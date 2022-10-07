ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Comments / 0

Related
NBC San Diego

Stock Futures Fall After the Nasdaq Composite Closes at a 2-Year Low

U.S. stock futures fell Tuesday after the Nasdaq Composite closed at its lowest in two years during the regular session. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures traded lower by 227 points, or 0.8%. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures slipped 0.9% each. Stocks closed lower Monday, with the Nasdaq Composite falling...
STOCKS
NBC San Diego

Stock Futures Fall to Start Week With Key Inflation Data, Earnings Ahead

Stock futures were lower Monday morning as the markets come out of a tumultuous week and traders look ahead to key reports coming in the next week that can offer insights into the health of the economy. Futures connected to the Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 49 points. S&P 500...
STOCKS
NBC San Diego

Bond Markets Closed for Columbus Day as Investors Mull Fed Policy

Bond markets were closed Monday for Columbus Day as global stock markets and U.S. futures fell following U.S. jobs data released last week. On Friday, the benchmark 10-year Treasury ended the session at 3.888%, up by less than a basis point after a volatile few days last week. The yield on the policy-sensitive 2-year Treasury note was at 4.312%, also gaining less than a basis point.
MARKETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
NBC San Diego

American Airlines Raises Revenue Forecast After Strong Summer Travel Season

American Airlines said Tuesday that its third-quarter sales likely came in better than it previously expected. The brighter forecast points to higher fares making up for a jump in expenses. American is set to report quarterly results on Oct. 20. American Airlines said Tuesday that its third-quarter sales likely came...
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Economics#Nonfarm Payrolls#Rose#Payrolls Rise#Dow Jones#The Federal Reserve#The Labor Department#Lowe
NBC San Diego

Bank of England Intervenes in Bond Markets Again, Warns of ‘Material Risk' to UK Financial Stability

LONDON — The Bank of England on Tuesday announced an expansion of its emergency bond-buying operation as it looks to restore order to the country's chaotic bond market. The central bank said it will widen its purchases of U.K. government bonds — known as gilts — to include index-linked gilts from Oct. 11 until Oct. 14. Index-linked gilts are bonds where payouts to bondholders are benchmarked in line with the U.K. retail price index.
MARKETS
NBC San Diego

Taiwan Stocks Down More Than 4% in Mixed Asia Trade as TSMC Plunges 8%

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Shares in the Asia-Pacific were mixed on Tuesday, while Taiwan's benchmark index dropped more than 4% on its return to trade after a holiday, as investors weighed the impact of new U.S. rules on chipmaker TSMC. Japan and South Korea's markets also...
STOCKS
NBC San Diego

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Ford, Las Vegas Sands, Nvidia, Kraft Heinz and More

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Ford Motor, General Motors — Shares of Ford and GM fell 7% and 5% respectively, after UBS downgraded both stocks. The firm lowered Ford to a sell rating from neutral and cut GM to a neutral from a buy. The auto industry is moving toward vehicle oversupply following three years of unprecedented pricing power, UBS said.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Housing
NBC San Diego

UK Mortgage Rates Are Soaring: Here's What You Need to Know as a First-Time Buyer

Mortgage products have been pulled, payments are doubling and lenders are backing out of agreed deals; concern and uncertainty among Brits trying to buy a home skyrocketed last month after Finance Minister Kwasi Kwarteng announced his "mini-budget." His controversial plan foresees swooping tax cuts and more relaxed rules and regulations...
REAL ESTATE
NBC San Diego

5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Monday

Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. After a strange week – stocks were higher despite three straight losing sessions – investors have a couple of days to breathe before some big reports roll in. Several big names are on deck for earnings this week, as market watchers look for how inflation is hitting consumers and how the strong dollar is affecting companies' business overseas. PepsiCo's report hits Wednesday morning, while Delta, Walgreens and Domino's arrive Thursday. Four big banks are on the slate for Friday morning: JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, Morgan Stanley and Citigroup all report before the bell. Investors will also get the latest inflation check-in Thursday, when the government releases Consumer Price Index data. Follow live stock market updates here.
STOCKS
NBC San Diego

Jim Cramer Goes Over the Best and Worst Q3 Performers on the Dow

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday named the biggest losers and winners on the Dow Jones Industrial Average during the third quarter. "Anything economically sensitive has been crushed and even high-dividend yields are no protection when the Fed is on the warpath," he said. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday named the...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy