'Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me' trailer puts her mental health front and center
Selena Gomez is opening up even more about her health struggles. In the trailer for her Apple TV+ documentary "Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me," the "Only Murders in the Building" star is seen dealing with various issues, including trying to get a handle on her mental health.
'DWTS' Pro Britt Stewart on the Challenges of Performing with a Deaf Partner (Exclusive)
Britt Stewart is only in her third season as a pro on Dancing with the Stars, and truth be told, it’s actually more like her second season because last year when she was paired with Martin Kove, they were voted out in week 2, due to no fault of her own. It was obvious that Martin was having second thoughts about signing up for the dance competition and didn’t really give it his all.
William Shatner on traveling to space: 'All I saw was death'
Astronauts have for decades described their trips to space as "breathtaking" and humbling, a reminder of the Earth's fragility and humanity's need to serve as stewards of our home planet. Actor William Shatner, who joined a suborbital space tourism flight last year, experienced the same phenomenon, but he had a...
‘The Challenge’: Johnny Bananas on Returning for ‘Ride or Dies’ Feeling Like an ‘Outsider’
Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio is back on The Challenge after taking off a couple of seasons following his Total Madness win, and while Ride or Dies, given the drama and betrayal so prevalent on the MTV competition, might sound impossible, he doesn’t think so. “We’ve said in the...
‘The Midnight Club’: Mike Flanagan Addresses Ilonka & Kevin’s Special Bond
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Season 1 of The Midnight Club.]. If you’ve tuned into Mike Flanagan‘s latest Netflix series, The Midnight Club, you’re familiar with some of the unanswered questions Ilonka (Iman Benson) and Kevin (Igby Rigney) that linger after the finale.
‘The Boys’ Unveils Sister Sage & Firecracker’s Supersuits (PHOTOS)
The Boys Season 4 production is underway and Prime Video is giving fans their first glimpse at some of the newest Supe recruits as they unveil Sister Sage and Firecracker’s supersuits. As previously announced, Susan Heyward will take on the role of Sister Sage and Valorie Curry has been...
Jennifer Lawrence says she became a ‘commodity’ after ‘Hunger Games’
At a talk during the BFI Film Festival in London last week Oscar-winning actress Jennifer Lawrence spoke candidly about how she felt her film career begin to leave her control after the success of the ‘Hunger Games’ franchise.
