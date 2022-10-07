Read full article on original website
foxbaltimore.com
54-year-old man shot and killed in East Baltimore, city police say
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A 54-year-old man was shot and killed Monday in East Baltimore, city police said. Around 11:45 a.m., officers were called to the 2600 block of East Chase Street in the city's Biddle Street section after a report of gunfire. There, officers found the victim, who had been shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
CBS News
Man critically injured in shooting in East Baltimore
BALTIMORE - A 32-year-old man was seriously injured in a shooting Monday afternoon in East Baltimore. The shooting happened around 1:30 p.m. in the 500 block of N. Rose Street. Officers found a man injured from gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Anyone with information...
Maryland Gunman Runs, Rats Himself Out After Shooting Man During Dispute
A suspect is being interviewed after he called police on himself for shooting a 30-year-old man in a dispute in Baltimore over the weekend, authorities say. The 36-year-old suspect reportedly shot the victim shortly around 3:18 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 9 in the 200 block of South Augusta Avenue, according to Baltimore police.
One Killed, One Hospitalized In Separate Midday Baltimore Shootings Within Two Hours
A pair of brazen midday shootings that happened back-to-back in Baltimore, leaving one dead, are under investigation, officials said. First, at 11:42 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 10, members of the Baltimore Police Department’s Eastern Division were called to the 2600 block of East Chase Street to investigate a reported Shot Spotter alert for gunshots in the area.
29-Year-Old Man Caught, Charged With Attempted Murder After July Baltimore Shooting
A 29-year-old man has been arrested in connection to the attempted murder of a 33-year-old man in Baltimore that occurred in July, authorities say. Isaiah Jewel was arrested on Friday, Oct. 7 after detectives identified him as a suspect in the shooting of the 33-year-old man in the 200 block of Kenwood Avenue the afternoon of Thursday, July 7, according to Baltimore police.
foxbaltimore.com
Gunman calls police after shooting victim in Southwest Baltimore, officials say
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was wounded in a shooting Sunday in Southwest Baltimore, city police said. Police said officers were called to the 200 block of South Augusta Avenue around 3 p.m. after a report of a shooting. There, officers found a 30-year-old man who had been shot...
State to investigate police role in deadly Baltimore crash
The Attorney General's Office will investigate a deadly crash in Baltimore, which claimed the life of a 17-year-old since police were following his vehicle at the time of the accident.
Young Girl Found Hanging From Baltimore Stairwell Entangled In Purse Strap: Police
An investigation has been launched after a 6-year-old girl was found over the weekend entangled in a purse hanging from a stairwell in Baltimore, police announced. Officers from the Baltimore Police Department responded to the 700 block of North Longwood Street shortly before 11 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9, where they found the child, who was hanging by the purse strap.
Gunfire near Baltimore City Hall Sunday came from male shooting out of a car sunroof, police say
BALTIMORE -- City police responded to gunfire near Baltimore City Hall on Sunday as some of the bars and clubs in the area were preparing to shutter their doors for the night, according to authorities.Officers working in downtown Baltimore responded to the gunfire around 1:40 a.m., police said.They found evidence that someone had fired a weapon in the 400 block of East Lexington Street, according to authorities.That portion of the street skirts alongside the War Memorial Plaza, which is the open space next to Baltimore City Hall.Investigators later learned that a male had been shooting a gun out of the sunroof of his vehicle, police said.
foxbaltimore.com
Severn woman accused of attacking police officers at Glen Burnie storage facility
GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WBFF) — A Severn woman was arrested Sunday after authorities said she attacked police officers in Glen Burnie, Anne Arundel County police said. Kierra Walston, 26, faces charges of assault, reckless endangerment, robbery, theft and trespassing. Around 3 p.m. Sunday, officers were called to Ritchie Mini...
foxbaltimore.com
Man impersonates police officer in Glen Burnie to carry out robbery, authorities say
GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WBFF) — Anne Arundel County police are searching for a man they say impersonated a police officer early Saturday in order to rob someone in Glen Burnie. Around 1 a.m. Saturday, officers were called to the 100 block of Crain Highway North after a report of a robbery. The victim told police that he was sitting in his car when a man approached saying he was an undercover police officer. As the man asked the victim for his driver's license, the man grabbed the victim's wallet and fled toward Glen Burnie Town Center, police said.
