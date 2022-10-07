Read full article on original website
Related
Chicago crime: Armed robbers strike 5 times overnight in Humboldt Park, police say
Police said the suspects demanded cell phones, wallets, money and said "Give me everything you got."
fox32chicago.com
Man, 22, shot in neck in South Side Chicago alley: police
CHICAGO - A 22-year-old man was shot in the neck Monday afternoon in Chicago's Roseland neighborhood. Around 2:30 p.m., police say the male victim was on foot in an alley in the 10200 block of South Princeton Avenue when an unknown offender approached him. The offender then pulled out a...
Chicago shootings: 22 shot, 2 fatally in holiday weekend violence across city, police say
At least 22 people have been shot, two fatally, in holiday weekend violence across Chicago, police said.
fox32chicago.com
At least 26 people shot in Chicago over the weekend, 9 of them over 4 hours
CHICAGO - Nine people were shot over four hours as the weekend drew to a close in Chicago. The burst of violence occurred between 11 p.m. Sunday and 2:45 a.m. Monday in police districts across the city, including three shot near a downtown feeder ramp to the Kennedy Expressway. In...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago shooting: 15-year-old boy shot on sidewalk, seriously hurt in Chatham, police say
A 15-year-old boy was shot while standing on a South Side sidewalk, Chicago police said.
cwbchicago.com
Man shot while sitting in car in Uptown
Chicago police are investigating after a man was shot while sitting in a parked car in Uptown on Sunday night. The 24-year-old victim was reportedly not cooperating with CPD’s investigation. He was sitting in the passenger seat of his vehicle in the 1400 block of West Leland around 11...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man charged with fatally shooting another man during fight
CHICAGO - A 23-year-old has been charged with first-degree murder for allegedly shooting and killing another man in Chicago's downtown Loop. According to police, Devontrell Turnipseed got into a physical altercation with the 38-year-old victim around 1:30 a.m. early Sunday morning. Turnipseed then pulled out a gun in the 400...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago crime: Boy, 15, shot multiple times while standing on sidewalk
CHICAGO - A 15-year-old boy was seriously wounded after being shot in Chatham early Monday. At about 2:28 a.m., the teen was standing on the sidewalk in the 7800 block of South State when an unknown male offender approached him and fired shots, police said. The teen was shot multiple...
IN THIS ARTICLE
'They are traumatized': Armed robber targeting Chicago postal carriers for master keys, police warn
It's become a frightening pattern: mail delivery drivers robbed at gunpoint.
fox32chicago.com
Man, 18, shot in Jeffery Manor
CHICAGO - A man was shot while driving Saturday afternoon in the Jeffery Manor neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. The 18-year-old was traveling in a vehicle around 12:26 p.m. in an alley in the 9500 block of South Constance Avenue when gunfire broke out, police said. He suffered a gunshot...
Man fatally shot 16 times in Garfield Park
CHICAGO — A man was found shot dead on a sidewalk with 16 gunshot wounds to the body in Garfield Park Saturday morning. The man was found unresponsive on the sidewalk near the 300 block of South Springfield Avenue around 7:49 a.m. He sustained 16 gunshot wounds to the body and was transported to Mount […]
fox32chicago.com
Boy, 16, shot on Gresham sidewalk
CHICAGO - A 16-year-old boy was shot and hospitalized Saturday afternoon in the Gresham neighborhood. The teen was on the sidewalk around 3:20 p.m. in the 7600 of South Green Street when gunfire broke out and he was shot in the stomach, according to Chicago police. He was taken to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS News
MISSING: Elizaveta Kadnikova, 26, last seen in the Loop
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Police are searching for a missing woman who was last seen in the Loop earlier this month. Cook County Crime Stoppers said Elizaveta Kadnikova, 26, was last seen in the 100 block of North Harbor Drive in Chicago on Oct. 2. Officials said Kandikova is 5 feet, 7...
fox32chicago.com
River North shooting: 3 wounded after shots fired at busy Chicago intersection
CHICAGO - There is an investigation underway after shots were fired at a busy intersection in Chicago's River North neighborhood early Monday. At about 2:30 a.m., Illinois State Police District Chicago responded to a shooting at the Ohio Street feeder ramp on I-90 at Orleans Street. Three people self-transported to...
fox32chicago.com
Man struck by stray bullet while in Humboldt Park apartment
CHICAGO - A man was struck by a stray bullet in Humboldt Park Sunday morning. At about 10:07 a.m., a 40-year-old man was in his apartment in the 4200 block of West Kamerling when he was struck in the body by a stray bullet, police said. The man was transported...
Suspect dies in North Chicago PD jail cell: Lake County Sheriff
An investigation is underway after a suspect was found dead in a North Chicago jail cell, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office said. A Lake County Sheriff’s spokesman said the suspect suffered severe blood loss from a removed dialysis port.
fox32chicago.com
Man shot in back while driving in Little Village, car crashes into pole: police
CHICAGO - A man was shot while driving in Little Village Monday morning, causing him to strike a pole. At about 2:34 a.m., a 24-year-old man was driving in the 2800 block of South Homan when he was shot in the back, police said. After being shot, his vehicle struck...
CBS News
Found: Missing boy, 9, of Chicago Heights
CHICAGO (CBS) – A missing boy last seen in Chicago Heights Sunday morning has been found. Illinois State Police issued the alert at the request of the Chicago Heights Police after it was confirmed the child is missing based on suspicious circumstances. Samuel Williams, 9, was last seen in...
fox32chicago.com
Palos Park man sues iFLY indoor skydiving after severe injury
PALOS PARK, Ill. - A lawsuit targeting one of the hottest places for family fun in the Chicago area was filed Monday. The indoor skydiving experience iFLY lets participants feel like they are flying in midair. But a southwest suburban man claims it left him paralyzed. Sixty-three-year-old David Schilling of...
Chicago shooting: Man shot, killed during fight in Loop, police say
Two men were fighting downtown when one pulled out a gun, Chicago police said.
Comments / 1