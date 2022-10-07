ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 2

Related
TravelNoire

Illinois Becomes The First State To Pass "The Purge" Law

Illinois is passing a law that some would say will make history. Illinois is looking to be the first state in the United States to abolish cash bail. And the consequences of passing such a law have many believing the state could mirror the horror movie “The Purge”. In the film, citizens were given 24 hours to commit all the crimes they wanted.
ILLINOIS STATE
Daily Mail

Outcry as thousands of prisoners are set to be RELEASED from jail when Illinois becomes first state to introduce no cash bail in January: State attorneys desperately sue Gov Pritzker amid fears already spiraling crime will soar

Thousands of prisoners are set to be released across Illinois as it becomes the first state to completely do away with cash bail under a new law that goes into effect in January. The Safety, Accountability, Fairness and Equity-Today Act (SAFE-T Act) completely abolishes the cash bail system, which critics...
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
California State
Local
Illinois Government
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Business
Chicago, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Business
TheStreet

Cannabis News Week: States Becoming More Weed Friendly

California is doing its best to solidify its status as a marijuana friendly state with Gov. Gavin Newsom signing 10 different weed-related bills into law this week. One of the biggest changes is SB 1326 which creates a process for the state to enter into agreements with other states to allow cross-state cannabis transactions.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Business Times

Stimulus Check Update 2022: Millions of Eligible Americans Will Receive $1,050 Direct Payments in October

In October, as consumer prices continue to climb, millions of Californians who need assistance with inflation will get a one-time direct payment of up to $1,050. A portion of California's Middle-Class Tax Refund goes toward the relief payments. Beginning in October, stimulus checks will be distributed by direct deposit or debit cards. This summer, Sacramento legislators passed a $12 billion recovery program that included the payouts. A refund of almost $23 million is available to residents.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Linus Rent#New York City#Marijuana#Business Industry#Linus Business#Fulton Market
CNET

Biden Marijuana Pardon: Cannabis Laws and Decriminalization Status in Your State

US President Joe Biden issued an executive order pardoning all federal convictions for simple marijuana possession, the White House announced Thursday. "While white and Black and brown people use marijuana at similar rates, Black and brown people have been arrested, prosecuted, and convicted at disproportionate rates," Biden said in a statement. "There are thousands of people who were previously convicted of simple possession who may be denied employment, housing or educational opportunities as a result."
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
GOBankingRates

SSI Schedule: Supplemental Security Income Payments Won’t Be Sent in October 2022

Social Security recipients who also qualify for Supplemental Security Income (SSI) benefits don’t get SSI payments every month — and October 2022 is one of the months they aren’t sent out. Because of a quirk in the payment schedule, SSI beneficiaries get two SSI payments in April, September and December, while no payments are deposited in January, May and October.
BUSINESS
CNET

Marijuana Laws by State: Is Pot Legal in Your State?

Five US states will vote on legalizing recreational marijuana in November: Missouri's amendment is supported by 48% of state voters, according to a FOX 4/Emerson College poll, compared with 35% who oppose it and 17% who are unsure. Bills will also appear on the ballot in Arkansas, Maryland, North Dakota...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Daily Mail

Tone deaf! Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot sings in bizarre video as she launches karaoke competition - despite crime soaring 37% and 523 murders this year alone

Embattled Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is busy promoting the city's karaoke competition while violent crime soars by 37 percent in the last year. Lightfoot was seen brandishing sunglasses on TikTok signing 'Sweet Home Chicago' as she urged residents to join the month-long karaoke contest starting this Sunday for a chance to win $5,000.
CHICAGO, IL
IFLScience

President Biden Pardons All Federal Convictions For Simple Cannabis Possession

US President Joe Biden has announced a pardon for all individuals previously convicted of simple cannabis possession under federal law. While this doesn’t amount to legalization or decriminalization of cannabis in the US, the measure is likely to result in the expungement of around 6,500 criminal records. “Sending people...
POTUS
Washington Examiner

The Supreme Court takes up bacon

Of the many sizzling cases on the Supreme Court docket this fall, one case has the potential to alter American breakfasts for years to come: National Pork Producers Council v. Ross. The court will decide whether California voters should be allowed to dictate how farmers in Iowa and Minnesota produce...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy