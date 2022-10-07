ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paso Robles, CA

Paso Robles firefighters hosting open house

By News Staff
Paso Robles Daily News
Paso Robles Daily News
 4 days ago
Event to be held at public safety center on Saturday, Oct. 15

The event will be held at the Paso Robles Public Safety Center located at 900 Park Street in Paso Robles from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

The open house will include firefighter demonstrations on hose and ladder deployments, vehicle extrication, technical rescue, and “Hands-Only” CPR.

Station tours will be available as well as information on fire safety and prevention. A free barbeque will be provided and Sparky the Fire Dog will be making a special appearance.

Paso Robles Daily News

County assessor releases annual report

2021 was a period of dramatic increase in the value of residential property in San Luis Obispo County. – San Luis Obispo County Assessor Tom J. Bordonaro Jr. recently released the 2022-23 annual report. The county assessor is responsible for producing an assessment roll of all taxable properties in San Luis Obispo County as of Jan. 1st of each year. This annual listing of all properties and their assessed value provides the basis for the property tax system.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Adoptable Pet of the Week: Tater Tot

– The Adoptable Pet of the Week this week is Tater Tot from Novy’s Arc in Atascadero. Tater Tot needs a special home. He is a four or five-year-old neutered terrier mix and he weighs 24 pounds. He is housebroken and can be left alone while you are at work with no accidents or destruction. He is very friendly and affectionate. He does however have some resource-guarding issues. He is desperate to bond with someone and when he does, he is going to be very protective, so he needs an owner with experience. He had a very bad beginning and is learning to trust that the world is not out to get him, according to the rescue. He is a very special dog and is going to bring immense joy to the right family.
ATASCADERO, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Death notices for Oct. 7-8

Zonk Thompson, age 71, of Atascadero, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. Zonk was born on Sept. 17, 1951. William Ratliff, age 90, of Bakersfield, passed away on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. William was born on Oct. 23, 1931. The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries...
ATASCADERO, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Library receives $5,000 donation from Wine Country Alliance

– The Paso Robles Library Foundation recently announced that it has been given a $5,000 donation from the Paso Robles Wine County Alliance Foundation. The funds, generated by the organization’s Virtual Wine Country Auction, will be used to help upgrade the children’s library area. According to Youth Services Librarian Melissa Bailey, the donation will allow the library to further enhance its early learning space in the children’s library.
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Women’s business center serving North County offers free services

Center offers consulting services, workshops, 12-week entrepreneurial training courses. – The Atascadero Chamber of Commerce has partnered with the Central California Women’s Business Center (WBC) serving North County, a full-service, technical assistance, and training resource for entrepreneurs. This resource is a partnership with Mission Community Services Corporation (MCSC), a 501(c)3 that has been host to the Small Business Administration WBC since October 2006. The WBC focuses especially on underserved, low-to-moderate income, minority women and veterans, but welcomes everyone, not only women. All services are free and also offered in Spanish.
ATASCADERO, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Police follow dripping blood trail to find downtown stabbing victim

– Saturday night at approximately 11:56 p.m., the Paso Robles Police Department received a call reporting several people fighting in the 1300 block of Spring Street in Paso Robles. The reporting party also claimed there was possibly a male who had been stabbed during the altercation. When officers arrived, there were several people running from the location but no victim at the scene. Officers did locate a blood trail leading east on 13th Street and began following the trail.
PASO ROBLES, CA
