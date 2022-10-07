ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Comments / 0

Related
Herald & Review

Watch now: Rain likely Tuesday and Wednesday in central Illinois

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. An area of low pressure is bringing showers and storms to the area today and a cold front will bring more tomorrow. Track the rain and temperatures hour by hour in our weather update.
ILLINOIS STATE
Effingham Radio

Strong to Severe Storms Possible in Central Illinois Tuesday and Wednesday

There’s potential that Central Illinois could see strong to severe thunderstorms on Tuesday and Wednesday. According to the National Weather Service in Lincoln, a couple of waves of thunderstorms are expected to track across Central Illinois on Tuesday and Wednesday. Some of these storms could be strong to severe,...
ILLINOIS STATE
Q985

Here’s How Much Snow Northern Illinois Will Get This Winter

That's the thing about winter in Northern Illinois--you know that we're going to get snowed on, you know that the first snow is potentially right around the corner, but you have no idea how much time you'll end up shoveling your driveway and sidewalk because you don't know how much snow you'll get.
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
City
Columbus, IL
City
Normal, IL
Herald & Review

First flakes of the season appear as cooler temperatures settle in

From frost advisories this morning to a strong cold front expected later this week, the chance of fall showing up is real. There's a refreshing crispness to the air, and it looks to get only more pronounced as the week goes on. Frost advisories were in place this morning across...
MAINE STATE
starvedrock.media

Lack of rain affecting area rivers

With little rain these days, area rivers, are startlingly low in some places. On the Illinois, all National Weather Service measuring stations show lower depths, but in some spots...it's very low. On Saturday morning, the Illinois at Ottawa was about 459 feet. But, down river at La Salle, it's only 10.5 feet deep. At Henry, it's 14 feet, and, way east in Morris, it's about 5 feet.
MORRIS, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seal
WCIA

Off ramp closing at I-57/I-74 interchange

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Transportation will be closing an off-ramp at the interchange of Interstates 57 and 74 this week as construction crews continue a reconstruction project under the Rebuild Illinois capital program. The ramp leading from westbound I-74 to southbound I-57 is set to close for two days – Tuesday […]
ILLINOIS STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Illinois

If you happen to live in Illinois and you also happen to love pizza then you are definitely in the right place so keep on reading to read about four fantastic pizza places in Illinois that are highly praised by both local people and travellers and are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. If you have never visited any of these restaurants, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you have the chance. Are you curious to see if your favorite pizza spots is on the list?
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Columbus Day#Central Illinois#Frosty#Meteorologist
WCIA

Pritzker announces final installment of Rebuild Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — While the Rebuild Illinois capital program has several years of construction ahead, the last dollars of the program were recently announced. The $1.5 billion investment in Illinois’ infrastructure was made in six equal installments of $250 million each. The latest installment will be the program’s last and will go toward counties, […]
ILLINOIS STATE
97ZOK

Vandals are Sadly Destroying Illinois’ Historic Covered Bridges

This is why we can't have nice things. A new video share reveals that vandals are being allowed to deface and in some cases destroy many of Illinois' historic covered bridges. A YouTuber who frequently visits historic places just dropped this new video of a covered bridge in Illinois. This is the Thompson Mill Covered Bridge that connected Springfield to Effingham, Illinois many decades ago. Here's the sad backstory he shared of what he found:
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Why are flags flying at half-staff in Illinois on Sunday?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — On Sunday, flags across the U.S. will fly at half-staff. President Joe Biden issued an order to lower the flags in observance of the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service. This means all U.S. and state flags will fly at half-staff until sunset on Sunday, October...
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Google
Illinois Business Journal

Take 5 Car Wash opens in Mt. Vernon, offers free washes

Take 5 Car Wash® announced the grand opening of one of its newest locations in Mt. Vernon, Ill., taking place on Friday, Oct. 7. Take 5 Car Wash Mt. Vernon is located at 3806 Broadway St., Mt. Vernon, Ill. To celebrate the grand opening, Take 5 Car Wash in...
MOUNT VERNON, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy