Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
St. Louis Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldSaint Louis, MO
4 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
16 Year Old Missing Since 2008 Has Never Been FoundJeffery MacBerkeley, MO
Wood River Man Charged With Setting Apartment Complex On FireMetro East Star Online NewspaperWood River, IL
Related
KSDK
Weather changes coming to St. Louis area
For the first time this month, rain is in the forecast this week. Showers and thunderstorms are expected Tuesday and Wednesday.
Rare St. Louis dry spell to be broken Tuesday with significant rain
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A series of weather systems will bring our best chance for rain in several weeks to the region, starting late tonight and continuing through Tuesday. More rain is expected Wednesday morning into early afternoon. Rainfall totals ranging from a quarter of an inch to as much as one inch are possible.
KSDK
St. Louis forecast: Warm and dry Monday, rain by Tuesday
Temperatures will rebound to near 80 for afternoon highs Monday. Then temps stay closer to average Tuesday and Wednesday with rain returning.
KSDK
St. Louis warmed up today, but expect temperatures to drop tonight
There is a chance of thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon. But, toward the evening clouds and humidity will start to clear up.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KSDK
St. Louis forecast: Rain is on the horizon
A quick system will swing through Tuesday and Wednesday. Rainfall totals may range from .25" to as much as .50".
KSDK
St. Louis forecast: Another Frost Advisory south and east of St. Louis tonight
Another FROST ADVISORY has been issued tonight from 1 A.M. until 8 A.M. early Sunday. This includes all areas south and east of St. Louis.
What to know about first frost of the season in the St. Louis area
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Farmers, growers and gardeners are preparing for the first frost of the season to hit early Saturday morning. "This is the first widespread frost of the season," Chris Kimble, Lead Meteorologist for the National Weather Service St. Louis tells 5 On Your Side, "We can get frost at temperatures significantly above freezing, but generally we are expecting frost at 36 degrees or cooler. At that level, you can get temperatures at the ground even colder, just cold enough for some ice to form."
FOX2now.com
Learn 5 moves to the neck that will immobilize an attacker
ST. LOUIS – Did you know there is a grab you can do that will cause an attacker to faint?. That is just one of a few that were being taught Monday by founder of iKarateclub.com’s Ali Moseia. Ali showed several moves you can make to an attacker’s neck and how to immobilize them quickly for an escape.
IN THIS ARTICLE
St. Louis Taco Week starts Monday, Oct. 10
Get ready for hard tacos, soft tacos, dessert tacos, and more.
KSDK
Taco-bout delicious! 35 restaurants celebrating St. Louis Taco Week
ST. LOUIS — It's taco time! Want to eat some good tacos while also supporting local? St. Louis Taco Week is for you. From Oct. 10-16, 35 restaurants in the St. Louis area will be serving up their own creative take on a taco. And one of the best parts? Those creative takes come along with a $5 price tag.
Crash closes several lanes of I-64 in St. Louis County
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A crash is causing a major traffic backup in St. Louis County. The collision happened on westbound I-64 near Ballas. Three lanes of traffic are blocked while crews work to clear the scene. The estimated clear time is around 4:45 pm. The Missouri Department of...
Tire store break-in in south St. Louis City
Police investigating a possible burglary at a tire business in South City Monday morning.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
What Are You Doing About It? Dine to Donate, Shred Day, Light the Night Walk
ST. LOUIS – Time to see what your neighbors are doing to help us all in #WhatYouAreDoingAboutIt. You can help St. Louis Avian Rescue (STAR) rehome parrots who outlive their human family members. Monday, October 10. Noon – 9:00 p.m. CDT. Pizza Head. 3196 S. Grand Blvd. St....
15-year-old boy shot in back in north St. Louis Sunday night
ST. LOUIS — A 15-year-old boy was shot in the back and injured in St. Louis Sunday night. St. Louis police said the shooting happened shortly before 7:45 p.m. Sunday night on Elmbank Avenue near Cora Avenue in the city's Greater Ville neighborhood. Police said the boy was shot...
Teenager hospitalized in Sunday night shooting
A 15-year-old was rushed to a hospital after being shot Sunday evening in a north St. Louis neighborhood.
Section of Manchester Road closed over weekend due to Oktoberfest
A section of Manchester Road in the city of St. Louis is closed this weekend because of Oktoberfest.
Is St. Louis ready for an earthquake? A new survey seeks to find out
St. Louis is well-known for being in the New Madrid seismic zone, an area that saw a significant earthquake 110 years ago. So what would happen if the big one hit – and how prepared would we be?
Man killed while trimming tree in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — A man died at a hospital Saturday after part of an oak tree fell on him. The 35-year-old man was trimming a large oak tree at about 6:30 p.m. in the 4900 block of Aubert Court when a "large portion" of the tree fell on him, St. Louis police said.
Woman shot in front of home while waiting for friend
Officers are investigating a shooting that left a woman shot in front of her home Saturday night.
Car crashes into apartment building in south St. Louis City
Police are investigating how a car ended up crashing into an apartment building in South City Monday morning.
Comments / 0