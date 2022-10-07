Read full article on original website
The Fed will hike rates once more in November and then stop because the soaring dollar risks breaking markets, market veteran Ed Yardeni says
The Fed is poised to raise interest rates just one more time in November before stopping, according to Ed Yardeni. That's because there is a growing risk that financial markets are on the verge of instability due to a soaring US dollar. "The soaring dollar has been associated in the...
JPMorgan CEO Warns U.S. Is Headed Toward Something Worse Than a Recession
Economists have been warning of an impending recession for months. One major financial player thinks things may end up being worse than a lot of people are anticipating. For months now, economic experts have been sounding warnings about an upcoming recession. The Federal Reserve has been quite aggressive with interest rate hikes this year in an effort to slow the pace of inflation. The Fed's goal is to make borrowing expensive enough that consumer spending starts to decline, thereby helping to close the gap between supply and demand that caused the cost of goods to soar.
A US housing recession has arrived and it could lead to a 20% decline in home prices and Fed interest rate cuts by 2023, chief economist says
A recession in the US market has already arrived as mortgage rates soar, according to ING chief economist James Knightley. Demand for mortgages has fallen 30% year-to-date and sale transactions are beginning to slow. "A housing market downturn will weaken the US growth story, but it is also important to...
Could Mortgage Rates Fall to 4.5% Next Year?
Many experts think mortgage rates will keep rising, but several experts see a big reversal.
Retirees in These 5 States Will Get the Biggest Social Security Raise in 2023
Although Social Security checks will receive a historic boost in 2023, retirees in select states can expect a bigger nominal-dollar increase than others.
Biden FINALLY takes action to boost domestic oil production by releasing 10 million oil barrels Strategic Petroleum Reserve, tells companies to help bring down prices at the pump and threatens export curbs after OPEC slash
President Joe Biden will order more oil released from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve as gas prices are on the rise and OPEC announced it was making its biggest cuts in production in more than two years. Biden will release another 10 million barrels this month and he will 'continue to...
Stimulus Update: Early October Could Bring a Round of Stimulus Checks to Some Americans
Inflation has put a strain on many household budgets. Some people should soon get relief thanks to state-funded rebate checks. For months on end, Americans have been struggling with sky-high living costs. Inflation has made it so that everything from clothing to food to utilities are more expensive. And households that depleted their savings during the pandemic are now being forced to make hard choices.
The White House is reportedly weighing a controversial measure to lower gas prices ahead of midterm elections
The Biden administration has asked the Energy Department to look into whether a ban on gas exports would lower pump prices for American drivers, CNN reported.
China told US banks like Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan to avoid publishing politically sensitive research ahead of a key Communist Party summit, report says
JPMorgan's private banking arm in Asia was advised not to comment on sensitive subjects for the time being, sources told the Wall Street Journal.
Whom does the United States owe nearly $31 trillion in debt?
The U.S. has about $30.9 trillion in national debt, according to the latest data from Treasury Department, and that total will reach a record $31 trillion as early as later in the month. Roughly $24.3 trillion of America's total public debt outstanding consists of debt held by the public, and...
The Fed will save the stock market and cut interest rates if a deep recession occurs next year, JPMorgan says
The Federal Reserve could be forced to cut interest rates in 2023 if a deep recession occurs, according to JPMorgan. The move would be an about-face by the Fed, considering it has aggressively raised rates in 2022. Potential rate cuts from the Fed would help backstop the stock market in...
This Dow Stock Is Super Cheap and Pays a Monster Dividend
A blue-chip Dow stock with a dividend yield of over 6% is an attractive investment opportunity.
It sure doesn't feel like a recession is coming. That's upping the odds of a nasty 2023 downturn.
On the surface, the September jobs report showed strong hiring and a historically low unemployment rate. That good news has a downside though, since the Fed has been trying to cool the red-hot labor market throughout 2022. The encouraging numbers tee the Fed up to raise rates even higher and...
Biden tells gas stations to cut prices at the pump for American drivers: 'Do it now'
Global oil prices are falling, but that's not been reflected in US gas prices, President Joe Biden said Monday, as he criticized high profits.
Food prices are all high, but these 5 grocery items are the hardest hit, data shows
(NEXSTAR) — While the U.S. has seen some relief at the gas pumps, and signs show the prices of goods for consumers could soon decline, there are a few grocery items that could be putting extra pressure on your wallet. The latest data from the Labor Department, released Wednesday,...
China is depleting its oil stockpiles in a potential sign Beijing is looking to boost the economy with a surge in fuel exports
Roughly 1 million barrels per day have left Chinese oil inventories in the last three weeks, according to Vortexa data cited by Bloomberg. Inventories hit 909 million barrels as of September 15, the lowest since May. Both oil refiners and traders in China have applied for an additional 15 million...
Larry Summers says the U.S. has to have a recession that takes unemployment to 6% to beat inflation
Summers said he could not remember a time when there were as many economic “cross-currents” as there are right now.
China tells state banks to prepare for a massive dollar dump and yuan buying spree as Beijing's prior interventions have failed to stem its currency's worst year since 1994
Reuters reported that China told state-owned banks to get ready to sell dollars and buy yuan in an effort to prop up the local currency. The move could stem the yuan's fall, as it remains on track for its largest annual loss against the dollar since 1994. A hawkish Fed...
US economy will soon start losing 175,000 jobs a month, Bank of America warns
The Federal Reserve's fight to squash inflation will cause the US economy to start losing tens of thousands of jobs a month beginning early next year, Bank of America warns. Although the jobs market remained surprisingly strong in September, the Fed is working hard to change that by aggressively raising interest rates to ease demand for everything from cars and homes to appliances.
Stimulus Check Update 2022: Millions of Eligible Americans Will Receive $1,050 Direct Payments in October
In October, as consumer prices continue to climb, millions of Californians who need assistance with inflation will get a one-time direct payment of up to $1,050. A portion of California's Middle-Class Tax Refund goes toward the relief payments. Beginning in October, stimulus checks will be distributed by direct deposit or debit cards. This summer, Sacramento legislators passed a $12 billion recovery program that included the payouts. A refund of almost $23 million is available to residents.
