Little Falls, MN

Trunk or Treat at Morrison County Fairgrounds set for Oct. 14

 4 days ago

Organizers announced the sixth annual “Trunk or Treat” in Little Falls at the Morrison County Fairgrounds. It is set for Friday, Oct. 14, from 5 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

“We are going back to the traditional Trunk or Treat, where kiddos will walk from car trunk to car trunk,” said Joni Gilder, one of the event organizers.

Trunk or Treat is free and open to all ages. Organizers are asking for donation for local schools. Suggested donations include school supplies, individually packaged snacks, Playground equipment (ie: balls, plastic sleds, deodorant, shampoo, feminine products) or suggested a donation of $1 to donate to local schools.

The event is free due to the following sponsors: Central MN Gifts, Daystar Dairy, Custom Printing, JGR Accessories, Lynnae’s Rugs and Blankets, Sunny Zwilling Memorial Ice Carousel Extravaganza – ICE Fest, Lakeshirts, Girl Scouts Troop 887, Thrivent, Lincoln Elementary PTA, Lindbergh Elementary PTA and Steal workers Union.

All are welcome to attend.

IN THIS ARTICLE
Morrison County, MN
ABOUT

Morrison County Record is the official publication for all school districts, city governments and county government in Morrison County. Published Sundays by APG of East Central Minnesota since 1968. 24/7 local coverage found online at www.mcrecord.com

 https://www.hometownsource.com/morrison_county_record/

