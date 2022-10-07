Read full article on original website
Herald & Review
Watch now: Rain likely Tuesday and Wednesday in central Illinois
An area of low pressure is bringing showers and storms to the area today and a cold front will bring more tomorrow. Track the rain and temperatures hour by hour in our weather update.
Effingham Radio
Strong to Severe Storms Possible in Central Illinois Tuesday and Wednesday
There’s potential that Central Illinois could see strong to severe thunderstorms on Tuesday and Wednesday. According to the National Weather Service in Lincoln, a couple of waves of thunderstorms are expected to track across Central Illinois on Tuesday and Wednesday. Some of these storms could be strong to severe,...
WAND TV
Central Illinois will enjoy perfect fall day before it turns wet
(WAND WEATHER) - Wet weather is on the way to Central Illinois. Monday will be a fantastic day with plenty of sunshine, light winds, and highs well into the 70s to near 80°. Clouds increase tonight leading to a few showers south by daybreak. It'll become rather breezy over...
Here’s How Much Snow Northern Illinois Will Get This Winter
That's the thing about winter in Northern Illinois--you know that we're going to get snowed on, you know that the first snow is potentially right around the corner, but you have no idea how much time you'll end up shoveling your driveway and sidewalk because you don't know how much snow you'll get.
First flakes of the season appear as cooler temperatures settle in
From frost advisories this morning to a strong cold front expected later this week, the chance of fall showing up is real. There's a refreshing crispness to the air, and it looks to get only more pronounced as the week goes on. Frost advisories were in place this morning across...
Let’s get ready to shovel—the approaching 2022-23 snow season
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.
starvedrock.media
Lack of rain affecting area rivers
With little rain these days, area rivers, are startlingly low in some places. On the Illinois, all National Weather Service measuring stations show lower depths, but in some spots...it's very low. On Saturday morning, the Illinois at Ottawa was about 459 feet. But, down river at La Salle, it's only 10.5 feet deep. At Henry, it's 14 feet, and, way east in Morris, it's about 5 feet.
One of Illinois’ Most Unique Restaurants Only Serves One Dessert… and It’s To Die For
So you're looking for the perfect dessert on a summer night... look no further, it's right here in Rockford just across the river. Dessert is my life, you know this, I know you do. I've said it a million times, it's way more important to me than anything else, it just makes me happy.... unless it's terrible.
wgnradio.com
The magic of falling leaves and Illinois’ new unwelcome inhabitants
On this airing of The Great Outdoors, host, Charlie Potter, discussed the start of the autumnal season and the hunting regulations in Manitoba. Later, Charlie highlighted the new unwelcome inhabitants in Illinois.
A website says they found the Best Small Town in Illinois
What makes a small town special? Is it the people, the small businesses, the unique events held on the town squares? A website went out to rank the best of the best small towns in the US, and here is the town they say is the best small town in the Land of Lincoln.
Off ramp closing at I-57/I-74 interchange
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Transportation will be closing an off-ramp at the interchange of Interstates 57 and 74 this week as construction crews continue a reconstruction project under the Rebuild Illinois capital program. The ramp leading from westbound I-74 to southbound I-57 is set to close for two days – Tuesday […]
4 Great Pizza Places in Illinois
If you happen to live in Illinois and you also happen to love pizza then you are definitely in the right place so keep on reading to read about four fantastic pizza places in Illinois that are highly praised by both local people and travellers and are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. If you have never visited any of these restaurants, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you have the chance. Are you curious to see if your favorite pizza spots is on the list?
Pritzker announces final installment of Rebuild Illinois
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — While the Rebuild Illinois capital program has several years of construction ahead, the last dollars of the program were recently announced. The $1.5 billion investment in Illinois’ infrastructure was made in six equal installments of $250 million each. The latest installment will be the program’s last and will go toward counties, […]
Vandals are Sadly Destroying Illinois’ Historic Covered Bridges
This is why we can't have nice things. A new video share reveals that vandals are being allowed to deface and in some cases destroy many of Illinois' historic covered bridges. A YouTuber who frequently visits historic places just dropped this new video of a covered bridge in Illinois. This is the Thompson Mill Covered Bridge that connected Springfield to Effingham, Illinois many decades ago. Here's the sad backstory he shared of what he found:
WCIA
Why are flags flying at half-staff in Illinois on Sunday?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — On Sunday, flags across the U.S. will fly at half-staff. President Joe Biden issued an order to lower the flags in observance of the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service. This means all U.S. and state flags will fly at half-staff until sunset on Sunday, October...
My Best and Worst list for Illinois Italian Beef Sandwich
One of my favorite Chicago unique foods is the Italian beef sandwich. I have made a list of my favorite and not-so-favorite Chicago-style Italian beefs for 2022 that are located throughout Illinois.
Legend Says 2 Treasures Buried in Illinois Near Mississippi River
It's one thing for a legend to claim a treasure is buried somewhere. However, I've found one place in Illinois where legend says 2 different treasures reside and they're both near the banks of the Mississippi River. I found stories of these tales of buried loot in Illinois on the...
Illinois Business Journal
Take 5 Car Wash opens in Mt. Vernon, offers free washes
Take 5 Car Wash® announced the grand opening of one of its newest locations in Mt. Vernon, Ill., taking place on Friday, Oct. 7. Take 5 Car Wash Mt. Vernon is located at 3806 Broadway St., Mt. Vernon, Ill. To celebrate the grand opening, Take 5 Car Wash in...
wcbu.org
Central Illinois farmer reflects on a changing industry during his final harvest pass
During a harvest ride-along with a reporter, Mike Wurmnest talked about his long career as a farmer, the changes he’s seen in agricultural production methods, and how he has adapted his practices to meet changing production standards and techniques. After 55 years in the field, central Illinois farmer Mike...
Illinois guaranteed income program to give thousands $500 a month
A new guaranteed income program in Cook County, Illinois, will provide thousands of low-income residents with $500 a month in funds that families will be able to spend however they see fit. Applications for the pilot, called the Cook County Promise program, opened last Thursday and will remain open until...
