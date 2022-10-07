CEOs in the United States and abroad are bracing for impact, according to a new study detailing expectations of a recession among the world’s top business leaders. In a survey of more than 1,300 CEOs at large companies worldwide, including 400 stateside, the advisory firm KPMG found that 91% of U.S. respondents believe there will be a recession in the next year — and not a short one. That will likely mean widespread reductions in workforce, according to KPMG, which conducted the poll from July to August.

