A fatality accident occurred on Monday evening at approximately 5:53 pm approximately 7.5 miles west and 5.5 north of Texhoma, OK in Texas County. A 2006 Chevrolet 1500 pickup being driven by a 16 year old juvenile female, name withheld, of Texhoma, OK. was traveling east bound on County Road “CC” when she lost control of the vehicle departing the roadway to the right. The pickup then rolled 2 times coming to rest on the wheels. The driver of the vehicle was ejected from the truck.

TEXAS COUNTY, OK ・ 10 HOURS AGO