Read full article on original website
Related
NBC San Diego
‘Life Is Getting More Expensive by the Day.' Amid Inflation, 32% of Americans Are Struggling to Pay Their Bills
The rising cost of living is causing more consumers to fall behind on their monthly bills. "Life is getting more expensive by the day, and it's shrinking Americans' already tiny financial margin for error down to zero," said Matt Schulz, LendingTree's chief credit analyst. With prices rising nearly across the...
NBC San Diego
These 5 MBA Programs Have the Highest Average Starting Salaries for Graduates
According to the Graduate Management Admissions Council (GMAC), many MBA graduates land starting base salaries nearly triple that of those who only have a bachelor's degree. The average salary for the class of 2021 bachelor's degree graduates was $55,911, according to the National Association of Colleges and Employers. On the...
Labor Department proposes rule to reclassify contractors as employees
The Labor Department on Tuesday unveiled a proposed rule that would reclassify some independent contractors as company employees, a move that could disrupt the gig economy. The highly anticipated rule takes aim at companies that the Biden administration says “misclassify” their employees as contractors. By becoming employees, those workers would be covered by overtime and…
People Are Sharing Tips For Making Money And Saving Money, And I'm Writing These Down
I didn't know this at all, but apparently you can rent out stuff like garden tools and sewing machines from your local library.
Comments / 0