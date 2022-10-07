Read full article on original website
Valerie Bertinelli and Son Wolfgang Remember Eddie Van Halen 2 Years After His Death: 'Miss You'
"Not a single day has gone by where you weren't on my mind," Wolfgang Van Halen wrote in a tribute post to his late father Valerie Bertinelli and son Wolfgang Van Halen are paying tribute to the late Eddie Van Halen on the two-year anniversary of his death. After he died from cancer at age 65 in 2020, Eddie's ex-wife Bertinelli, 62 — whom he was married to from 1981 until 2007 — and the son they shared together remembered the rocker with warm tributes posted on their respective Instagram...
WATCH: Miley Cyrus, Def Leppard Perform ‘Photograph’ at Taylor Hawkins Tribute
The second Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert took place in Los Angeles at Kia Forum on Tuesday. Many of the artists that showed for the London edition earlier this month returned. Taylor’s son Shane returned to blow away an audience behind the kit. Wolfgang Van Halen was back, too. The concert spectacle went on for six hours.
Late Foo Fighters Drummer Taylor Hawkins’ Widow Alison Requested Their Wedding Song From Queen’s Brian May at Tribute Concert
Paying tribute to a legend. Dave Grohl and the Foo Fighters took the stage in California to honor the band’s late drummer, Taylor Hawkins, with friends and family – including Queen’s Brian May. May, 75, was one of many stars who contributed to The Taylor Hawkins Tribute...
Eddie Van Halen: January 26, 1955 - October 6, 2020
A personal look back at the music, life and times of the late, great guitar hero, Eddie Van Halen, the irreplaceable "Mozart of the guitar"
Shania Twain Leaves Little to the Imagination in Fiery New Photo
Country music songstress Shania Twain is baring all for a fiery new photo and proving… The post Shania Twain Leaves Little to the Imagination in Fiery New Photo appeared first on Outsider.
‘The Voice’ Gets Deeply Awkward When Camila Cabello Is Forced To Listen To A Song From Her Ex Shawn Mendes
Things got a little personal during Tuesday night’s (Sept. 27) blind auditions on The Voice when one contestant awkwardly sang “Mercy” by Shawn Mendes — you know, coach Camila Cabello’s ex-boyfriend. “I was so excited when I heard that Camila was going to be a coach … but I had already chosen ‘Mercy’ by Shawn Mendes,” Tanner Howe explained prior to his audition. “It’s so funny to think I’m singing a Shawn Mendes song to Camila Cabello so I hope she likes it.” Cabello and Mendes dated for more than two years before calling it quits in November 2021. Even she was shocked by...
Elvis Presley Claims This One Singer Had ‘The Perfect Voice’
Elvis Presley is the undisputed king of rock and roll. His music was marked by his great voice, talent, and charisma. However, just as The Beatles were mainly motivated by Elvis’ work, the singer himself was fond of one famous American star. The King had a profound love for...
Christian Bale Asked Chris Rock Not to Talk to Him on 'Amsterdam' Set: 'I Found Myself Giggling'
Christian Bale had a polite message for funnyman Chris Rock while the two filmed director David O. Russell's upcoming comedic mystery Amsterdam: Don't speak to me. "I had to ask Chris Rock not to talk to me anymore because I found myself giggling during the takes," Bale, 48, tells PEOPLE. In the movie, set in the 1930s, the Oscar-winning actor plays a disgraced doctor and World War I veteran named Burt Berendsen who's framed for murder; Rock, 57, plays a fellow vet named Milton King.
Miley Cyrus Rocks Little Black Dress As She Resurfaces At Taylor Hawkins Tribute
Miley Cyrus joined a group of other A-listers Tuesday evening to celebrate the life and legacy of Taylor Hawkins, the late Foo Fighters drummer who died at the age of 50 on March 25. Miley, 29, performed at the Foo Fighters & The Hawkins Family Present Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert in Los Angeles on Sept. 28 in a long-sleeve, black mini dress. She accessorized with a silver belt and silver necklace and completed her edgy look with skinny black boots.
AI Artist Imagines What Elvis Presley, John Lennon, Freddie Mercury, and Other Musical Icons Would Look Like Today
If you have ever wondered what some members of the “27 Club” or artists who died too soon would look like if they were still alive today, one artist has brought Elvis Presley, John Lennon, and more music legends “back to life” using AI technology. Through...
NME
Ex-Journey frontman Steve Perry files to block former bandmates from trademarking song titles
Steve Perry, who fronted American classic rock stalwarts Journey from 1977 to 1998 and sang on many of their most well-known hits, is attempting to stop his former bandmates from owning trademarks to the names of some of the band’s biggest songs. As Billboard reports, Journey’s two biggest mainstays...
Badfinger’s Joey Molland Said George Harrison Would ‘Close up and Walk Away’ if Someone Treated Him Like a Beatle
Badfinger's Joey Molland said George Harrison didn't enjoy it when people talked to him like he was a Beatle. George wasn't just a Beatle.
Demi Lovato has fans concerned after revealing she is sick and no longer wants to tour
Demi Lovato is over tour life. The singer who uses she/her/they/them pronouns shared a series of messages on her Instagram story Tuesday, revealing that she is sick, and wants this to be her last tour. “I can’t do this anymore,” they wrote over a photo from her...
The Wall Built to Keep Sammy Hagar and David Lee Roth Apart
Sammy Hagar revealed details of the backstage wall that was built to keep him and David Lee Roth apart during their 2002 Sam and Dave tour. He said relations between the Van Halen singers had sunk so low that the only way to stay on the road was to avoid each other. Despite that, he continued to invite Roth to join him when it was his turn to perform.
Ringo Starr Said Paul McCartney and George Harrison Once Had a 2-Hour Argument That Had Nothing to Do With Music
Ringo Starr revealed George Harrison and Paul McCartney once had a lengthy argument that had nothing to do with music
Elvis Presley Reportedly Slept With Frank Sinatra’s Girlfriend
Frank Sinatra wasn’t really a fan of Elvis Presley or his music. However, he became so popular that Frank invited Elvis to be on his show in 1960. Elvis was a special guest to celebrate his return to the United States after being in the military for two years in Germany.
Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert in Los Angeles: Photo Gallery
“This is the hometown shit, so you’ve got to make it loud,“ Dave Grohl declared as he took the stage in the early moments of the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert in Los Angeles. The audience, unsurprisingly, obliged. The Foo Fighters frontman was addressing a packed crowd Tuesday night...
See Nancy Wilson Perform ‘Barracuda’ With Foo Fighters and Pink
Nancy Wilson was among the list of performers at the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert in Los Angeles on Tuesday night. The Heart guitarist was joined onstage by Foo Fighters, former Queens of the Stone Age drummer John Theodore and Pink. "Who can sing a Heart song?" Dave Grohl asked as he introduced the pop singer. "I'll you who. Pink can sing a fuckin' Heart song."
Queen Honors Taylor Hawkins With Help From Pink and Foo Fighters
Queen's Brian May and Roger Taylor delivered a star-studded, five-song performance at Los Angeles' Kia Forum on Tuesday night for the second of two tribute concerts dedicated to late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins. The English rockers, bolstered for the duration of their set by Foo Fighters, delivered the same...
Why Sammy Hagar Isn’t Playing Guitar on His New Album
Sammy Hagar has significant chops as a guitar player. After all, this is the guy who wasn't afraid to square off against Eddie Van Halen. As sessions began for Crazy Times, however, producer Dave Cobb encouraged Hagar to focus on one role: “You don’t need to play guitar. You’re the fuckin’ singer," he told the former Van Halen frontman. "I want you to concentrate.”
