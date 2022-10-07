ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

NBC San Diego

These 5 MBA Programs Have the Highest Average Starting Salaries for Graduates

According to the Graduate Management Admissions Council (GMAC), many MBA graduates land starting base salaries nearly triple that of those who only have a bachelor's degree. The average salary for the class of 2021 bachelor's degree graduates was $55,911, according to the National Association of Colleges and Employers. On the...
The Hill

Labor Department proposes rule to reclassify contractors as employees

The Labor Department on Tuesday unveiled a proposed rule that would reclassify some independent contractors as company employees, a move that could disrupt the gig economy. The highly anticipated rule takes aim at companies that the Biden administration says “misclassify” their employees as contractors. By becoming employees, those workers would be covered by overtime and…
