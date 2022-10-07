Monday is poised to be the final day of the manslaughter trial for a man accused of running over and killing Zachary firefighter and police officer Christopher Lawton. Prosecutors say Lawton was in the process of arresting 37-year-old Albert Jermaine Franklin Jr., a fugitive wanted on multiple violent felonies, at the Baker Walmart Supercenter in March 2018 when Franklin sped out of the parking lot in a U-Haul truck. Lawton, who had opened the passenger side door and started climbing into the cabin before Franklin made his escape, fell underneath the moving truck, and its tires ran over his head and chest, according to court testimony this week.

