ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

3 quarterbacks who should be benched after Week 5

These three quarterbacks showed in Week 5 that their teams need to consider making a change on the depth chart. NFL fans know that an offense goes as far as the quarterback can take them. Without a quality quarterback, the teams’ drives on offense stall out, and that means defenses spend significantly more time on the field.
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Football
Chicago, IL
Football
City
Chicago, IL
Minneapolis, MN
Sports
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
Minneapolis, MN
Football
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Illinois Football
Chicago, IL
Sports
FanSided

Detroit Pistons’ draft-and-stash has explosive debut

The Detroit Pistons will be trying to develop the players on their active roster and G-League but they will also have one eye on the EuroLeague this season. That’s because second-round prospect Gabriele Procida was signed by German team ALBA Berlin, hoping to turn at successful EuroLeague season into an eventual shot at the NBA. The Pistons still hold his draft rights, so he’s a guy we could see in the Motor City in the next year or two.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Penei Sewell
FanSided

Detroit Pistons: 3 positives we need to see against the Thunder

The Detroit Pistons hope to get in the preseason win column tonight at home against the Oklahoma City Thunder. You can’t get too excited about preseason either way, but Detroit has not looked great so far, so it would be nice for them to have some positives heading into the regular season, and that starts against a young Thunder team that could be missing several key players including Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey, as well as rookie Chet Holmgren, who is out for the season.
DETROIT, MI
FanSided

6 players the Pistons could target in future trades with contenders

The Detroit Pistons hope to compete in the loaded Eastern Conference this season, but in reality may be a season or two away from really doing so. They are one of the youngest teams in the NBA, but do have some veterans in Cory Joseph, Nerlens Noel, Alec Burks, Bojan Bogdanovic and maybe even Hamidou Diallo, who could interest contending teams at the trade deadline if Detroit has fallen out of contention.
DETROIT, MI
FanSided

FanSided

290K+
Followers
549K+
Post
145M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy