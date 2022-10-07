Read full article on original website
Parents protest what they thought was a rainbow flag in Willmar classroom
(Willmar MN-) Willmar Schools Superintendent Dr. Jeff Holm says the school board was recently approached by a group of parents concerned about what they thought was a rainbow flag in an elementary classroom. The rainbow flag is a symbol of LGBTQ causes, and Holm says the parents didn't think it belonged in an classroom for small children. Holm says they investigated the claims and found the rainbow was not part of any political statement...
Just one step left before CentraCare takes over Swift County-Benson Health System
(Benson MN-) Swift County and Benson have approved 30 year leases for CentraCare Health Systems and Cura of Benson to take over operation of the Benson-Swift County Hospital and ScandiHaven nursing home. Assuming the agreements are approved by legal counsel for the bond holders, it will go into effect January First. The Swift County Monitor News says the city and county approved the agreements at their meetings in early September, and the CentraCare board approved the full affiliation and lease agreements September 15th. Under the agreement, CentraCare would assume all operations, assets and expenses of SCBHS. The local governing board would no longer be needed, but an advisory board would need to be created.
Myriam Ivers
Myriam Ivers, 94, of Willmar, died Saturday, October 8, at Bethesda Grand in Willmar. Her memorial service will be 1:30 p.m. Friday, October 14, at Bethel Lutheran Church in Willmar with visitation one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be at Ft. Snelling National Cemetery. Memorials are preferred to PEO Cottey College (cottey.edu). Arrangements are with Harvey Anderson Funeral Home in Willmar (hafh.org).
Dorothy Ann Broman
Dorothy Ann Broman, 88, of Willmar, died Saturday, October 8th at Copperleaf Senior Living in Willmar. Her funeral service will be at 11:00 am, Monday, October 17th at Harvey Anderson Funeral Home in Willmar. Visitation will be one hour prior to her service. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery in Willmar, www.hafh.org.
Paul J. Cole
Paul J. Cole, 68 of Spicer, died Sunday, October 9, 2022, at his home in Spicer. Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m., Friday October 14, 2022 at Willmar Assembly of God in Willmar. Visitation will be from 5-7:00 p.m. Thursday at the Johnson Funeral Home in New London and for one hour prior to the service at church.
Down to two qualifiers to see who wins the trip for two to Hawaii
It was down to Greg Allex from Willmar and Roxie Smith from Montevideo. The one who cut into the cake that had sprinkles in it was the winner of the trip for two to Hawaii. Congrats to Roxie!
Gladys Arends
Gladys Ann Arends, 82, of Maynard, died Monday, October 10th at Clara City Care Center. Her funeral service will be 10:30 am, Thursday, October 13th at Kerkhoven Lutheran Church. Visitation will be from 5-7:00 pm, Wednesday at Harvey Anderson Funeral Home in Kerkhoven. Burial will be in Hillside Cemetery in Kerkhoven. www.hafh.org.
Animalia Concert
Willmar Area Symphonic Orchestra presents "Animalia". An event with something for everyone! Live animals and activities before the concert. Great animal themed music. An instrument petting zoo after the concert. Sunday, October 9 at the Willmar Education and Arts Center. The pre-concert activities start at 2 pm, the concert is...
See who won Q102's 50th Birthday Bash trip to Hawaii!
Saturday afternoon we hosted Q102's 50th Birthday Bash where our on-air qualifiers were able to participate in some fun games to find out who would win the trip for two to Hawaii courtesy of Q102. Congrats to Roxie Smith from Montevideo as she ended up as the winner! During the...
