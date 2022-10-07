British Association for Screen Entertainment Award Winners 2022

The British Association for Screen Entertainment (BASE) honored distributors, retailers, media owners, producers and suppliers across the home entertainment spectrum on Thursday evening (Oct. 6).

Hosted by BBC presenter Ayo Akinwolere, winners on the night included Universal Pictures, Sony Pictures Entertainment, Warner Bros. Discovery and Altitude Film.

Every year, the BASE awards are a fantastic opportunity for the home entertainment community to come together and celebrate the successes but also the resilience and agility of our industry,” said Liz Bales, chief executive for BASE. “I’d like to extend my huge congratulations to everyone who entered and won last night; the standard of submissions, once again, demonstrates the brilliance of our category, and completely blew us and the judges away. A massive thank you, as always, to the BASE team for putting together such a memorable night and of course, to our fantastic judges and supporters who make evenings like this possible.”

Check out the full list of winners below:

2021 Digital Distributor of the Year

Warner Bros. Discovery

2021 Physical Distributor of the Year

Warner Bros. Discovery

2021 Independent Label of the Year – Digital

Lionsgate UK

2021 Independent Label of the Year – Physical

BBC Studios

2021 Title of the Year

“No Time to Die“

Warner Bros. Discovery, Universal Pictures & MGM

Best in Class – Packaging

“Inglourious Basterds: Total Basterds Edition”

Universal Pictures

Best in Class – Social/PR

“Spider-Man: No Way Home”

Sony Pictures Entertainment

Campaign of the Year for Catalogue – Multiple

“The Thing” 4K UHD Special Edition & The John Carpenter 4K Collection

Universal Pictures & Studiocanal

Campaign of the Year for Catalogue – Single

“Inglourious Basterds: Total Basterds Edition”

Universal Pictures

Campaign of the Year for Independent Film – Sponsored by British Independent Film Awards (BIFA)

“Minari”

Altitude Film Entertainment

Campaign of the Year for New Release Film – Non-Traditional

“Minari”

Altitude Film Entertainment

Campaign of the Year for New Release Film – Over £15m Box Office – Traditional

“Ghostbusters: Afterlife”

Sony Pictures Entertainment

Campaign of the Year for New Release Film – Up to £15m Box Office – Traditional

“Spider-Man: No Way Home”

Sony Pictures Entertainment

Campaign of the Year for Specialist

“Bisping: The Michael Bisping Story”

Universal Pictures

Campaign of the Year for TV

“Game of Thrones: The Iron Anniversary”

Warner Bros. Discovery

Creative Marketing Initiative of the Year

“Alexa x Venom Voice Activation”

Sony Pictures Entertainment

Hidden Gem

“The Father”

Lionsgate UK

Outstanding Innovation

“Streaming ‘Live’ to Your Living Room: Stand-Up Comedy with Eddie Izzard and Dylan Moran”

Universal Pictures

Digital Retailer of the Year

Amazon Prime Video

Physical Retailer of the Year

HMV

Retailer / Platform Initiative of the Year

Dogwoof

Category Hero – Innovation

Kyle Daniels, Fetch Media

Will Attard, Warner Bros. Discovery

Category Hero – Content Protection

Joanna Betts, Corsearch

Ruth Parkinson, The Walt Disney Company

Roz Cochrane-Gough, Universal Pictures

Trevor Albery, Warner Bros. Discovery

Category Hero – Diversity & Inclusion

Leo Pearlman, Fulwell 73

Phoebe Arthur, Fulwell 73

Sania Haq, AudienceNet

Category Hero – Leadership

Rudy Osorio, Rarewaves

Sima Westley, Warner Bros. Discovery

Sarah Stanley, Spirit Entertainment

Category Hero – Operations

Adam Rothwell, ASDA

Ben Stoddart, British Film Institute (BFI)

Fiona Ball, BBC Studios

Jo Harris, Spirit Entertainment

Rosie Burbidge, Sony Pictures

Ted Hodgson, BBC Studios

Category Hero – Sustainability

Dee Davison, Deluxe

Ruth Parkinson, The Walt Disney Company