Fed's Evans Says Fighting Inflation Is the Top Priority Even If That Means Job Losses
Evans said he sees some signs that inflation is letting up as supply chain pressures ease. He advocated a policy stance where the Fed gets rates to a restrictive level at which point it can monitor the impact. "Price stability sets the stage for stronger growth in the future." Chicago...
Stock Futures Fall After the Nasdaq Composite Closes at a 2-Year Low
U.S. stock futures fell Tuesday after the Nasdaq Composite closed at its lowest in two years during the regular session. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures traded lower by 227 points, or 0.8%. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures slipped 0.9% each. Stocks closed lower Monday, with the Nasdaq Composite falling...
Stock Futures Fall to Start Week With Key Inflation Data, Earnings Ahead
Stock futures were lower Monday morning as the markets come out of a tumultuous week and traders look ahead to key reports coming in the next week that can offer insights into the health of the economy. Futures connected to the Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 49 points. S&P 500...
Bond Markets Closed for Columbus Day as Investors Mull Fed Policy
Bond markets were closed Monday for Columbus Day as global stock markets and U.S. futures fell following U.S. jobs data released last week. On Friday, the benchmark 10-year Treasury ended the session at 3.888%, up by less than a basis point after a volatile few days last week. The yield on the policy-sensitive 2-year Treasury note was at 4.312%, also gaining less than a basis point.
Top Wall Street Analysts Pick These Stocks as the Market Grows Increasingly Uncertain
Using a market downcycle to accumulate shares of companies with strong fundamentals and prospects can lead to good returns when the market goes up. To that end, keeping an eye on which stocks analysts are recommending can be a good practice. Here are five stocks picked by Wall Street's top...
Allianz Chief Economic Adviser El-Erian Believes Core Inflation ‘Is Still Going Up'
Allianz Chief Economic Adviser Mohamed El-Erian said he predicts headline inflation "will probably come down to about 8%," but that core inflation "is still going up." El-Erian said an increase in core inflation means "we still have an inflation issue." Ahead of the release of the latest consumer price index...
Ark's Cathie Wood Issues Open Letter to the Fed, Saying It Is Risking an Economic ‘Bust'
The Fed likely is making a mistake in its hard-line stance against inflation because it is looking backward, Ark Invest's Cathie Wood said Monday. In an open letter, Wood suggested the central bank "has shocked not just the US but the world and raised the risks of a deflationary bust."
American Airlines Raises Revenue Forecast After Strong Summer Travel Season
American Airlines said Tuesday that its third-quarter sales likely came in better than it previously expected. The brighter forecast points to higher fares making up for a jump in expenses. American is set to report quarterly results on Oct. 20. American Airlines said Tuesday that its third-quarter sales likely came...
‘Life Is Getting More Expensive by the Day.' Amid Inflation, 32% of Americans Are Struggling to Pay Their Bills
The rising cost of living is causing more consumers to fall behind on their monthly bills. "Life is getting more expensive by the day, and it's shrinking Americans' already tiny financial margin for error down to zero," said Matt Schulz, LendingTree's chief credit analyst. With prices rising nearly across the...
Bank of England Intervenes in Bond Markets Again, Warns of ‘Material Risk' to UK Financial Stability
LONDON — The Bank of England on Tuesday announced an expansion of its emergency bond-buying operation as it looks to restore order to the country's chaotic bond market. The central bank said it will widen its purchases of U.K. government bonds — known as gilts — to include index-linked gilts from Oct. 11 until Oct. 14. Index-linked gilts are bonds where payouts to bondholders are benchmarked in line with the U.K. retail price index.
Taiwan Stocks Down More Than 4% in Mixed Asia Trade as TSMC Plunges 8%
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Shares in the Asia-Pacific were mixed on Tuesday, while Taiwan's benchmark index dropped more than 4% on its return to trade after a holiday, as investors weighed the impact of new U.S. rules on chipmaker TSMC. Japan and South Korea's markets also...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Ford, Las Vegas Sands, Nvidia, Kraft Heinz and More
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Ford Motor, General Motors — Shares of Ford and GM fell 7% and 5% respectively, after UBS downgraded both stocks. The firm lowered Ford to a sell rating from neutral and cut GM to a neutral from a buy. The auto industry is moving toward vehicle oversupply following three years of unprecedented pricing power, UBS said.
UK Mortgage Rates Are Soaring: Here's What You Need to Know as a First-Time Buyer
Mortgage products have been pulled, payments are doubling and lenders are backing out of agreed deals; concern and uncertainty among Brits trying to buy a home skyrocketed last month after Finance Minister Kwasi Kwarteng announced his "mini-budget." His controversial plan foresees swooping tax cuts and more relaxed rules and regulations...
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Monday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. After a strange week – stocks were higher despite three straight losing sessions – investors have a couple of days to breathe before some big reports roll in. Several big names are on deck for earnings this week, as market watchers look for how inflation is hitting consumers and how the strong dollar is affecting companies' business overseas. PepsiCo's report hits Wednesday morning, while Delta, Walgreens and Domino's arrive Thursday. Four big banks are on the slate for Friday morning: JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, Morgan Stanley and Citigroup all report before the bell. Investors will also get the latest inflation check-in Thursday, when the government releases Consumer Price Index data. Follow live stock market updates here.
Jim Cramer Goes Over the Best and Worst Q3 Performers on the Dow
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday named the biggest losers and winners on the Dow Jones Industrial Average during the third quarter. "Anything economically sensitive has been crushed and even high-dividend yields are no protection when the Fed is on the warpath," he said. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday named the...
Nobel Economics Prize Awarded to U.S.-Based Economists Including Bernanke for Work on Financial Crises
Bernanke was chairman of the Federal Reserve from 2006 to 2014 and is now at the Brookings Institution in Washington, D.C. Diamond is a professor at the University of Chicago Booth School of Business, and Dybvig is a professor at the Olin Business School of Washington University in St. Louis.
