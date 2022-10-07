ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Forks, ND

Scott Johnson
3d ago

The Mayor Bochinski, Sandi Weber and the city council need to all resign, if they think this is how to operate a city, it's about the worst thing possible, it's embarrassing to the city, beyond belief, the Mayor and city council needs to apologize and resign, none of them will ever work in Grand Forks again, in my opinion?!!!

KNOX News Radio

GFAFB reacts to CFIUS review

The Grand Forks Air Force Base will give the city some room as it awaits a ruling by the Committee on Foreign Investment over the proposed Fufeng project. A statement issued by the base on Thursday to local leaders says as a result of recent developments related to the corn milling plant the GFAFB will refrain from official engagements with city administration in order to avoid conflicts of interest during the CFIUS review process.
GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND
kvrr.com

Student’s guardian reports two guns missing from Grand Forks home

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR) – Grand Forks Police say they were notified by Schroeder Middle School administrators that a guardian of a student had reported weapons missing from their home. Officers responded and found that two handguns were missing from the home. The guns were located at another residence...
GRAND FORKS, ND
trfradio.com

TRF Man Cited For Use of Bow & Arrow Violation

Thief River Falls police responded to a call that someone shot an arrow into the side of a garage on South Tindolph Friday. Police later learned that “the subject accidently shot the arrow and could not find it.”. Kade Anthony Kukowski, 24, of Thief River Falls has been cited...
THIEF RIVER FALLS, MN
valleynewslive.com

Two killed in Grand Forks crash

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Two people were killed and another was injured in a crash, Monday, in Grand Forks. Grand Forks Police say it happened near 27th Ave N and N 69th St, just before 4 PM. Their preliminary investigation shows a van was heading East on...
GRAND FORKS, ND
kfgo.com

Man struck and killed by car in northern Minnesota

CASS LAKE, Minn. – A Bemidji man is the victim of a deadly pedestrian crash in Cass County. The State Patrol says 52-year-old Steven Reyes was walking through the intersection of Highways 2 and 271 when he was struck by a pickup truck. Troopers say Reyes died at the scene.
BEMIDJI, MN
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Cass County State's Attorney Candidate Ryan Youngren: "Over half of my career has been spent prosecuting violent crime"

(Cass County, ND) -- A candidate for Cass County State's Attorney is says he will be tougher on violent crime if elected to the position this November. Cass County State's Attorney Candidate Ryan Younggren joined WDAY Midday to speak on his campaign. He spoke about his increased prosecution of violent crime as an Assistant State's Attorney, his thoughts on a measure that is looking to legalize recreational marijuana across the state, and more. He says the State's Attorney's office needs to do more when it comes to keep violent crime down.
CASS COUNTY, ND
KNOX News Radio

Fatality crash west of GF under investigation

Two people were killed in a two vehicle crash west of a Grand Forks this afternoon. Grand Forks Police responded to the area of 27th Ave north and north 69th Street shortly before 4:00 p.m. When officers arrived on scene two of the 3 people involved had not survived the crash.
GRAND FORKS, ND
kfgo.com

Grand Forks man charged with disorderly conduct for stopping train

GRAND FORKS (KFGO) – A Grand Forks man has been charged with disorderly conduct after blocking a train. Grand Forks police were dispatched to a railroad crossing on the 5400 block of Demers Ave around 3:30 p.m. Monday being told the individual was shooting off some type of fireworks.
GRAND FORKS, ND
kfgo.com

Alvorado man charged in Polk County stolen property case

CROOKSTON, Minn. (KFGO) – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office received a burglary report on Monday, October 3rd, in rural Warren, where more than $100,000 of property was reported stolen. An investigation into the incident commenced, and the stolen property was recovered. Christopher Arnet Wilson, age 42, of Alvorado,...
POLK COUNTY, MN
valleynewslive.com

UPDATE: Harwood fire determined to not be an accident

HARWOOD, N.D. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says based off the investigation, authorities are confident the fire was not an accident. North Dakota BCI brought in a K-9 trained to detect accelerants. No one was inside at the time of the fire. The case...
HARWOOD, ND
trfradio.com

Two Vehicle Accident Under Investigation

A Grand Forks woman was injured in a two vehicle accident Saturday in Fanny Township. According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Susan Carlson, 38, was injured when the eastbound vehicle she was driving was struck by a southbound vehicle, driven by Brandon Kihne, 24, of Crookston. Carlson was treated for injuries, and transported to Altru in Grand Forks. Two juvenile passengers that were accompanied by Carlson had been properly secured in car seats and suffered no apparent injury in the crash reported just after 12pm.
GRAND FORKS, ND
rjbroadcasting.com

Author Joe Kimball Shares the Secrets of the Murders at the Glensheen Mansion during LARL Visits

Ada, MN — Fans of true crime! Enjoy presentations next week by reporter Joe Kimball, author of “Secrets of the Congdon Mansion,” who will give a first-hand account of Minnesota’s most infamous murder case at the Glensheen Mansion in Duluth. Kimball will discuss his experiences covering the story from start to finish as a reporter for the Star Tribune and will give inside details about the victims, investigators and perpetrators, bringing the tale to life.
DULUTH, MN
KNOX News Radio

NDHP: Drug bust near Thompson

A drug bust this week near Thompson (ND) netted law enforcement a large quantity of meth. The North Dakota Patrol reports this past Tuesday around 8:30 p.m. a state trooper made a routine traffic stop of a vehicle on I-29. During the traffic stop, the trooper developed probable cause to believe there were illegal drugs in the vehicle.
THOMPSON, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

More than $100K in stolen property recovered following burglary

(Fargo, ND) -- The Polk County Sheriff says more than $100K in stolen property was recovered after a burglary in rural Warren. The department received the report of the burglary Monday, October 3rd. The stolen items were recovered following an investigation. The sheriff is not providing details on what was stolen. The suspect arrested is identified as 42-year-old Alvorado, Minnesota resident Christopher Arnet Wilson. He's facing charges including Burglary and Felony Theft. The investigation is ongoing.
POLK COUNTY, MN
dakotastudent.com

BioLife Plasma, Is It Worth It?

Biolife Plasma Center is a fairly familiar facility to college students. It is a plasma donation center located around the United States where plasma can be exchanged for money. It is a simple process that only takes about an hour. Many college students are full-time, which means an addition of a job can cause cramped school schedules, increase stress, and poor academic performance, so students turn to donating plasma to fund their books, necessities, and gas among other things. The issue arises when students fall into the gimmick of donating for seemingly large amounts of money without looking into the background of their specific facility, the process, and the side effects.
GRAND FORKS, ND
kroxam.com

GRAND FORKS WOMAN INJURED IN TWO-VEHICLE ACCIDENT

On Saturday, October 8, at approximately 12:20 pm, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office responded to the intersection of 290th AVE SW and 170th. Street SW for a report of a two-vehicle injury crash. 38-year-old Susan Carlson of Grand Forks was traveling eastbound when her vehicle was struck by a...
GRAND FORKS, ND
Kickin Country 100.5

How Come This Minnesota House Is For Sale For Only $14,900?

In this day and age, how could you possibly find a home for sale for under $15K? Why do you suppose this 2 bedroom Minnesota house is on the block for $14,900?. If you are looking to buy a very inexpensive house and experience some small-town Minnesota living this might be a house you may want to take a peek at. But why so cheap?
ADA, MN

