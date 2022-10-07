Read full article on original website
HS Football Top 20 for Oct. 9: Stunning upset shakes up rankings, new team enters
You never know what can happen from week to week in New Jersey high school football. A week ago, Seton Hall Prep made a leap up to No. 5 after an impressive 17-0 shutout of Red Bank Catholic. This week, the Pirates were on the other end of a noteworthy result with a 20-17 loss to Paramus Catholic, which had been winless against New Jersey competition for the last three seasons.
Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament boys soccer roundup for first round games, Oct. 10
Quinn Wydner’s overtime goal was the difference as 11th-seeded Kittatinny defeated 18th-seeded South Hunterdon, 1-0, in the first round of the Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament in Newton. Nathan Kraft assisted on the goal for Kittatinny (6-5) and Joshua Bond had five saves for the shutout. Connor Keyes made five saves for...
Woodbridge Magnet over Edison Magnet - Boys soccer recap
Mahir Dhoka’s goal in the 86th minute was the difference for Woodbridge Magnet in a 2-1 victory over Edison Magnet in Edison. Sujal Dhoka, who assisted on the game-winner, gave Woodbridge Magnet (4-9) a 1-0 lead in the 18th minute when he scored off a feed from Mahir Dhoka. Sahil Khan made eight saves in the win.
Times boys soccer notes, MCT edition: eight teams set to contest tournament set
For most of recent history, the boys soccer Mercer County Tournament would be the culmination of the regular season, with teams battling it out the week before the state tournament for local supremacy before turning their glances towards bigger glory. But this year, that Is not the case: the 2022...
Cherokee over Bishop Eustace - Boys soccer recap
Brandon Michael and David Farnan each had a goal and an assist for Cherokee, which scored four times after intermission to break open a close game and beat Bishop Eustace 6-1 in Pennsauken. Matt Krause, Tony Antonelli, Chris Meder and Raustin Esfahanizadeh also scored for Cherokee, which improved to 8-2-1.
Two N.J. towns declare state of emergency amid water main break
Montclair and Glen Ridge declared water emergencies on Saturday, asking residents and businesses to refrain from using water unless it is essential. The states of emergency came as a massive water main break in Nutley has threatened to disrupt service for hundreds of thousands of people in Essex, Hudson and Passaic counties. In a message to residents, Montclair Mayor Sean Spiller said the township must reduce its water usage, or risk running out of water to meet its most critical needs.
No. 2 Freehold Township girls soccer sends message vs. No. 4 Watchung Hills (PHOTOS)
Freehold Township, No. 2 in the NJ.com Top 20, went north and picked up a statement win on Monday, beating No. 4 Watchung Hills, 3-0, on the road in one of the biggest out-of-conference matchups. Princeton commit Kayla Wong, Hailey Santiago and Gaby Parker all scored for the Shore Conference...
No. 1 Westfield over No. 10 Cranford - Girls soccer recap
Cat Angel scored one goal and assisted on the other to lead Westfield, No. 1 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 2-0 win over No. 10 Cranford in Cranford. Chiara Cosenza also scored and Ella Cadigan had an assist in the victory. Sutton Factor stopped all four shots she...
Boys soccer: South Jersey Coaches Cup seeds and bracket, 2022
Rancocas Valley was awarded the No. 1 seed in the South Jersey Coaches Cup with a 9-1-1 record so far this season. Defending tournament champion Cinnaminson, Cherokee, Shawnee and Middle Township round out the top five. In order to determine the final seeding, the South Jersey Soccer Coaches Association released two polls earlier this season, followed by a third poll on Sunday night.
No. 18 Rancocas Valley over Delsea - Field hockey recap
Brooke Mohan scored a hat trick to lead Rancocas Valley, No. 18 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 7-0 win over Delsea in Mount Holly. Carly Seal added two goals for Rancocas Valley, which improved to 8-3-1. Jordyn Rosenberg had 17 saves for Delsea (8-3-1). The N.J. High School...
Shore Conference Tournament girls soccer roundup for first round, Oct. 10
Wall fell to 6-4. Point Pleasant Boro 1, Point Pleasant Beach 0. Anna McCourt knocked in a pass from Molly Liggett to break a scoreless tie in the second overtime period and spark seventh-seeded Point Pleasant Boro to a thrilling 1-0 win over 26th-seeded Point Pleasant Beach in Point Pleasant.
No. 11 Elizabeth over Monroe- Boys soccer recap
Brandon Quishpi-Aquiles had a goal and an assist to lead Elizabeth, No. 11 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 3-2 win over Monroe at Rutgers University in Newark. Andy Alvarez and Danilo Fuentes each scored a goal for Elizabeth (9-4), which led, 2-0 at halftime. Monroe fell to 8-6...
Monroe over Edison - Girls soccer recap
Jennifer Ward and Jenna Elbaz each had a goal and an assist in Monroe’s 3-1 win over Edison in Edison. Karly Winfough also scored as Monroe won its fifth straight game and improved to 11-2. Isabella Charles scored for Edison (6-7-1). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now...
Cinnaminson rallies past Palmyra - Boys soccer recap (Photos)
Joshua Pereira scored two second half goals as Cinnaminson rallied to defeat Palmyra, 2-1, in Cinnaminson. It is the second-straight multi-goal game for Pereira, a senior. Brett Casee and Owen Digney added an assist for Cinnaminson (9-1-2) in the win and Luke Rittler made four saves. Palmyra (10-2), which jumped...
Football: Kinnelon scores 13 straight points to defeat Pequannock
Liam Parrella, Lex Lucas, and Justin Tilton each had a rushing touchdown as Kinnelon defeated Pequannock 19-7 in Kinnelon. Despite trailing 7-6 at the end of the first quarter, Kinnelon (3-3) took control the rest of the way as it scored 13 unanswered points. Lucas led his team rushing with 20 carries for 78 yards.
Gloucester over Lindenwold- Girls soccer recap
Meghan Gorman scored two goals to lead Gloucester to a 4-0 win over Lindenwold in Gloucester. Emily Murrow dished out two assists for Gloucester (6-5-1), which led, 3-0 at halftime. Ava Rodgers and Maya Beringer each chipped in with a goal, while Callie O’Connor made two saves in the win.
St. Benedict’s over No. 16 Montclair- Boys soccer recap
Ransford Gyan scored two goals to lead St. Benedict’s to a 2-0 win over Montclair, No. 16 in the NJ.com Top 20, in Montclair. St. Benedict’s (6-0) scored both of its goals in the first half and was able to hold on for the rest of the way.
Union City over North Bergen - Boys soccer recap
Christopher Castro netted a pair of goals to spark Union City to a 4-0 win over North Bergen in Union City. Paul Guzman and Louis Recio also scored as Union City moved a game over .500 at 7-6. Josue Banda and Alexie Ayala each had four saves to share the...
Linden over Rahway - Girls soccer recap
Allison Gomez netted a pair of goals to lead Linden to a 3-1 win over Rahway in Linden. Clara Toussaint also scored and Kellyrose McAteer had an assist to help Linden improve to 5-3-1. Amber Maher scored for Rahway (1-11). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in...
Boys soccer: No. 12 Summit squeezes past Hackettstown
Senior Kealon Knight’s second-half goal was enough to seal the win for Summit, No. 12 in the NJ.com Top 20, over Hackettstown in Summit. Senior Sean Hendrie assisted on Knight’s goal for Summit (6-6), which has won three of its past four games and hosts Union on Thursday in the quarterfinal round of the Union County Tournament.
