Yankees’ Aroldis Chapman: Stunning reason he’s off the ALDS roster
NEW YORK — Aroldis Chapman lost the strike zone and then his welcome at Yankee Stadium. Manager Aaron Boone told Chapman to stay home in Miami after Chapman no-showed Friday’s mandatory workout, ending any chance the 34-year-old reliever could be on the roster for the American League Division Series.
Hungover in the desert; Eagles bumble past Cards, because they signed the better backup kicker | Bowen
GLENDALE, Az. -- A lot of Eagles fans who made the trip out West might have been hungover Sunday, after an impressive showing Saturday night on the streets and bars of Scottsdale and surrounding environs, celebrating the Phillies’ victory in the Wild Card series over St. Louis. The team...
Ex-Mets, Yankees stars will cover ALDS vs. Guardians for TBS
A familiar name will help TBS cover the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians in their American League Division Series. The network announced Monday “Bob Costas, Ron Darling and reporter Lauren Shehadi providing commentary for Yankees/Guardians.”. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Darling, of course, is a...
Phillies make decision on interim manager and ex-Yankees coach Rob Thomson
Meet the new boss, same as the old boss. NBC Sports Philadelphia’s Jim Salisbury reports “I’m hearing the Phillies will remove Rob Thomson’s interim tag sometime in the short term. He will manage team beyond this season. Not a surprise. Earned it. Thomson gets a two year extension to manage Phillies. Team went 65-46 after he took over and made postseason for first time since 2011.”
Are Mets’ Buck Showalter, Billy Eppler in trouble after Wild Card Series loss?
Buck Showalter and Billy Eppler won’t be one-and-done with the New York Mets. The New York Post’s Mike Puma reports “Both Billy Eppler’s and Buck Showalter’s jobs are safe, according to a high-ranking Mets source. The team may still look to hire a president of baseball ops, but that is considered a long-term initiative that doesn’t necessarily need to be implemented this offseason.”
Panthers preparing for blockbuster trade after firing Matt Rhule?
More changes could be coming for the Carolina Panthers. Within an hour of David Tepper, the former N.J. hedge fund manager who bought the team for $2.3 billion in 2020, firing head coach Matt Rhule, rumors began buzzing about an even bigger move on the horizon. FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer:...
What’s next for Mets legend Keith Hernandez, whose SNY contract has expired? Perhaps a move to the Bronx
The New York Mets season has come to an end. And with that, some of those who work in and around the Mets find themselves with decisions to make about the future. BUY METS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. That includes Keith Hernandez, whose SNY contract expired at the...
Phillies leave ex-Yankees reliever off NLDS roster
The Phillies return to action Tuesday. But reliever David Robertson won’t be with them. MLB.com’s Todd Zolekci reports “David Robertson and Nick Maton off NLDS roster. Nick Nelson and Dalton Guthrie on.”. The Phillies open their best-of-5 National League Division Series Tuesday with the Atlanta Braves at...
Yankees’ latest injury updates: Matt Carpenter, Andrew Benintendi, DJ LeMahieu, Clay Holmes
NEW YORK — Matt Carpenter ran through the list. Yes, he ran the bases. Yes, he was planning on working out at first base and in the outfield. Of course, he’s taken live batting practice. All were reasons enough for him to feel comfortable that his broken right foot had healed.
Mets’ Jacob deGrom, Yankees’ Aaron Judge trading places in free agency?
Much of the MLB hot stove talk to date has focused on the future of New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge, and the possibility he could leave the Bronx and head to Queens by signing with the New York Mets. The Mets’ wild-card loss to the San Diego Padres no doubt will fan those flames.
Ex-Yankees, Mets managers linked to White Sox opening
It’s been one week since Tony La Russa announced he was stepping down as Chicago White Sox manager. USA Today’s Bob Nightengale reports former New York Yankees and Philadelphia Phillies manager Joe Girardi could be on the White Sox’s short list of candidates. The Chicago White Sox...
Raiders’ Davante Adams apologizes for postgame push following Monday night loss to Chiefs
Davante Adams let frustration get the best of him. Following the Raiders’ 30-29 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday Night Football, the Las Vegas wide receiver was seen pushing a credentialed person while walking off the field at Arrowhead Stadium. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER,...
What channel is the Yankees game on tonight? | FREE live stream, time, TV, channel for Yankees vs. Guardians in ALDS, Game 1
The New York Yankees, led by right fielder Aaron Judge, face the Cleveland Guardians, led by third baseman Jose Ramirez, in an ALDS game on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022 (10/11/22) at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, New York. Fans can watch the game for free via a trial of fuboTV,...
7 predictions for Devils’ 2022-23 season after 5-2-0 preseason finish
The Devils’ 40th year in New Jersey has arrived. Their 27-46-9 season in 2021-22 –– where fans probably felt like they aged 40 years –– is in the rearview, so coach Lindy Ruff and company are building momentum after a successful 5-2-0 preseason, intriguing offseason moves and an aura of playoff confidence in the locker room.
MLB insider hints at Mets’ free agency plans for Jacob deGrom, Edwin Diaz, Brandon Nimmo
It’s decision-making time for the Mets. New York’s offseason began Sunday following its 6-0 loss to the San Diego Padres in Game 3 of their National League Wild Card Series at Citi Field. That means manager Steve Cohen, general manager Billy Eppler and manager Buck Showalter need to...
Commanders’ Ron Rivera throws ex-Eagles QB Carson Wentz under the bus
Stop me if you’ve heard this before: Carson Wentz has worn out his welcome. After flaming out with the Philadelphia Eagles and Indianapolis Colts, Wentz is having a tough go of it in his first season with the Commanders. Washington is 1-4, while the Eagles lead the NFC East...
Yankees’ projected ALDS roster vs. Guardians: Aroldis Chapman left off? Matt Carpenter back?
Now, the Yankees know their American League Division Series opponent. Now, they can begin in earnest to shape their 26-man roster. Those conversations have been happening over the last couple of days while the Yankees have been working out at Yankee Stadium. Their first formal workout will be Sunday. It seems unlikely that the Yankees will announce their official roster until Monday.
Yankees’ Brian Cashman makes admission that’s music to Aaron Judge’s wallet
NEW YORK — Yankees general manager Brian Cashman announced the contract extension terms Aaron Judge turned down on Opening Day: Seven years, $213.5 million. Cashman admitted Sunday that Judge will make more than that this offseason, saying, “There’s a pot of gold there” waiting for the star right fielder this offseason.
Buccaneers’ Tom Brady recruits Yankees’ Aaron Judge
Yankees fans know what’s coming. Amid playoff excitement, an offseason in which Aaron Judge becomes a free agent looms. Will the slugging outfielder stay in New York?. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Well it looks like the Yankees will have to worry about more than just...
Astros vs Mariners: What to know about ALDS games 1 and 2 at Minute Maid Park
Show up, be loud and wear orange! From a rally towel giveaway to every fan, a street fest and more, here's how Minute Maid Park will be rockin' and rollin' this week.
