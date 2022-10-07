CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – First Lady Cathy Justice is inviting all West Virginia students to participate in the eighteenth annual First Lady Student Ornament Competition. All kindergarten through 12th grade students who are public, private, or home-schooled are encouraged to create a “Nutcracker” themed ornament for the tree, which will be on display at the Culture Center in Charleston during the holiday season.

