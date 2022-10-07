ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaver, WV

WVNS

Fright Night kicks off spooky season in Southern West Virginia

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS)– Spooky season is upon us in Southern West Virginia. The Resort at Glade Springs welcomed the community out to their second Fall Festival. As part of the festival, a light version of Fright Night was held, perfect for families and young kids to enjoy the attraction without any scares. Ashley Long […]
GLADE SPRINGS, WV
Lootpress

First Lady Cathy Justice invites students to create ornaments for the 2022 First Lady Student Ornament Competition

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – First Lady Cathy Justice is inviting all West Virginia students to participate in the eighteenth annual First Lady Student Ornament Competition. All kindergarten through 12th grade students who are public, private, or home-schooled are encouraged to create a “Nutcracker” themed ornament for the tree, which will be on display at the Culture Center in Charleston during the holiday season.
CHARLESTON, WV
lootpress.com

Where Did Chic-Fil-A Go? And When Will It Be Back?

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – As September came to a close there was one burning question in the minds of Raleigh County Residents: When is Chic-Fil-A at Beckley Galleria going to reopen?. Chic-Fil-A of Beckley’s Galleria location has been closed for renovations since July 1st 2022. Originally renovations were expected...
BECKLEY, WV
Beaver, WV
lootpress.com

Tamarack Marketplace is Combing the Mountain State in Search of New Talent

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Tamarack Marketplace is looking for new artists, craftspeople, fashion designers, food producers and creators of all kinds to showcase at their shop in Beckley. For over 25 years Tamarack Marketplace has proudly sold and displayed the works of many talented local artists to the millions...
BECKLEY, WV
Lootpress

Bridge Day kicks off one week from today; find out what you need to know

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The final countdown to West Virginia’s largest single-day festival – Bridge Day 2022 – is officially on! Get ready for in-your-face excitement brought to you by the professional BASE jumpers and rappelers. But before attending Bridge Day, it’s important to know the...
#Trunk N Treat
WOWK 13 News

Little league facilities, churches vandalized in Logan County, West Virginia

LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Logan County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in a vandalism investigation. They say that multiple vandalism incidents happened around Omar, Logan and Henlawson and that these incidents included little league facilities and churches. Anyone who has any information about the photos above should contact Logan City Police or […]
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Kanawha County, WV woman celebrates 100th birthday

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A Kanawha County woman celebrated her 100th birthday on Friday. Velma High had friends and family around her as she celebrated her 100th year on Earth. She says she is blessed to have her neighbors by her side. “I couldn’t live here if I didn’t have good neighbors like them. […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Free West Side Health Clinic helps dozens in Charleston

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A day-long free health clinic on Charleston’s West Side is being called a big success. Dozens of people came out for testing, including mammograms and cancer screenings. Others got free services including flu shots and COVID-19 tests and vaccines. The goal was to provide more and better health care in underserved […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia rail company plans to move operations to Virginia

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — One local rail company is moving its operations out of Southern West Virginia. As confirmed by a worker, Genesis Rail Company stationed in Bluefield decided to close the facility located on Coal Heritage Road permanently on January 31, 2023. The decision was made based on the facility to meet the current […]
BLUEFIELD, WV
wchstv.com

Man rescued after jumping off of pillar under I-64 bridge

KANAWHA COUNTY, W. Va. — A man was rescued from the Kanawha River Sunday afternoon after jumping from a pillar under the Interstate 64 bridge in Charleston. The man could be seen standing on the pillar, prompting police, fire and EMS crews to respond. First responders gathered on Kanawha...
CHARLESTON, WV
Metro News

Shots fired near Beckley chili event

BECKLEY, W.Va. — The awards ceremony at the Beckley Chili Night Saturday night was interrupted when those in the crowd heard a number of gunshots fired. Beckley police later said it appears the shots were not associated with the event but instead came from the Charles House area on South Heber Street.
BECKLEY, WV
WSAZ

Fire destroys vacant home, investigation underway

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A vacant home in Charleston was destroyed Sunday morning. The Charleston Fire Department responded to the 1100 block of Madison Street just after 8:00 a.m. Corey Miller with the fire department says two people were inside, but they were able to get out without any injuries.
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

32 dogs rescued from Puerto Rico brought to Charleston, WV

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association welcomed 32 new dogs into their shelter from Puerto Rico, and now, they’re in need of new homes. The dogs were part of an evacuation mission facilitated by Petco Love, an organization that is helping provide aid to shelters across Puerto Rico and Florida impacted by Hurricane […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WVNS

Local Martial Arts School teaches students self-defense

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– East Park Martial Arts in Beckley invited a guest instructor to teach Sambo to its students. Sambo means self-defense without weapons and combines wrestling and judo. The guest instructor, Benjamin Rothrock, spoke about how Sambo can help people protect themselves. “Sambo is definitely going to give you hands-on experience with executing these […]
BECKLEY, WV

