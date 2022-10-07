ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bitcoin Slips Below $20K as October Doldrums Continue

Bitcoin (BTC) has yet to find inspiration in what has historically been a strong month, trading flat at $19,300. Opimas CEO and founder Octavio Marenzi discusses his crypto outlook ahead of the CPI report this week. Plus, insights into the correlation between bitcoin and gold.
Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel says the Fed's rate hike campaign is so extreme that recession risk is much higher than risk of the central bank 'waffling' on inflation

The Fed runs a higher risk of sparking a recession than falling behind on inflation, according to Jeremy Siegel. Markets are now expecting a fed-funds rate of 4.75% in May of next year. That could be overkill, as inflation will continue to fall, Siegel warned. The debate over whether the...
Layoffs rising as the U.S. economy slows

More U.S. companies are cutting jobs and freezing hiring as the economy cools, a sign that efforts by the Federal Reserve to tamp down inflation are hitting the labor market. Layoff announcements spiked in September, according to outplacement firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas. Job cuts last month rose to nearly 30,000, an increase of 46% from August, while the number of companies announcing hiring plans last month fell to the lowest level in more than a decade, the firm said.
U.S. dollar advances as investors look to inflation data this week

The U.S. dollar rose for a fourth straight session on Monday as investors looked to inflation data later this week that is likely to show that price pressures remain elevated in the world's largest economy, keeping the Federal Reserve's aggressive monetary policy on track to continue until next year. Sterling,...
Economics recession vs earnings recession

An economic recession—loosely defined as GDP falling for two consecutive quarters in a row—isn’t quite at America’s doorstep yet. 📈 Inflation may be high, but it is slowing down. 💪 The labor market is strong with the unemployment rate falling. 🏠 Household balance sheets...
Bitcoin Slips Below $19,000 as Sentiment Remains Bearish

The Bitcoin price dropped to an intraday low of $18,962 on the Bitstamp exchange. The world’s largest cryptocurrency is down 7.39% over the last eight days after reaching $20,469 on Oct. 4. The cryptocurrency is currently down 72.4% from its all-time high peak. This week, investors and traders should...
US Stocks Start The Week With Another Sell-Off On Earnings, Interest Rates Worries

A Wall Street sell-off that began at the end of last week rolled over to this week, driven by interest rate and earnings worries. All major equity indexes ended Monday's trade lower, with the S&P 500 dropping 0.75%, the Dow Jones Industrials losing 0.32% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq falling the most by 1.04%.
Most U.S. CEOs Think a Recession (and Layoffs) Are on the Horizon

CEOs in the United States and abroad are bracing for impact, according to a new study detailing expectations of a recession among the world’s top business leaders. In a survey of more than 1,300 CEOs at large companies worldwide, including 400 stateside, the advisory firm KPMG found that 91% of U.S. respondents believe there will be a recession in the next year — and not a short one. That will likely mean widespread reductions in workforce, according to KPMG, which conducted the poll from July to August.
US Stocks Look Set To Rally As Futures Spike On Hope Of Fed Easing Hawkish Tone — Apple, Tesla, Rivian Shoot Up Premarket

The major U.S. index futures are pointing to a strong opening on Wall Street on Tuesday, as stocks attempt to carry on the momentum from the previous session. On Monday, the major averages rallied after weak manufacturing reading and construction spending data triggered hopes of a measured pace of rate hikes. Sentiment also received a lift from falling bond yields.
10-year Treasury yield pops after September jobs report

Treasury yields rose on Friday as investors digested September jobs report and its indications about inflation and future Federal Reserve policy. Job growth fell short of expectations in September with nonfarm payrolls increasing 263,000 for the month, compared to the Dow Jones estimate of 275,000. The unemployment rate was 3.5% versus the forecast of 3.7%.
