Environment

UpNorthLive.com

Michigan Prep Football Poll 10/10/22

Others receiving votes: Romeo 3. Southfield 2. Detroit Catholic Central 2. Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 2. Others receiving votes: Saginaw Heritage 2. Swartz Creek 1. Temperance Bedford 1. Division 3. School Record Points. 1. Detroit King (5) (5-1) 50. 2. Mason (7-0) 44. 3. Muskegon (5-2) 36. 4. River Rouge...
MICHIGAN STATE
UpNorthLive.com

Forget the brooms, witches in Northern Michigan travel by paddle

ANTRIM COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- If you were driving through Elk Rapids Sunday night you may have spotted some witches enjoying the full moon. The witches ditched the broomsticks, opting for paddle boards on the Elk River. The women are a part of the Elk Rapids Ladies Paddle Group, which...
ELK RAPIDS, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Checking in on the northern Michigan grape harvest

LEELANAU COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Grapes are being picked off the vines right now that will soon be made into wine. It's October which means it's grape harvesting time across northern Michigan. Staff at one vineyard in Leelanau County said early warm temperatures this summer hastened the growing process, but...
LEELANAU COUNTY, MI
State
Michigan State
UpNorthLive.com

Paddling community mourning loss of man who died in Benzie County race

BENZIE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- People across northern Michigan are mourning the loss of the man who died in the hospital after being rescued from Lake Michigan during a Benzie County race on Saturday. The Benzie County Sheriff’s Office has identified him as Nick Walton, 49, of the Lansing area....
BENZIE COUNTY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Flags to be lowered to half-staff to honor fallen firefighters

LANSING, Mich. — In accordance with President Joe Biden's proclamation, Governor Gretchen Whitmer has ordered U.S. and Michigan flags to be lowered to half-staff Sunday, October 9. The lowering of the flags is in honor of the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service and to pay respects to firefighters and...
MICHIGAN STATE
UpNorthLive.com

Prop 3: What Michigan's proposed abortion amendment would and wouldn't do

LANSING, Mich. — We're breaking down some of the biggest choices Michigan voters will make on their November midterm ballots, starting with Proposal 3, the history-making, much-talked-about constitutional amendment that would guarantee the right to an abortion in Michigan. Michigan Midterm Election 2022: A look inside the ballot for...
MICHIGAN STATE
UpNorthLive.com

MSP officers graduate from school liaison program

MICHIGAN, (WPBN/WGTU) -- Law enforcement officers from across the state are taking part in specialized training to become school liaison officers. 30 police officers and deputies took part in what is being called the TEAM School Liaison Program. TEAM stands for Teaching, Educating and Mentoring, which state leaders hope will...
MICHIGAN STATE

