The NYPD says that a pair of crooks broke into a home in Queens, New York City with an agenda. Police say the two got in by smashing a rear sliding door. When it was all said and done, police say the two men made off with more than $50,000 worth of cash and jewelry. Now cops are looking for the suspects and need your help finding them. Inside Edition Digital’s Stephanie Officer has the details.

QUEENS, NY ・ 18 HOURS AGO