Scott Johnson
3d ago
The Mayor Bochinski, Sandi Weber and the city council need to all resign, if they think this is how to operate a city, it's about the worst thing possible, it's embarrassing to the city, beyond belief, the Mayor and city council needs to apologize and resign, none of them will ever work in Grand Forks again, in my opinion?!!!
KNOX News Radio
GFAFB reacts to CFIUS review
The Grand Forks Air Force Base will give the city some room as it awaits a ruling by the Committee on Foreign Investment over the proposed Fufeng project. A statement issued by the base on Thursday to local leaders says as a result of recent developments related to the corn milling plant the GFAFB will refrain from official engagements with city administration in order to avoid conflicts of interest during the CFIUS review process.
kvrr.com
Student’s guardian reports two guns missing from Grand Forks home
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR) – Grand Forks Police say they were notified by Schroeder Middle School administrators that a guardian of a student had reported weapons missing from their home. Officers responded and found that two handguns were missing from the home. The guns were located at another residence...
valleynewslive.com
Grand Forks man arrested for blocking train, trying to make citizen’s arrest
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Officers were dispatched to the railroad crossing in the 5400 blk of Demers Ave. around 3:20 PM Monday after a report was received of a man blocking the train from moving. The report was that some type of fireworks were being shot off by the man also.
kroxam.com
IRISHMAN SHANTY IN THE PROCESS OF TRANSITIONING OWNERSHIP WITHIN THE GREGG FAMILY
The Irishman’s Shanty has been a part of Crookston since 1945 and a place many have gone for food, drinks, and celebration. During that time, it has gone through many different owners, and the Shanty is currently in the works of having a new one. The Shanty has been...
trfradio.com
TRF Man Cited For Use of Bow & Arrow Violation
Thief River Falls police responded to a call that someone shot an arrow into the side of a garage on South Tindolph Friday. Police later learned that “the subject accidently shot the arrow and could not find it.”. Kade Anthony Kukowski, 24, of Thief River Falls has been cited...
valleynewslive.com
Two killed in Grand Forks crash
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Two people were killed and another was injured in a crash, Monday, in Grand Forks. Grand Forks Police say it happened near 27th Ave N and N 69th St, just before 4 PM. Their preliminary investigation shows a van was heading East on...
kroxam.com
GRAND FORKS AND UNIVERSITY OF NORTH DAKOTA POLICE RESPOND TO CAR-PEDESTRIAN ACCIDENT ON 40 AVE S.
On Monday, October 10, officers were dispatched to 40 Ave S and South 20 St. It was reported that a vehicle collided with a juvenile pedestrian. The vehicle was traveling Westbound on 40 Ave S. The pedestrian was crossing the street when she was struck by the car. The pedestrian...
kfgo.com
Man struck and killed by car in northern Minnesota
CASS LAKE, Minn. – A Bemidji man is the victim of a deadly pedestrian crash in Cass County. The State Patrol says 52-year-old Steven Reyes was walking through the intersection of Highways 2 and 271 when he was struck by a pickup truck. Troopers say Reyes died at the scene.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Cass County State's Attorney Candidate Ryan Youngren: "Over half of my career has been spent prosecuting violent crime"
(Cass County, ND) -- A candidate for Cass County State's Attorney is says he will be tougher on violent crime if elected to the position this November. Cass County State's Attorney Candidate Ryan Younggren joined WDAY Midday to speak on his campaign. He spoke about his increased prosecution of violent crime as an Assistant State's Attorney, his thoughts on a measure that is looking to legalize recreational marijuana across the state, and more. He says the State's Attorney's office needs to do more when it comes to keep violent crime down.
