federal Reserve could be forced to cut interest rates in 2023 if a deep recession occurs, according to JPMorgan. The move would be an about-face by the Fed, considering it has aggressively raised rates in 2022. Potential rate cuts from the Fed would help backstop the stock market in...
CoinDesk
Bitcoin Slips Below $20K as October Doldrums Continue
Bitcoin (BTC) has yet to find inspiration in what has historically been a strong month, trading flat at $19,300. Opimas CEO and founder Octavio Marenzi discusses his crypto outlook ahead of the CPI report this week. Plus, insights into the correlation between bitcoin and gold.
The Fed admits a sharp home price decline is possible
Fed Governor Waller: U.S. home prices could see a 'material correction'
Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel says the Fed's rate hike campaign is so extreme that recession risk is much higher than risk of the central bank 'waffling' on inflation
The Fed runs a higher risk of sparking a recession than falling behind on inflation, according to Jeremy Siegel. Markets are now expecting a fed-funds rate of 4.75% in May of next year. That could be overkill, as inflation will continue to fall, Siegel warned. The debate over whether the...
RELATED PEOPLE
'Begin Preparing For A Recession': 8 Experts React To Jobs Report, Stock Market Sell-Off
The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY traded lower Friday after the Labor Department reported strong U.S. jobs market numbers from September. The U.S. added 263,000 jobs in September, beating average economist estimates of 250,000 jobs. The unemployment rate fell 0.2% to 3.5%, below consensus estimates of 3.7%. Wages were up 5% year-over-year and increased 0.3% from August.
Layoffs rising as the U.S. economy slows
More U.S. companies are cutting jobs and freezing hiring as the economy cools, a sign that efforts by the Federal Reserve to tamp down inflation are hitting the labor market. Layoff announcements spiked in September, according to outplacement firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas. Job cuts last month rose to nearly 30,000, an increase of 46% from August, while the number of companies announcing hiring plans last month fell to the lowest level in more than a decade, the firm said.
CNBC
U.S. dollar advances as investors look to inflation data this week
The U.S. dollar rose for a fourth straight session on Monday as investors looked to inflation data later this week that is likely to show that price pressures remain elevated in the world's largest economy, keeping the Federal Reserve's aggressive monetary policy on track to continue until next year. Sterling,...
Quartz
Economics recession vs earnings recession
An economic recession—loosely defined as GDP falling for two consecutive quarters in a row—isn’t quite at America’s doorstep yet. 📈 Inflation may be high, but it is slowing down. 💪 The labor market is strong with the unemployment rate falling. 🏠 Household balance sheets...
IN THIS ARTICLE
September jobs report could solidify another super-sized Fed rate hike
The September jobs report is unlikely to deter the Federal Reserve from approving a fourth straight 75-basis-point interest rate hike when officials meet next month.
CoinDesk
Crypto Funds Saw $5M in Outflows Last Week, Suggesting Positive Sentiment
According to CoinShares data, crypto funds saw outflows totaling $5 million last week, suggesting positive sentiment. BTC recorded its fourth straight week of inflows totaling $12 million, while short-bitcoin investment products saw outflows totaling a record $15 million.
u.today
Bitcoin Slips Below $19,000 as Sentiment Remains Bearish
The Bitcoin price dropped to an intraday low of $18,962 on the Bitstamp exchange. The world’s largest cryptocurrency is down 7.39% over the last eight days after reaching $20,469 on Oct. 4. The cryptocurrency is currently down 72.4% from its all-time high peak. This week, investors and traders should...
MSNBC
Steve Rattner: The good news and bad news in September jobs report
September’s jobs report came in mostly hotter than expected. That sent a signal to the Fed that it has more work to do to slow the economy to curb inflation, according to new charts from Steve Rattner.Oct. 10, 2022.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
US job growth slows again in September with just 263,000 positions added
The Labor Department's September jobs report provided a key snapshot of the labor market's health amid growing fears that the U.S. is headed for a recession.
International Business Times
US Stocks Start The Week With Another Sell-Off On Earnings, Interest Rates Worries
A Wall Street sell-off that began at the end of last week rolled over to this week, driven by interest rate and earnings worries. All major equity indexes ended Monday's trade lower, with the S&P 500 dropping 0.75%, the Dow Jones Industrials losing 0.32% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq falling the most by 1.04%.
money.com
Most U.S. CEOs Think a Recession (and Layoffs) Are on the Horizon
CEOs in the United States and abroad are bracing for impact, according to a new study detailing expectations of a recession among the world’s top business leaders. In a survey of more than 1,300 CEOs at large companies worldwide, including 400 stateside, the advisory firm KPMG found that 91% of U.S. respondents believe there will be a recession in the next year — and not a short one. That will likely mean widespread reductions in workforce, according to KPMG, which conducted the poll from July to August.
msn.com
Stocks will continue falling even after Fed pivots, warns Morgan Stanley strategist who predicted bear market
Morgan Stanley Chief Equity Strategist Mike Wilson on Monday has doubled down on his call for stocks to continue falling into the end of 2022 partly because of a shrinking supply of dollars in some of the world’s biggest economies. Even with Monday’s rally, U.S. stocks likely will be...
US Stocks Look Set To Rally As Futures Spike On Hope Of Fed Easing Hawkish Tone — Apple, Tesla, Rivian Shoot Up Premarket
The major U.S. index futures are pointing to a strong opening on Wall Street on Tuesday, as stocks attempt to carry on the momentum from the previous session. On Monday, the major averages rallied after weak manufacturing reading and construction spending data triggered hopes of a measured pace of rate hikes. Sentiment also received a lift from falling bond yields.
During the Market Crash, I Invested on Margin. It Cost Me Thousands
It wasn't the interest payments that did me in.
CNBC
10-year Treasury yield pops after September jobs report
Treasury yields rose on Friday as investors digested September jobs report and its indications about inflation and future Federal Reserve policy. Job growth fell short of expectations in September with nonfarm payrolls increasing 263,000 for the month, compared to the Dow Jones estimate of 275,000. The unemployment rate was 3.5% versus the forecast of 3.7%.
CoinDesk
Bitcoin Mining Is Cool Again; We Can Thank Africa, Prudence and Growing Hashrate for That
Crypto mining companies have struggled mightily in 2022. But over the last week or so the tide may be turning. One shred of evidence came from Barclays, which initiated equity research coverage on Core Scientific (CORZ) earlier last week, issuing an “overweight” rating. Now, an “overweight” rating isn’t...
Comments / 0