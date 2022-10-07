Read full article on original website
Danny Ray Love Sr.
Danny Ray Love Sr, 65, of Liberal, passed away on Saturday October 8, 2022 at Southwest Medical Center in Liberal. He was born on June 1, 1957 to Robert Love and Lola (Smith) Morris at Liberal, KS. On November 5, 1981 he married Sandra Castorena in Liberal, KS. Danny was...
Grant Eugene Thompson
Grant Eugene Thompson, 82, passed away Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at Southwest Medical Center, in Liberal, Kansas. The son of Forest and Dorothy (Anderson) Thompson, he was born on July 14, 1940. Grant and Wanda Gale Myers were married on July 14, 1964, in Amarillo, Texas. To this union were...
Clayton John Rector
Clayton John Rector, age 40, of Hugoton, Kansas, died Friday, September 30, 2022, at Baptist St. Anthony Hospital in Amarillo, Texas. He was born December 9, 1981, in Liberal, Kansas, the son of William and Deborah Rector. Clayton, a farmer, was a lifetime resident of Stevens County. After graduating high...
Gayle Noreen Walker
Gayle Noreen Walker of Dighton, KS formerly of Liberal, KS left this world on October 7, 2022 at Ness County Hospital in Ness City, Kansas. Came into this word on the 28th Oct.1951 at Stevens Co. Hospital, Hugoton, Stevens Co. Kansas to Edgar E. (Buss) and Hazel Scarbrough Walker. Many...
Roger Dale Morton
PLAINS – Roger Dale Morton, age 70, passed away Friday evening, October 7, 2022, at Southwest Medical Center, Liberal, Kansas. He was born January 14, 1952, at Lubbock, Texas, the son of George and Mavis (Eastman) Morton. As a young boy, he attended school in Smyer, Texas, graduating from Smyer High School in 1972. In 1975, he joined the United States Army, serving until 1977. After his discharge, he returned to Plains, KS and began his career in welding and in maintenance.
William James McLaughlin
William James McLaughlin, 39, of Liberal, passed away on Thursday, October 6, 2022 at his home. He was born on May 12, 1983 to William and Sharon (Hicks) McLaughlin at Amarillo, TX. On July 15, 2017 James married Stephanie Akins at Liberal, KS. He attended school at Randall High in...
Car crashes into Garden City house, driver arrested
GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — A Garden City man was arrested after police say he drove his car into a house early Saturday. The Garden City Police Department said officers tried to stop the car at Main and Mary Streets just before 1 a.m. Officers say the car kept going and turned south into the […]
16 Year old Teen Dies in Texas County Accident
A fatality accident occurred on Monday evening at approximately 5:53 pm approximately 7.5 miles west and 5.5 north of Texhoma, OK in Texas County. A 2006 Chevrolet 1500 pickup being driven by a 16 year old juvenile female, name withheld, of Texhoma, OK. was traveling east bound on County Road “CC” when she lost control of the vehicle departing the roadway to the right. The pickup then rolled 2 times coming to rest on the wheels. The driver of the vehicle was ejected from the truck.