KNOX News Radio
Fatality crash west of GF under investigation
Two people were killed in a two vehicle crash west of a Grand Forks this afternoon. Grand Forks Police responded to the area of 27th Ave north and north 69th Street shortly before 4:00 p.m. When officers arrived on scene two of the 3 people involved had not survived the crash.
kfgo.com
Grand Forks man charged with disorderly conduct for stopping train
GRAND FORKS (KFGO) – A Grand Forks man has been charged with disorderly conduct after blocking a train. Grand Forks police were dispatched to a railroad crossing on the 5400 block of Demers Ave around 3:30 p.m. Monday being told the individual was shooting off some type of fireworks.
kfgo.com
Alvorado man charged in Polk County stolen property case
CROOKSTON, Minn. (KFGO) – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office received a burglary report on Monday, October 3rd, in rural Warren, where more than $100,000 of property was reported stolen. An investigation into the incident commenced, and the stolen property was recovered. Christopher Arnet Wilson, age 42, of Alvorado,...
valleynewslive.com
UPDATE: Harwood fire determined to not be an accident
HARWOOD, N.D. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says based off the investigation, authorities are confident the fire was not an accident. North Dakota BCI brought in a K-9 trained to detect accelerants. No one was inside at the time of the fire. The case...
trfradio.com
Two Vehicle Accident Under Investigation
A Grand Forks woman was injured in a two vehicle accident Saturday in Fanny Township. According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Susan Carlson, 38, was injured when the eastbound vehicle she was driving was struck by a southbound vehicle, driven by Brandon Kihne, 24, of Crookston. Carlson was treated for injuries, and transported to Altru in Grand Forks. Two juvenile passengers that were accompanied by Carlson had been properly secured in car seats and suffered no apparent injury in the crash reported just after 12pm.
rjbroadcasting.com
Author Joe Kimball Shares the Secrets of the Murders at the Glensheen Mansion during LARL Visits
Ada, MN — Fans of true crime! Enjoy presentations next week by reporter Joe Kimball, author of “Secrets of the Congdon Mansion,” who will give a first-hand account of Minnesota’s most infamous murder case at the Glensheen Mansion in Duluth. Kimball will discuss his experiences covering the story from start to finish as a reporter for the Star Tribune and will give inside details about the victims, investigators and perpetrators, bringing the tale to life.
KNOX News Radio
NDHP: Drug bust near Thompson
A drug bust this week near Thompson (ND) netted law enforcement a large quantity of meth. The North Dakota Patrol reports this past Tuesday around 8:30 p.m. a state trooper made a routine traffic stop of a vehicle on I-29. During the traffic stop, the trooper developed probable cause to believe there were illegal drugs in the vehicle.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
More than $100K in stolen property recovered following burglary
(Fargo, ND) -- The Polk County Sheriff says more than $100K in stolen property was recovered after a burglary in rural Warren. The department received the report of the burglary Monday, October 3rd. The stolen items were recovered following an investigation. The sheriff is not providing details on what was stolen. The suspect arrested is identified as 42-year-old Alvorado, Minnesota resident Christopher Arnet Wilson. He's facing charges including Burglary and Felony Theft. The investigation is ongoing.
dakotastudent.com
BioLife Plasma, Is It Worth It?
Biolife Plasma Center is a fairly familiar facility to college students. It is a plasma donation center located around the United States where plasma can be exchanged for money. It is a simple process that only takes about an hour. Many college students are full-time, which means an addition of a job can cause cramped school schedules, increase stress, and poor academic performance, so students turn to donating plasma to fund their books, necessities, and gas among other things. The issue arises when students fall into the gimmick of donating for seemingly large amounts of money without looking into the background of their specific facility, the process, and the side effects.
kroxam.com
GRAND FORKS WOMAN INJURED IN TWO-VEHICLE ACCIDENT
On Saturday, October 8, at approximately 12:20 pm, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office responded to the intersection of 290th AVE SW and 170th. Street SW for a report of a two-vehicle injury crash. 38-year-old Susan Carlson of Grand Forks was traveling eastbound when her vehicle was struck by a...
How Come This Minnesota House Is For Sale For Only $14,900?
In this day and age, how could you possibly find a home for sale for under $15K? Why do you suppose this 2 bedroom Minnesota house is on the block for $14,900?. If you are looking to buy a very inexpensive house and experience some small-town Minnesota living this might be a house you may want to take a peek at. But why so cheap?
