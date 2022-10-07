ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valerie Bertinelli and Son Wolfgang Remember Eddie Van Halen 2 Years After His Death: 'Miss You'

"Not a single day has gone by where you weren't on my mind," Wolfgang Van Halen wrote in a tribute post to his late father Valerie Bertinelli and son Wolfgang Van Halen are paying tribute to the late Eddie Van Halen on the two-year anniversary of his death. After he died from cancer at age 65 in 2020, Eddie's ex-wife Bertinelli, 62 — whom he was married to from 1981 until 2007 — and the son they shared together remembered the rocker with warm tributes posted on their respective Instagram...
‘The Voice’ Gets Deeply Awkward When Camila Cabello Is Forced To Listen To A Song From Her Ex Shawn Mendes

Things got a little personal during Tuesday night’s (Sept. 27) blind auditions on The Voice when one contestant awkwardly sang “Mercy” by Shawn Mendes — you know, coach Camila Cabello’s ex-boyfriend. “I was so excited when I heard that Camila was going to be a coach … but I had already chosen ‘Mercy’ by Shawn Mendes,” Tanner Howe explained prior to his audition. “It’s so funny to think I’m singing a Shawn Mendes song to Camila Cabello so I hope she likes it.” Cabello and Mendes dated for more than two years before calling it quits in November 2021. Even she was shocked by...
Christian Bale Asked Chris Rock Not to Talk to Him on 'Amsterdam' Set: 'I Found Myself Giggling'

Christian Bale had a polite message for funnyman Chris Rock while the two filmed director David O. Russell's upcoming comedic mystery Amsterdam: Don't speak to me. "I had to ask Chris Rock not to talk to me anymore because I found myself giggling during the takes," Bale, 48, tells PEOPLE. In the movie, set in the 1930s, the Oscar-winning actor plays a disgraced doctor and World War I veteran named Burt Berendsen who's framed for murder; Rock, 57, plays a fellow vet named Milton King.
Miley Cyrus Rocks Little Black Dress As She Resurfaces At Taylor Hawkins Tribute

Miley Cyrus joined a group of other A-listers Tuesday evening to celebrate the life and legacy of Taylor Hawkins, the late Foo Fighters drummer who died at the age of 50 on March 25. Miley, 29, performed at the Foo Fighters & The Hawkins Family Present Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert in Los Angeles on Sept. 28 in a long-sleeve, black mini dress. She accessorized with a silver belt and silver necklace and completed her edgy look with skinny black boots.
The Wall Built to Keep Sammy Hagar and David Lee Roth Apart

Sammy Hagar revealed details of the backstage wall that was built to keep him and David Lee Roth apart during their 2002 Sam and Dave tour. He said relations between the Van Halen singers had sunk so low that the only way to stay on the road was to avoid each other. Despite that, he continued to invite Roth to join him when it was his turn to perform.
Why Sammy Hagar Isn’t Playing Guitar on His New Album

Sammy Hagar has significant chops as a guitar player. After all, this is the guy who wasn't afraid to square off against Eddie Van Halen. As sessions began for Crazy Times, however, producer Dave Cobb encouraged Hagar to focus on one role: “You don’t need to play guitar. You’re the fuckin’ singer," he told the former Van Halen frontman. "I want you to concentrate.”
