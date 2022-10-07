Lake Mills' Claudia Curtis reaches back-to-back state tennis tournaments

MADISON—Lake Mills senior Claudia Curtis punched her ticket to the individual state tournament Thursday, Oct. 6.

Curtis placed third at No. 1 singles to advance from a WIAA Division 2 sectional at Nielsen Tennis Stadium hosted by Edgewood.

Curtis, a senior who is now 24-2, is going to state for the second time in as many seasons after topping Pacelli’s Natalie Cooper 6-2, 6-3 in the first round to secure her state berth. Curtis fell to Danica Silcox, the top seed from La Crosse Aquinas, 6-1, 6-2 in the semifinals before beating Whitewater's Emilia Houwers 6-3, 6-3 in the third place match.

“Claudia worked extremely hard in the offseason to improve her game,” Lake Mills girls tennis coach Stephanie Ingram said. “Today she was very calm and collected. She played great competition, but she played very smart and consistent.

“All season, I have seen not only her skills improve but her mental game as well. She should be very proud of her success this season.”

Curtis faces Regis/McDonnell Central Catholic junior Colleen Callaghan (24-7) on Thursday, Oct. 13, at 6 p.m. in the first round of the state tournament at Nielsen Tennis Stadium.

Team scores: Edgewood 46, Aquinas 36, Luther Prep 22, Jefferson 21, Lodi 17, Onalaska Luther 16, West Salem 13, Pacelli 12, Edgerton 9, Lake Mills 9, Delavan-Darien 6, Whitewater 6, Mauston 2, Assumption 2, Black River Falls 0, Columbus 0, Viroqua 0, Wayland Academy 0.

SECTIONAL RESULTS

BEAVER DAM -- Lake Mills senior Claudia Curtis advanced to sectionals from a WIAA Division 2 subsectional held at Wayland Academy on Tuesday, Oct. 4.

Curtis beat Jefferson's Kieran O'Reilly 6-0, 6-0 to reach the sectional meet.

At No. 2 singles, the L-Cats' Erin Williams lost her opening match 7-5, 3-6, 17-15 to Whitewater's Jackie Franco.

Ava Schmidt (No. 3 singles) rallied past Delavan-Darien's Sophia Szcap 4-6, 6-1, 10-3 before a 6-1, 6-0 loss to Edgewood's Lucy Herlitzka.

Hallie Egelseer at No. 4 singles lost to Delavan-Darien's Emily Lock 4-6, 7-5, 7-3.

In doubles, the L-Cats' No. 1 duo of Remy Klawitter and Nev Ninneman lost 7-6 (3), 0-6, 10-5 to Luther Prep's Elise Schmidt and Katie Schoeneck in the opening round.

Kate Gero and Mollie Cooper (No. 2 doubles) topped Jefferson's Aeryn Messmann and Breleigh Mengel 6-3, 6-4 before a 6-2, 6-2 loss to Edgewood's Sydney Johnson and Jamie Johnson.

Kristina Thomas and Sophia Guerrero (No. 3 doubles) fell to Edgerton's Juliet Aleson and Julia Doll 6-1, 6-2 in the first round.

Subsectional team scores: Edgewood 24, Luther Prep 18, Jefferson 12, Lake Mills 8, Edgerton 6, Whitewater 6, Columbus 4, Delavan-Darien 4, Wayland Academy 2.