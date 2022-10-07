ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

WOWO News

Three injured in wrong way crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Police are investigating after a wrong way crash injured three people Saturday night. Officers were called to the intersection of South Lafayette Street and East Paulding Road at 10:43 p.m. on a report of a crash involving an SUV going north on South Lafayette—the wrong way—when it crashed head-on into a van.
WANE-TV

Crash report reveals new details in Mayor Henry crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — An Indiana Officer’s standard crash report denied by the city but obtained by WANE 15 detailed new evidence in the crash that resulted in the arrest of Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry Sunday. The report says the driver who was hit by Henry’s...
WANE-TV

Officer finds car off New Haven road; driver dead

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) – A man was killed in a crash in New Haven early Tuesday. Around 4 a.m., a New Haven officer noticed a vehicle off the road near a line of trees in the area of Maplecrest Road and S.R. 930. The officer checked the vehicle and found a man inside, unresponsive, and suffering from injuries, according to police.
WANE-TV

ISP: Angola victims ID’d, police involved in shootout on administrative leave

ANGOLA, (Ind.) – Garry May has lived in the Angola neighborhood of West Felicity Street all his life. Now he says it’s not the same. Sunday morning around 5:15 a.m. he heard at least four shots and looked out his bedroom window to see police cars. At that time, he didn’t know a man had died after shooting at law enforcement officers.
wfft.com

Man hospitalized with life-threatening injuries in Downtown Fort Wayne shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - One man is in a Fort Wayne hospital with life-threatening injuries after being shot early Sunday morning. Fort Wayne Police officers say they heard several gunshots being fired while they were on patrol near Hanna Street and Hayden Street. FWPD Dispatch then received a call about a shooting at the East Central Towers Apartments on East Washington Boulevard.
wtvbam.com

Three dead after Sunday morning shooting incidents in Angola

ANGOLA, IN (WTVB) – Three persons are dead after three shooting incidents in Angola on Sunday morning. The last two incidents involved three Angola Police officers and a Indiana State Trooper. The Indiana State Police says officers with the Angola Police Department responded to a home in the 400 block of North Elizabeth Street for a shots-fired call just after 1:00 a.m.
wfft.com

South Lafayette Street head-on collision leaves three in hospital

FORT WAYNE Ind. (WFFT) -- Three women are in the hospital after they were involved in a head-on crash on South Lafayette Street and East Paulding Road Saturday. Fort Wayne police say a woman driving an SUV drove the wrong way down South Lafayette Street and collided with a van occupied by two women at 10:43 p.m.
wfft.com

Angola shooting victims identified

ANGOLA, Ind. (WFFT) -- The Steuben County Coroner's Office has identified three victims of two Sunday morning shootings. Angola police first responded to a call of someone hearing gunshots around 1:07 a.m on the 400 block of North Elizabeth Street. Authorities found 23-year-old Francisco Javier Velazquez Martine and 21-year-old Fernando...
WGN News

Fort Wayne mayor arrested for drunken driving after crash￼

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — The mayor of Indiana’s second-largest city apologized Sunday after an overnight arrest for drunken driving. Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry and his wife, Cindy, were involved a crash, though no injuries were reported. Hours after his release from the Allen County jail, Henry, 70, read a statement to reporters, apologizing […]
fortwaynesnbc.com

Two found dead in Angola, suspect shot by police

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Two men were found dead overnight outside a home, the Angola Police Department says. A suspect in the shooting was found hours later by police, and was shot dead after exchanging gunfire and fleeing from officers. Police were called to the 400...
wtvbam.com

Names of deceased individuals in Angola shootings released by ISP

ANGOLA, IN (WTVB) – The Indiana State Police reported on Monday night that the Steuben County Coroner’s Office has confirmed the identifications of the three deceased individuals involved in Sunday morning’s shooting incidents in Angola. The two deceased victims at the Elizabeth Street residence have been identified...
sent-trib.com

Bryan man arrested after crashing truck

A Bryan man was arrested for failure to comply and driving on a closed roadway after he crashed his truck into a fence. On Saturday at approximately 3:39 a.m., a Bowling Green police officer observed a black GMC pickup truck traveling the wrong way down the 200 block of West Wooster Street. The truck was traveling westbound in the eastbound only lane.
WANE-TV

Railroad repairs cause detours in southwest Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A portion of Thomas Road will be closed most of the week for railroad track repairs, according to Fort Wayne’s Traffic Engineering Department. Starting Tuesday, Thomas Road between Illinois and Bass roads is closed to through traffic while crews work on the railroad tracks in the area. Weather permitting, the work is expected to be finished by Saturday, the department said.
wfft.com

Woman killed in crash on Minnich Road

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - A woman was killed in a car crash at Minnich Road and Hoffman Road around 9:05 a.m. Wednesday morning. Police say a woman was driving north on Minnich Road when she drove off the road for unknown reasons. The car rolled over in a corn...
