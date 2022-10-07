(Benson MN-) Swift County and Benson have approved 30 year leases for CentraCare Health Systems and Cura of Benson to take over operation of the Benson-Swift County Hospital and ScandiHaven nursing home. Assuming the agreements are approved by legal counsel for the bond holders, it will go into effect January First. The Swift County Monitor News says the city and county approved the agreements at their meetings in early September, and the CentraCare board approved the full affiliation and lease agreements September 15th. Under the agreement, CentraCare would assume all operations, assets and expenses of SCBHS. The local governing board would no longer be needed, but an advisory board would need to be created.

SWIFT COUNTY, MN ・ 3 DAYS AGO