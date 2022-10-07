ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

foxbaltimore.com

54-year-old man shot and killed in East Baltimore, city police say

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A 54-year-old man was shot and killed Monday in East Baltimore, city police said. Around 11:45 a.m., officers were called to the 2600 block of East Chase Street in the city's Biddle Street section after a report of gunfire. There, officers found the victim, who had been shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS News

Man critically injured in shooting in East Baltimore

BALTIMORE - A 32-year-old man was seriously injured in a shooting Monday afternoon in East Baltimore. The shooting happened around 1:30 p.m. in the 500 block of N. Rose Street. Officers found a man injured from gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Anyone with information...
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

29-Year-Old Man Caught, Charged With Attempted Murder After July Baltimore Shooting

A 29-year-old man has been arrested in connection to the attempted murder of a 33-year-old man in Baltimore that occurred in July, authorities say. Isaiah Jewel was arrested on Friday, Oct. 7 after detectives identified him as a suspect in the shooting of the 33-year-old man in the 200 block of Kenwood Avenue the afternoon of Thursday, July 7, according to Baltimore police.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Gunfire near Baltimore City Hall Sunday came from male shooting out of a car sunroof, police say

BALTIMORE -- City police responded to gunfire near Baltimore City Hall on Sunday as some of the bars and clubs in the area were preparing to shutter their doors for the night, according to authorities.Officers working in downtown Baltimore responded to the gunfire around 1:40 a.m., police said.They found evidence that someone had fired a weapon in the 400 block of East Lexington Street, according to authorities.That portion of the street skirts alongside the War Memorial Plaza, which is the open space next to Baltimore City Hall.Investigators later learned that a male had been shooting a gun out of the sunroof of his vehicle, police said.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man impersonates police officer in Glen Burnie to carry out robbery, authorities say

GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WBFF) — Anne Arundel County police are searching for a man they say impersonated a police officer early Saturday in order to rob someone in Glen Burnie. Around 1 a.m. Saturday, officers were called to the 100 block of Crain Highway North after a report of a robbery. The victim told police that he was sitting in his car when a man approached saying he was an undercover police officer. As the man asked the victim for his driver's license, the man grabbed the victim's wallet and fled toward Glen Burnie Town Center, police said.
GLEN BURNIE, MD
WBAL Radio

Police: Shooting in Severn leaves man injured

Anne Arundel County police are investigating a shooting on Sunday that left a man injured in Severn. Officers said they responded to the 8200 block of Consett Court around 10:10 p.m. for a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, police said they learned that a 22-year-old man had the intent...
SEVERN, MD
Nottingham MD

Man robbed at gunpoint near Hazelwood Inn, woman assaulted in Parkville

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating several local crimes that were reported over the past month. At just before 12:45 a.m. on Monday, September 19, a man forcibly entered his ex-girlfriend’s residence in the 3000-block of Putty Hill Avenue in Parkville (21234) via a rear sliding door. The suspect struck the victim in the face and the lock on the door was damaged. The suspect was arrested at the scene.
PARKVILLE, MD
92Q

Detainee Found Dead In Cell At Baltimore’s Central Booking, DPSCS Investigating

  The Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services are investigating the death of a detainee at Baltimore’s Central Booking and Intake Center. According to authorities, officers found a 34-year-old man unresponsive early Sunday morning. READ MORE: Warning: EBT and SNAP Program Scams Becoming More Prevalent In Greater Baltimore Area Correctional staff attempted to […] The post Detainee Found Dead In Cell At Baltimore’s Central Booking, DPSCS Investigating appeared first on 92 Q.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Detainee found dead at Baltimore's Central Booking and Intake Center on Sunday

BALTIMORE -- Detectives with Maryland's Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services are investigating the death of a detainee at Baltimore's Central Booking and Intake Center, according to authorities. Officers found the detainee—a 34-year-old man—unresponsive at 6:30 a.m. on Sunday, correctional services officials said.Correctional staff tried to perform lifesaving efforts but were unsuccessful, according to authorities.Medical personnel pronounced the man dead at 6:50 a.m., correctional services officials said.The man had entered the facility as a detainee on July 1. His name is being withheld pending notification to his next of kin, according to authorities.The cause of death is unknown at this time, correctional services officials said.The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine how he died and the manner in which he died, according to authorities.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

BPD: Child found hanging from stairwell entangled in purse strap

Baltimore police are investigating after a 6-year-old girl was found Sunday morning hanging from a stairwell, entangled in a purse strap. According to police, officers responded to the 700 block of North Longwood Street around 10:50 a.m. and found the child hanging by a purse with the strap tangled around her.
BALTIMORE, MD

