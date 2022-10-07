History was never my best subject. This is odd because I have always found stories from the past to be fascinating. I love to visit historic places imagining the people I’ve learned about walking the same streets, seeing, and touching the same things. I love to participate in traditions that have been observed for thousands of years. But the thought of poring through history books, memorizing fact and dates, listening to lectures about historic events, even with excellent teachers, just doesn’t do it for me. I need history to be real. I need to see, hear, and feel people, places, and things from the past before I can make them part of my present. Thankfully, film makes this happen.

STAMFORD, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO