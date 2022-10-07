Read full article on original website
Ryan Pratt
4d ago
Thank you Phil!!!! You're one of the few that understand the crisis this State is in, and if we don't get leadership that knows how to actually run a state and city, we're doomed. He has good sense, and clearly knows politics if he is running a business of that size.
Dottie Lewis
3d ago
Thank you so much for your contribution to Christine's campaign. Our household is backing her 100%. She will be the one that can fix all the problems Brown has created for Oregon.
ijpr.org
Tue 8 AM | Oregon's 3 gubernatorial candidates, part 1: Betsy Johnson
Oregon's race for governor is drawing national attention this year, largely because it features three women running for the state's top job, after nearly eight years of another woman governor. Kate Brown's successor will either be Republican Christine Drazan, Democrat Tina Kotek, or independent candidate Betsy Johnson. We invited all...
City Observatory
Two out of three candidates for Oregon Governor are climate denialists
The Republican and Independent candidates for Oregon Governor are happy to spout a convenient myth that we can fight climate change by widening highways. That myth has been completely disproven: wider roads encourage more driving and more greenhouse gases. Advocating for more and wider roads is climate change denial. Oregon...
opb.org
Oregon leaders wanted 40-40-20 by 2025. What does it mean and how close are we?
The year was 2011. Oregon’s high school graduation rate was among the lowest in the country — only 68% of students in the Class of 2011 earned high school diplomas. The state’s policymakers responded by aiming for perfection. Oregon lawmakers approved an ambitious, long-term graduation goal in...
Kotek: Addressing state-wide issues as Oregon’s Democratic candidate
Democrat Tina Kotek was Oregon's longest-serving Speaker of the Oregon House, serving 9 years from 2013 to earlier this year when she left the leadership position to concentrate on her race for governor.
4 Great Steakhouse in Oregon
If you love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time and you also live in Oregon, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Oregon that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, in an even more amazing setting, so definitely make time to visit them, next time you want to go to a nice restaurant.
3 Oregon wineries ranked among best in U.S., according to report
Some Oregon wineries are getting national recognition for their wines.
yamhilladvocate.com
Oregon House District Candidate Ramiro RJ Navarro Knowingly Hired a Registered Pedophile as Field Director for His Campaign
In a recent National Review article, Oregon Democratic Gubernatorial Candidate’s Ties to Sex Offender-Linked Ally Raise Further Questions about Her Record, it is reported that Ramiro “RJ” Navarro, who is running for House District 21, admitted he knowingly hired a convicted pedophile as a field director for his election campaign.
Readers respond: Portland needs help now
I tuned into the debate last month. (“3 candidates for governor differ sharply in Bend debate,” Sept. 28) I disagree with Christine Drazan’s pro-life views, and I disagree with Betsy Johnson on gun rights, but Drazan and Johnson are clearly tuned into the major discontent that people are feeling right now. I hear Tina Kotek talking in “policy wonk” speech about 10-year plans. I want to hear Kotek say, “I hear you. Things are really bad right now. This is what I am going to do on Day 1 to make Oregon more livable.”
Tolling in Oregon: Where each gubernatorial candidate falls
We spoke with candidates Kotek, Drazan and Johnson about the proposed tolls on I-5 and I-205.What do Oregon's gubernatorial candidates think about the possible proposed toll roads? Pamplin Media Group spoke with candidates Democrat Tina Kotek, Republican Christine Drazan, and Independent Betsy Johnson about the proposed tolls on I-5 and I-205. Here's what each had to say. Christine Drazan Drazan told Pamplin Media Group that one major reason the tolls are being considered a necessary funding mechanism is that EV drivers don't pay the gas tax but still cause wear and tear on the roads. Before considering tolls, Drazan said...
oregontoday.net
Oregon Quake, Oct. 10
A rare on land earthquake shook the Willamette Valley of Oregon on Friday, Oct. 7. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was measured at a 4.4-magnitude and was located east to southeast of Lacomb, Oregon, in Linn County near Green Peter Lake and the Santiam Wilderness just before 6 a.m., at a depth of 13.2-kilometers. The quake was reportedly felt from Eugene to Vancouver, WA.
philomathnews.com
Oregon governor signs pact with West Coast leaders to transition region to 100% clean electricity
Three West Coast governors and a Canadian premier signed a pact to make the region the first on the continent to transition to 100% clean electricity and a low-carbon economy. Oregon Gov. Kate Brown joined California Gov. Gavin Newsom, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee and British Columbia Premier John Horgan in San Francisco on Thursday morning to sign the pact, which includes commitments to create policies, investments and interstate projects that will end each state’s dependency on fossil fuels and create new green energy jobs in the coming decades.
