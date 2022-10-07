ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man, 22, shot in neck in South Side Chicago alley: police

CHICAGO - A 22-year-old man was shot in the neck Monday afternoon in Chicago's Roseland neighborhood. Around 2:30 p.m., police say the male victim was on foot in an alley in the 10200 block of South Princeton Avenue when an unknown offender approached him. The offender then pulled out a...
Man shot while sitting in car in Uptown

Chicago police are investigating after a man was shot while sitting in a parked car in Uptown on Sunday night. The 24-year-old victim was reportedly not cooperating with CPD’s investigation. He was sitting in the passenger seat of his vehicle in the 1400 block of West Leland around 11...
Chicago man charged with fatally shooting another man during fight

CHICAGO - A 23-year-old has been charged with first-degree murder for allegedly shooting and killing another man in Chicago's downtown Loop. According to police, Devontrell Turnipseed got into a physical altercation with the 38-year-old victim around 1:30 a.m. early Sunday morning. Turnipseed then pulled out a gun in the 400...
Chicago crime: Boy, 15, shot multiple times while standing on sidewalk

CHICAGO - A 15-year-old boy was seriously wounded after being shot in Chatham early Monday. At about 2:28 a.m., the teen was standing on the sidewalk in the 7800 block of South State when an unknown male offender approached him and fired shots, police said. The teen was shot multiple...
Man, 18, shot in Jeffery Manor

CHICAGO - A man was shot while driving Saturday afternoon in the Jeffery Manor neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. The 18-year-old was traveling in a vehicle around 12:26 p.m. in an alley in the 9500 block of South Constance Avenue when gunfire broke out, police said. He suffered a gunshot...
Man fatally shot 16 times in Garfield Park

CHICAGO — A man was found shot dead on a sidewalk with 16 gunshot wounds to the body in Garfield Park Saturday morning. The man was found unresponsive on the sidewalk near the 300 block of South Springfield Avenue around 7:49 a.m. He sustained 16 gunshot wounds to the body and was transported to Mount […]
Boy, 16, shot on Gresham sidewalk

CHICAGO - A 16-year-old boy was shot and hospitalized Saturday afternoon in the Gresham neighborhood. The teen was on the sidewalk around 3:20 p.m. in the 7600 of South Green Street when gunfire broke out and he was shot in the stomach, according to Chicago police. He was taken to...
MISSING: Elizaveta Kadnikova, 26, last seen in the Loop

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Police are searching for a missing woman who was last seen in the Loop earlier this month. Cook County Crime Stoppers said Elizaveta Kadnikova, 26, was last seen in the 100 block of North Harbor Drive in Chicago on Oct. 2. Officials said Kandikova is 5 feet, 7...
River North shooting: 3 wounded after shots fired at busy Chicago intersection

CHICAGO - There is an investigation underway after shots were fired at a busy intersection in Chicago's River North neighborhood early Monday. At about 2:30 a.m., Illinois State Police District Chicago responded to a shooting at the Ohio Street feeder ramp on I-90 at Orleans Street. Three people self-transported to...
Man struck by stray bullet while in Humboldt Park apartment

CHICAGO - A man was struck by a stray bullet in Humboldt Park Sunday morning. At about 10:07 a.m., a 40-year-old man was in his apartment in the 4200 block of West Kamerling when he was struck in the body by a stray bullet, police said. The man was transported...
Found: Missing boy, 9, of Chicago Heights

CHICAGO (CBS) – A missing boy last seen in Chicago Heights Sunday morning has been found. Illinois State Police issued the alert at the request of the Chicago Heights Police after it was confirmed the child is missing based on suspicious circumstances. Samuel Williams, 9, was last seen in...
Palos Park man sues iFLY indoor skydiving after severe injury

PALOS PARK, Ill. - A lawsuit targeting one of the hottest places for family fun in the Chicago area was filed Monday. The indoor skydiving experience iFLY lets participants feel like they are flying in midair. But a southwest suburban man claims it left him paralyzed. Sixty-three-year-old David Schilling of...
