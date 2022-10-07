ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Ex-Mets, Yankees stars will cover ALDS vs. Guardians for TBS

A familiar name will help TBS cover the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians in their American League Division Series. The network announced Monday “Bob Costas, Ron Darling and reporter Lauren Shehadi providing commentary for Yankees/Guardians.”. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Darling, of course, is a...
CLEVELAND, OH
Phillies make decision on interim manager and ex-Yankees coach Rob Thomson

Meet the new boss, same as the old boss. NBC Sports Philadelphia’s Jim Salisbury reports “I’m hearing the Phillies will remove Rob Thomson’s interim tag sometime in the short term. He will manage team beyond this season. Not a surprise. Earned it. Thomson gets a two year extension to manage Phillies. Team went 65-46 after he took over and made postseason for first time since 2011.”
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Are Mets’ Buck Showalter, Billy Eppler in trouble after Wild Card Series loss?

Buck Showalter and Billy Eppler won’t be one-and-done with the New York Mets. The New York Post’s Mike Puma reports “Both Billy Eppler’s and Buck Showalter’s jobs are safe, according to a high-ranking Mets source. The team may still look to hire a president of baseball ops, but that is considered a long-term initiative that doesn’t necessarily need to be implemented this offseason.”
QUEENS, NY
Phillies leave ex-Yankees reliever off NLDS roster

The Phillies return to action Tuesday. But reliever David Robertson won’t be with them. MLB.com’s Todd Zolekci reports “David Robertson and Nick Maton off NLDS roster. Nick Nelson and Dalton Guthrie on.”. The Phillies open their best-of-5 National League Division Series Tuesday with the Atlanta Braves at...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Roy Halladay
Chase Utley
Ryan Howard
Ex-Yankees, Mets managers linked to White Sox opening

It’s been one week since Tony La Russa announced he was stepping down as Chicago White Sox manager. USA Today’s Bob Nightengale reports former New York Yankees and Philadelphia Phillies manager Joe Girardi could be on the White Sox’s short list of candidates. The Chicago White Sox...
CHICAGO, IL
7 predictions for Devils’ 2022-23 season after 5-2-0 preseason finish

The Devils’ 40th year in New Jersey has arrived. Their 27-46-9 season in 2021-22 –– where fans probably felt like they aged 40 years –– is in the rearview, so coach Lindy Ruff and company are building momentum after a successful 5-2-0 preseason, intriguing offseason moves and an aura of playoff confidence in the locker room.
NEWARK, NJ
Yankees’ projected ALDS roster vs. Guardians: Aroldis Chapman left off? Matt Carpenter back?

Now, the Yankees know their American League Division Series opponent. Now, they can begin in earnest to shape their 26-man roster. Those conversations have been happening over the last couple of days while the Yankees have been working out at Yankee Stadium. Their first formal workout will be Sunday. It seems unlikely that the Yankees will announce their official roster until Monday.
BRONX, NY
Buccaneers’ Tom Brady recruits Yankees’ Aaron Judge

Yankees fans know what’s coming. Amid playoff excitement, an offseason in which Aaron Judge becomes a free agent looms. Will the slugging outfielder stay in New York?. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Well it looks like the Yankees will have to worry about more than just...
TAMPA, FL