Now Inslee Wants Washington to Ban Diesel Trucks
First it was adopting California's regulations, then moving to ban gas powered cars. Now, this new move by California could force Washington to ban diesel trucks also. What is In the California Diesel Truck Ban Proposal?. The proposal says "manufacturers couldn’t sell new medium-duty and heavy-duty trucks fueled by diesel...
KATU.com
Oregon governor debate: What the candidates said about Measure 110
PORTLAND, Ore. — The three women who want to be Oregon's next governor clashed over the biggest issues facing the state, including the landmark law that decriminalized small amounts of hard drugs while increasing funding for drug treatment. Republican candidate Christine Drazan, nonaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson, and Democrat candidate...
opb.org
Oregon is facing a teacher shortage. This program is training the next generation of bilingual and diverse educators
Your browser does not support the audio element. With the fall semester underway, schools across Oregon are facing a shortage of teachers. That shortage is especially severe when it comes to bilingual teachers, even as the demographics of some communities continue to change. According to the Oregon Department of Education’s 2022 Oregon Educator Equity Report, 42% of Oregon students identify as ethnically and linguistically diverse, as opposed to only 13% of teachers.
Herald and News
Oregon's governor candidates to debate in Medford on Thursday
In partnership with Southern Oregon University, KOBI-TV/NBC5 and KOTI-TV/NBC2, based in Southern Oregon, presents the only scheduled Gubernatorial debate in Southern Oregon. The debate will be broadcast live from the NBC5 studios in Medford, featuring candidates Christine Drazan (R), Betsy Johnson (unaffiliated), and Tina Kotek (D). NBC5 News Director Craig...
Oak Grove resident: Tina Kotek will deliver bold climate policy
Ann Truax: Candidate for governor has a strong track record of environmentalism.Forest fires, residents uprooted from their homes, record-breaking hurricanes, massive floods, widespread drought, water scarcity! Bad weather news continues unabated. This last summer, most Oregonians felt lucky. We didn't have to endure a 116-degree heat dome or hide out inside because of smoky, toxic air as in previous summers, but still most of the Pacific Northwest is experiencing drought conditions, resulting in dried-up wells, agricultural setbacks and low reservoir water. I live in Clackamas County, an area less affected by drought so far, yet I only have...
ncwlife.com
Oregon agency denies key permit for proposed renewable fuel facility near Clatskanie
CLATSKANIE — Lofty plans for a potential renewable fuel facility at Port Westward may face delays after an Oregon state department last month denied a key water quality permit. NEXT Renewable Fuels is attempting to move ahead with its proposed $2 billion green fuels facility in and around Columbia...
Spirits are high as students return to Oregon community college campuses, but enrollment picture is mixed
Energy is high on community college campuses across the state as students stream back in and presidents view the academic year’s start as a glass half-full. Students have returned to school buildings hollowed out by the pandemic, taking advantage of ramped-up in-person class offerings. Administrators are again having to scramble for parking spaces in what Portland Community College enrollment dean Ryan Clark called “the best first-world problem to have.”
nbcrightnow.com
Governor Brown orders OR flags to half-staff
SALEM, Ore. — Governor of Oregon Kate Brown has ordered the state’s public institutions to lower their flags between sunrise and sunset on October 9 for National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Day. “Firefighting is often difficult and dangerous work that requires those who do it to leave their loved...
Editorial endorsements November 2022: Our editorial board’s voting recommendations
Below is the schedule for our endorsements and a list of our already published recommendations in select races for the November 2022 election. The endorsements will appear online at oregonlive.com/opinion on the same day as they appear in print. Videos of our interviews with candidates and campaign representatives can be found on the editorial board playlist on YouTube at youtube.com/Oregonian.
