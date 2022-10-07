Read full article on original website
Star Buds Becomes Illinois’ First Predominantly Black-Owned Licensed Cannabis Company
Illinois’ first predominately Black-owned craft grow house is open for business and providing licenses to social equity applicants. Rockford, Illinois welcomed the 2/3 Black-owned cannabis business, thanks to a partnership with Star Buds, an established weed company from Colorado. According to Black Cannabis Magazine the Illinois Department of Agriculture...
Illinois Becomes The First State To Pass "The Purge" Law
Illinois is passing a law that some would say will make history. Illinois is looking to be the first state in the United States to abolish cash bail. And the consequences of passing such a law have many believing the state could mirror the horror movie “The Purge”. In the film, citizens were given 24 hours to commit all the crimes they wanted.
Outcry as thousands of prisoners are set to be RELEASED from jail when Illinois becomes first state to introduce no cash bail in January: State attorneys desperately sue Gov Pritzker amid fears already spiraling crime will soar
Thousands of prisoners are set to be released across Illinois as it becomes the first state to completely do away with cash bail under a new law that goes into effect in January. The Safety, Accountability, Fairness and Equity-Today Act (SAFE-T Act) completely abolishes the cash bail system, which critics...
Courts could throw state marijuana markets into disarray
And only Congress has the power to stop it.
Cannabis News Week: States Becoming More Weed Friendly
California is doing its best to solidify its status as a marijuana friendly state with Gov. Gavin Newsom signing 10 different weed-related bills into law this week. One of the biggest changes is SB 1326 which creates a process for the state to enter into agreements with other states to allow cross-state cannabis transactions.
'A slap in the face': Leaked documents show Amazon warehouse workers are upset over the company's new raises
Welcome to the weekend (almost). Writing to you from New York, I'm Jordan Parker Erb. It's a jam-packed edition today: We've got an inside look at leaked messages from Amazon workers who aren't pleased with the company's new raises, and the latest details on the Elon Musk-Twitter showdown. Plus, a...
CBS News
As cash bail nears an end in Illinois, judge explains how she decides defendants' bonds
The battle over no-cash bail is heating up in Illinois. There are lawsuits and fiercely divided opinions on the law that could allow most people charged with a crime to remain free until their trial. Bond court judges are left in the middle. CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov talked to one Cook County judge about how she decides who gets out and who doesn't.
Stimulus Check Update 2022: Millions of Eligible Americans Will Receive $1,050 Direct Payments in October
In October, as consumer prices continue to climb, millions of Californians who need assistance with inflation will get a one-time direct payment of up to $1,050. A portion of California's Middle-Class Tax Refund goes toward the relief payments. Beginning in October, stimulus checks will be distributed by direct deposit or debit cards. This summer, Sacramento legislators passed a $12 billion recovery program that included the payouts. A refund of almost $23 million is available to residents.
CNET
Biden Marijuana Pardon: Cannabis Laws and Decriminalization Status in Your State
US President Joe Biden issued an executive order pardoning all federal convictions for simple marijuana possession, the White House announced Thursday. "While white and Black and brown people use marijuana at similar rates, Black and brown people have been arrested, prosecuted, and convicted at disproportionate rates," Biden said in a statement. "There are thousands of people who were previously convicted of simple possession who may be denied employment, housing or educational opportunities as a result."
SSI Schedule: Supplemental Security Income Payments Won’t Be Sent in October 2022
Social Security recipients who also qualify for Supplemental Security Income (SSI) benefits don’t get SSI payments every month — and October 2022 is one of the months they aren’t sent out. Because of a quirk in the payment schedule, SSI beneficiaries get two SSI payments in April, September and December, while no payments are deposited in January, May and October.
CNET
Marijuana Laws by State: Is Pot Legal in Your State?
Five US states will vote on legalizing recreational marijuana in November: Missouri's amendment is supported by 48% of state voters, according to a FOX 4/Emerson College poll, compared with 35% who oppose it and 17% who are unsure. Bills will also appear on the ballot in Arkansas, Maryland, North Dakota...
Major Companies Are Leaving Chicago in Droves — Here's Why
Big companies are leaving Chicago in what feels like droves. Why is this happening in the windy city?. Here’s the scoop on why Chicago may be experiencing a mass corporate exodus, plus what regions could claim their spot as the next hotspot for corporations to build their headquarters. Tyson...
Tyson Foods latest large business to flee Chicago, what sparked the exodus?
With Tyson leaving Chicago, the city has now lost several large and small businesses in what may be a symptom of its growing rates of crime, experts say.
Tone deaf! Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot sings in bizarre video as she launches karaoke competition - despite crime soaring 37% and 523 murders this year alone
Embattled Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is busy promoting the city's karaoke competition while violent crime soars by 37 percent in the last year. Lightfoot was seen brandishing sunglasses on TikTok signing 'Sweet Home Chicago' as she urged residents to join the month-long karaoke contest starting this Sunday for a chance to win $5,000.
Biden pardons those with federal marijuana convictions; potential first step in path towards legalization
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)-The Biden administration announced pardons for thousands of people convicted of marijuana possession under federal law. Biden’s move also covers those convicted in Washington D.C. The pardons don’t cover those who possessed marijuana with intent to distribute it or those who produce it. “Criminal records...
Applications for $500 monthly payments for some Illinois residents now open
Illinois residents of Cook County could receive $500 per month in cash for two years, and applications are now open.
Disappointment as court rules California can’t ban ‘for-profit’ prisons
SAN DIEGO (Border Report) -- Migrant advocates are expressing disappointment with the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruling that California’s plan to ban for-profit prisons and migrant detention centers is counter to federal law.
IFLScience
President Biden Pardons All Federal Convictions For Simple Cannabis Possession
US President Joe Biden has announced a pardon for all individuals previously convicted of simple cannabis possession under federal law. While this doesn’t amount to legalization or decriminalization of cannabis in the US, the measure is likely to result in the expungement of around 6,500 criminal records. “Sending people...
Washington Examiner
The Supreme Court takes up bacon
Of the many sizzling cases on the Supreme Court docket this fall, one case has the potential to alter American breakfasts for years to come: National Pork Producers Council v. Ross. The court will decide whether California voters should be allowed to dictate how farmers in Iowa and Minnesota produce...
Olive Harvey College set to become 1st Illinois CC to offer an associate degree in ‘Applied Cannabis Studies’
CHICAGO — A state of the art greenhouse sits on the campus of Olive Harvey College in Pullman on the precipice of a unique feat. The greenhouse will help 140 students learn how to grow and maintain hemp plants as a part of a certificate program that next year, will become the first such associate […]