WBAL Radio
Police: Shooting in Severn leaves man injured
Anne Arundel County police are investigating a shooting on Sunday that left a man injured in Severn. Officers said they responded to the 8200 block of Consett Court around 10:10 p.m. for a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, police said they learned that a 22-year-old man had the intent...
Nottingham MD
Man robbed at gunpoint near Hazelwood Inn, woman assaulted in Parkville
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating several local crimes that were reported over the past month. At just before 12:45 a.m. on Monday, September 19, a man forcibly entered his ex-girlfriend’s residence in the 3000-block of Putty Hill Avenue in Parkville (21234) via a rear sliding door. The suspect struck the victim in the face and the lock on the door was damaged. The suspect was arrested at the scene.
Detainee Found Dead In Cell At Baltimore’s Central Booking, DPSCS Investigating
The Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services are investigating the death of a detainee at Baltimore’s Central Booking and Intake Center. According to authorities, officers found a 34-year-old man unresponsive early Sunday morning. READ MORE: Warning: EBT and SNAP Program Scams Becoming More Prevalent In Greater Baltimore Area Correctional staff attempted to […] The post Detainee Found Dead In Cell At Baltimore’s Central Booking, DPSCS Investigating appeared first on 92 Q.
Person pushed off bike, beaten by robbers for cell phone
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said three people jumped someone who was riding a bicycle home from work Friday in Laurel, taking his cell phone from him. The Anne Arundel County Police Department said it happened around 9 p.m. in the 3500 block of Laurel Fort Meade Rd. That’s between Laureldale […]
Detainee found dead at Baltimore's Central Booking and Intake Center on Sunday
BALTIMORE -- Detectives with Maryland's Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services are investigating the death of a detainee at Baltimore's Central Booking and Intake Center, according to authorities. Officers found the detainee—a 34-year-old man—unresponsive at 6:30 a.m. on Sunday, correctional services officials said.Correctional staff tried to perform lifesaving efforts but were unsuccessful, according to authorities.Medical personnel pronounced the man dead at 6:50 a.m., correctional services officials said.The man had entered the facility as a detainee on July 1. His name is being withheld pending notification to his next of kin, according to authorities.The cause of death is unknown at this time, correctional services officials said.The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine how he died and the manner in which he died, according to authorities.
Wbaltv.com
BPD: Child found hanging from stairwell entangled in purse strap
Baltimore police are investigating after a 6-year-old girl was found Sunday morning hanging from a stairwell, entangled in a purse strap. According to police, officers responded to the 700 block of North Longwood Street around 10:50 a.m. and found the child hanging by a purse with the strap tangled around her.
foxbaltimore.com
'Hellbent on escaping': Suspects caught after Bladensburg, Md. officer-involved shooting
BLADENSBURG, Md. (7News) — Police are investigating what began as a suspicious incident shortly before midnight and ended with a police-involved shooting in Prince George's County. Dispatch received a call at 11:51 p.m. Sunday about two men who were wearing ski masks and acting suspiciously in the 5100 block...
fox5dc.com
Homicide investigation in Capitol Heights after man found dead; person of interest in custody
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. - A man is dead in Prince George's County in what police are investigating as a homicide. Officers were called to the 5300 block of Sheriff Road in Capitol Heights around 11:15 p.m. Sunday for a call for a pedestrian struck and found a man unresponsive on the ground.
On-campus shooting at Morgan State leaves one person wounded
Officers located a 20-year-old male on the 4300 block of Hillen Road, he was taken to an area hospital for treatment
