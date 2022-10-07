ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Comments / 5

Related
The Motley Fool

JPMorgan CEO Warns U.S. Is Headed Toward Something Worse Than a Recession

Economists have been warning of an impending recession for months. One major financial player thinks things may end up being worse than a lot of people are anticipating. For months now, economic experts have been sounding warnings about an upcoming recession. The Federal Reserve has been quite aggressive with interest rate hikes this year in an effort to slow the pace of inflation. The Fed's goal is to make borrowing expensive enough that consumer spending starts to decline, thereby helping to close the gap between supply and demand that caused the cost of goods to soar.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
Daily Mail

Biden FINALLY takes action to boost domestic oil production by releasing 10 million oil barrels Strategic Petroleum Reserve, tells companies to help bring down prices at the pump and threatens export curbs after OPEC slash

President Joe Biden will order more oil released from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve as gas prices are on the rise and OPEC announced it was making its biggest cuts in production in more than two years. Biden will release another 10 million barrels this month and he will 'continue to...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Motley Fool

Stimulus Update: Early October Could Bring a Round of Stimulus Checks to Some Americans

Inflation has put a strain on many household budgets. Some people should soon get relief thanks to state-funded rebate checks. For months on end, Americans have been struggling with sky-high living costs. Inflation has made it so that everything from clothing to food to utilities are more expensive. And households that depleted their savings during the pandemic are now being forced to make hard choices.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nonfarm Payrolls#Payroll#Government Bond#Rose#The Federal Reserve#The Labor Department#Dow Jones
FOXBusiness

Whom does the United States owe nearly $31 trillion in debt?

The U.S. has about $30.9 trillion in national debt, according to the latest data from Treasury Department, and that total will reach a record $31 trillion as early as later in the month. Roughly $24.3 trillion of America's total public debt outstanding consists of debt held by the public, and...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
smithmountainlake.com

US economy will soon start losing 175,000 jobs a month, Bank of America warns

The Federal Reserve's fight to squash inflation will cause the US economy to start losing tens of thousands of jobs a month beginning early next year, Bank of America warns. Although the jobs market remained surprisingly strong in September, the Fed is working hard to change that by aggressively raising interest rates to ease demand for everything from cars and homes to appliances.
BUSINESS
Business Times

Stimulus Check Update 2022: Millions of Eligible Americans Will Receive $1,050 Direct Payments in October

In October, as consumer prices continue to climb, millions of Californians who need assistance with inflation will get a one-time direct payment of up to $1,050. A portion of California's Middle-Class Tax Refund goes toward the relief payments. Beginning in October, stimulus checks will be distributed by direct deposit or debit cards. This summer, Sacramento legislators passed a $12 billion recovery program that included the payouts. A refund of almost $23 million is available to residents.
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC News

NBC News

512K+
Followers
57K+
Post
321M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy