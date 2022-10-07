Read full article on original website
godschild
4d ago
55 years old is a tad bit to old to be selling and making illegal drugs. This is exactly how the young kids are all going down the wrong path. WTH is wrong with the parents/guardian’s in the world??? Ugh. I hope this man NEVER SEES FREEDOM AGAIN
Reply
4
Rosemary Gardner
3d ago
Administrators said " bullying is discouraged"? I'd vow to get that nonsense changed to " bullying will not be tolerated and those guilty of bullying will be dealt with severe consequences, i.e. suspension." We have to stand up to those responsible AND their parents. How incredibly sad this is a 2nd grade child!!! Good luck to him and his family.....
Reply(1)
2
Related
brproud.com
Traffic stop in Central ends with arrest of duo and seizure of cash, marijuana and cocaine
CENTRAL, La. (BRPROUD) – On Sunday, October 9, a member of the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Dylan Parker, 21, of Pride. The stop took place on Arleen Ave. around 12:30 a.m. and Justin Akins, 39, of Zachary, was...
wbrz.com
Drugs, several firearms seized after traffic stop turned into drug bust
BATON ROUGE - Police seized heroin and marijuana as well as several illegally-owned firearms after a traffic stop turned into a bust. The Baton Rouge Police Department said it was conducting a traffic stop in the 5500 block of Stearns Street off Plank Road when Matthew Marchand, 47, was reportedly found to be in possession of .2 grams of heroin, according to police.
houmatimes.com
Houma man arrested on multiple charges including carnal knowledge of a juvenile, and first-degree rape
Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Houma man, in connection with an ongoing investigation being conducted by Special Victim’s Unit (SVU) of the Sheriff’s Office. Jeremiah Terril Murphy, 21, of Houma, was arrested on charges of Carnal Knowledge of a Juvenile, Computer aided Solicitation of a Minor, First-Degree Rape, and Indecent Behavior with a Juvenile, in connection with multiple investigations.
wbrz.com
Man convicted in 2018 killing of beloved Zachary firefighter found guilty of manslaughter
ZACHARY - A week-long trial for a man convicted of killing a "double hero" who worked as a firefighter and a reserve police officer ended with the jury delivering a guilty verdict Monday afternoon. A jury heard closing arguments Monday in the trial of Albert Franklin, who's charged with manslaughter...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Deadly drive-by in Hammond began as altercation after teen assaulted twerking girlfriend, say cops
A deadly drive-by shooting in the St. Paul Loop subdivision of Hammond started as a fight at a house party, Tangipahoa Parish authorities said Monday.
brproud.com
Central PD: Driver “likely suffering from a near narcotics overdose” plows through subdivision
CENTRAL, La. (BRPROUD) – A little over one week ago, the Central Police Department was alerted by multiple people about a situation in the North Woods subdivision. CPD said, the calls came in around 2 p.m. on Sunday, October 2, about a driver who was possibly “impaired.”. EBR...
brproud.com
Two shot after drug deal allegedly goes bad on West Muriel Dr.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a reported shooting early Monday morning. Officers arrived at 1873 West Muriel Dr. a little before 12:40 a.m. and found two shooting victims. “Police believe that the two shooting victims were injured by gunfire during a drug...
brproud.com
Baton Rouge detectives identify 17-year-old killed in Terrace Street shooting
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A teenager was killed Monday (October 10) morning in Old South Baton Rouge, authorities say. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD), it was around 11:17 a.m. when 17-year-old Dedrick Wagner was shot to death in the 1400 block of Terrace Avenue. BRPD...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tangipahoa Sheriff’s Office: ‘They were armed to the teeth.’ Party ends in high school student’s death
On Monday, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office held a press conference to give an update on the shooting that killed a 16-year-old on Saturday (Oct. 8).
wbrz.com
Seven arrested after deadly shootout outside high school house party in Hammond
HAMMOND - Four teenagers are facing murder charges after a teen was killed in a shootout just outside a high school house party in Tangipahoa Parish overnight. Monday, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said they had arrested seven people for their involvement in a shooting that happened during the party late Friday night in the St. Paul Loop neighborhood.
Four teens arrested in deadly Tangipahoa Parish shooting
Four suspects, aged 16, 17, 17, and 18, are in custody in connection with the Saturday night shooting. All four suspects are facing second-degree murder charges.
brproud.com
Arrest: During traffic stop, Louisiana deputies discover fugitive from Mississippi, illegal drugs
CENTRAL, La. (BRPROUD) – A Thursday (October 8) night traffic stop in Zachary led to a violent encounter and three arrests, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO). An official arrest report related to the incident says it was shortly before midnight when deputies were patrolling...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
theadvocate.com
Trial in Zachary firefighter, police officer's death could end Monday after intense testimony
Monday is poised to be the final day of the manslaughter trial for a man accused of running over and killing Zachary firefighter and police officer Christopher Lawton. Prosecutors say Lawton was in the process of arresting 37-year-old Albert Jermaine Franklin Jr., a fugitive wanted on multiple violent felonies, at the Baker Walmart Supercenter in March 2018 when Franklin sped out of the parking lot in a U-Haul truck. Lawton, who had opened the passenger side door and started climbing into the cabin before Franklin made his escape, fell underneath the moving truck, and its tires ran over his head and chest, according to court testimony this week.
WDSU
LaPlace 19-year-old woman killed Sunday afternoon identified; no arrests made
ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST PARISH, La. — The St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating the shooting death of a 19-year-old woman. St. John deputies say Yasmin Halum was shot and killed in the 1400 block of Van Arpel Drive in LaPlace just before 3 p.m. on Sunday.
16-year-old fatally shot following house party in Hammond
HAMMOND, La. — A 16-year-old boy who attended Hammond High School was shot and killed Saturday night following a house party in Hammond, according to Chief Jimmy Travis with the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office. Chief Travis said the teen was in a car with several other teenagers who got into a shootout with another suspect.
wbrz.com
Car stolen from repair shop, owner on the hook for repair bill
BATON ROUGE - One man says he's on the hook for car repair costs even though that car was stolen from the collision center. He contacted 2 On Your Side and feels frustrated about the whole scenario. Last week, thieves got the keys to two cars being repaired at Complete...
Natchez Democrat
Man says group of women, children assaulted, stabbed him 10 times
NATCHEZ — A man from Baton Rouge said he was “jumped on” by a group of women and children Saturday at a Natchez apartment complex and stabbed 10 times. Natchez Police Department is investigating the incident. Joseph Tucker, 52, said he was in Natchez visiting his mother...
wbrz.com
Deputies seeking 17-year-old suspect in deadly overnight shootout at high school house party
HAMMOND - Deputies are seeking a 17-year-old suspect they believe was involved in the killing of a 16-year-old at a high school house party in Tangipahoa Parish overnight. Sunday morning, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said they are searching for 17-year-old Bradney McGary of Hammond, who they believe played a role in the shootout.
WDSU
French Quarter neighbors wake up to multiple car break-ins Monday morning
NEW ORLEANS — After almost two dozen cars were broken into on Sunday during the Saints game, New Orleans neighbors in the French Quarter woke up to another series of break-ins on Monday morning. Neighbors on Governor Nicholls Street say five cars were broken into around 3:55 a.m., in...
houmatimes.com
HPD Looking for Two Suspects in Houma Shooting
On September 24, 2022, at approximately 6:20 p.m., the Houma Police Department conducted an investigation into a report of gunfire at 7468 Main Street in Houma where a 31-year-old female was struck in her lower extremities. Through the course of the investigation, detectives were able to identify several individuals involved...
Comments / 10