We spoke with candidates Kotek, Drazan and Johnson about the proposed tolls on I-5 and I-205.What do Oregon's gubernatorial candidates think about the possible proposed toll roads? Pamplin Media Group spoke with candidates Democrat Tina Kotek, Republican Christine Drazan, and Independent Betsy Johnson about the proposed tolls on I-5 and I-205. Here's what each had to say. Christine Drazan Drazan told Pamplin Media Group that one major reason the tolls are being considered a necessary funding mechanism is that EV drivers don't pay the gas tax but still cause wear and tear on the roads. Before considering tolls, Drazan said...

OREGON STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO