Fright Night kicks off spooky season in Southern West Virginia
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS)– Spooky season is upon us in Southern West Virginia. The Resort at Glade Springs welcomed the community out to their second Fall Festival. As part of the festival, a light version of Fright Night was held, perfect for families and young kids to enjoy the attraction without any scares. Ashley Long […]
First Lady Cathy Justice invites students to create ornaments for the 2022 First Lady Student Ornament Competition
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – First Lady Cathy Justice is inviting all West Virginia students to participate in the eighteenth annual First Lady Student Ornament Competition. All kindergarten through 12th grade students who are public, private, or home-schooled are encouraged to create a “Nutcracker” themed ornament for the tree, which will be on display at the Culture Center in Charleston during the holiday season.
How long until we change the clocks? Key sunrise and sunset dates in Charleston, West Virginia
As we work our way through October, you may be wondering when we "fall back" and get that extra hour of sleep.
Where Did Chic-Fil-A Go? And When Will It Be Back?
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – As September came to a close there was one burning question in the minds of Raleigh County Residents: When is Chic-Fil-A at Beckley Galleria going to reopen?. Chic-Fil-A of Beckley’s Galleria location has been closed for renovations since July 1st 2022. Originally renovations were expected...
Fire destroys home, closes road in Davis Creek, West Virginia
UPDATE: (4:29 P.M. Oct. 10, 2022) – First responders say Smith Road is closed in the 2400 block due to a fire at a home in the area. KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Crews are on the scene of a fire in Kanawha County. According to Metro 911 dispatchers, the call came in around 3:08 […]
Tamarack Marketplace is Combing the Mountain State in Search of New Talent
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Tamarack Marketplace is looking for new artists, craftspeople, fashion designers, food producers and creators of all kinds to showcase at their shop in Beckley. For over 25 years Tamarack Marketplace has proudly sold and displayed the works of many talented local artists to the millions...
A fast start to the 2022 archery season for a Logan County hunter
LAKE, W.Va. — Although West Virginia bow hunters are eagerly waiting on the rut, for Jordan Hayes of Lake, West Virginia the hay is in the barn. “A dream come true,” is how he described his hunt in a September 28th post on Facebook. Hayes gripped the massive...
Bridge Day kicks off one week from today; find out what you need to know
FAYETTEVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The final countdown to West Virginia’s largest single-day festival – Bridge Day 2022 – is officially on! Get ready for in-your-face excitement brought to you by the professional BASE jumpers and rappelers. But before attending Bridge Day, it’s important to know the...
The LOOTPRESS Week 6 Pet of the Week is Nico…and Belle!
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The LOOTPRESS Week 6 Pet of the Week feature is a two for one deal, with Nico and Belle!. Nico and Belle are Saint Bernard siblings who follow one another like shadows. As such, it wouldn’t feel appropriate to include one without the other.
War hero turned local business owner opens doors to Dog Tag Cafe at Crossroads Mall
MOUNT HOPE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Crossroads Mall has been unwavering as of late in its acquisition of local ventures, providing storefront foundations for businesses which stand to collectively serve as the backbone of the local community. The latest addition to the Mount Hope location is the Dog Tag...
Little league facilities, churches vandalized in Logan County, West Virginia
LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Logan County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in a vandalism investigation. They say that multiple vandalism incidents happened around Omar, Logan and Henlawson and that these incidents included little league facilities and churches. Anyone who has any information about the photos above should contact Logan City Police or […]
Kanawha County, WV woman celebrates 100th birthday
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A Kanawha County woman celebrated her 100th birthday on Friday. Velma High had friends and family around her as she celebrated her 100th year on Earth. She says she is blessed to have her neighbors by her side. “I couldn’t live here if I didn’t have good neighbors like them. […]
Free West Side Health Clinic helps dozens in Charleston
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A day-long free health clinic on Charleston’s West Side is being called a big success. Dozens of people came out for testing, including mammograms and cancer screenings. Others got free services including flu shots and COVID-19 tests and vaccines. The goal was to provide more and better health care in underserved […]
West Virginia rail company plans to move operations to Virginia
BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — One local rail company is moving its operations out of Southern West Virginia. As confirmed by a worker, Genesis Rail Company stationed in Bluefield decided to close the facility located on Coal Heritage Road permanently on January 31, 2023. The decision was made based on the facility to meet the current […]
Man rescued after jumping from pillar on I-64 bridge in Charleston
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—One westbound of I-64 was shut down due to a disturbance Sunday afternoon. According to Charleston Police, a man jumped into the Kanawha River from a pillar between the bridge and the water near the 58-mile marker. Police say the man was rescued. There is no word on whether he was injured. Charleston […]
Man rescued after jumping off of pillar under I-64 bridge
KANAWHA COUNTY, W. Va. — A man was rescued from the Kanawha River Sunday afternoon after jumping from a pillar under the Interstate 64 bridge in Charleston. The man could be seen standing on the pillar, prompting police, fire and EMS crews to respond. First responders gathered on Kanawha...
Shots fired near Beckley chili event
BECKLEY, W.Va. — The awards ceremony at the Beckley Chili Night Saturday night was interrupted when those in the crowd heard a number of gunshots fired. Beckley police later said it appears the shots were not associated with the event but instead came from the Charles House area on South Heber Street.
Fire destroys vacant home, investigation underway
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A vacant home in Charleston was destroyed Sunday morning. The Charleston Fire Department responded to the 1100 block of Madison Street just after 8:00 a.m. Corey Miller with the fire department says two people were inside, but they were able to get out without any injuries.
32 dogs rescued from Puerto Rico brought to Charleston, WV
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association welcomed 32 new dogs into their shelter from Puerto Rico, and now, they’re in need of new homes. The dogs were part of an evacuation mission facilitated by Petco Love, an organization that is helping provide aid to shelters across Puerto Rico and Florida impacted by Hurricane […]
Local Martial Arts School teaches students self-defense
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– East Park Martial Arts in Beckley invited a guest instructor to teach Sambo to its students. Sambo means self-defense without weapons and combines wrestling and judo. The guest instructor, Benjamin Rothrock, spoke about how Sambo can help people protect themselves. “Sambo is definitely going to give you hands-on experience with executing these […]
