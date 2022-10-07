ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'DWTS' Pro Britt Stewart on the Challenges of Performing with a Deaf Partner (Exclusive)

Britt Stewart is only in her third season as a pro on Dancing with the Stars, and truth be told, it’s actually more like her second season because last year when she was paired with Martin Kove, they were voted out in week 2, due to no fault of her own. It was obvious that Martin was having second thoughts about signing up for the dance competition and didn’t really give it his all.
William Shatner on traveling to space: 'All I saw was death'

Astronauts have for decades described their trips to space as "breathtaking" and humbling, a reminder of the Earth's fragility and humanity's need to serve as stewards of our home planet. Actor William Shatner, who joined a suborbital space tourism flight last year, experienced the same phenomenon, but he had a...
‘The Boys’ Unveils Sister Sage & Firecracker’s Supersuits (PHOTOS)

The Boys Season 4 production is underway and Prime Video is giving fans their first glimpse at some of the newest Supe recruits as they unveil Sister Sage and Firecracker’s supersuits. As previously announced, Susan Heyward will take on the role of Sister Sage and Valorie Curry has been...
