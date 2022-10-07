Read full article on original website
The Oakland Press
Bloomfield Township cops recover stolen $100K construction vehicle in Detroit
Bloomfield Township police recently recovered stolen construction equipment valued at more than $100,000. The equipment, a newer model Kubota Skid Steer, was reported stolen from a company’s property in the 5000 block of Franklin Road on Oct. 6, police said. Detectives located and recovered the vehicle at a property in Detroit, and also spotted two other pieces of equipment on the property that had been reported stolen out of other jurisdictions, police said.
Detroit man charged in fatal shooting incident at Dearborn Hampton Inn
Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged a Detroit man in connection with the fatal shooting incident that claimed the life of a 55-year-old Riverview man and injured others.
Surveillance video captures suspects firing at off-duty officer in Detroit
Surveillance video captured the moment suspects opened fire on an off-duty police officer. Detroit police say the incident happened on Monday around 3:57 a.m.
fox2detroit.com
2 Detroit businesses shut down after murder, non-fatal shooting leads to investigations
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Two shootings outside Detroit businesses lead to investigations that resulted in them being shut down. "As Chief White talked about with his Five Point Plan accountability from venues, they brought us in, and we took a look," Detroit Police Deputy Franklin Hayes. The city shut down...
Man shot by Detroit police is ‘known gang member’ wanted for murder, police say
DETROIT - A “known gang member” is in critical condition after he was shot by police during a pursuit Monday morning, officials said. During a press conference Monday afternoon, Detroit Police Chief James White said the suspect is a “known gang member” whose DNA recently matched with evidence collected from a murder in February, FOX 2 Detroit reports. The man is also suspected in a crime spree on Friday, Oct. 7, which included an armed robbery home invasion, firing shots at a house and shooting into an occupied vehicle.
DPD: Woman, man found fatally shot on Detroit's westside
An adult female was discovered inside a GMC Envoy Sunday morning at approximately 3:40 a.m. in the area of Wadsworth and Meyers on Detroit’s westside. An adult male was also found fatally shot nearby.
fox2detroit.com
Police: Man and woman fatally shot Sunday on Detroit's west side
DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - Detroit Police are investigating a deadly overnight shooting Sunday on the city's west side. Around 3:40 a.m. a woman was discovered shot inside a GMC Envoy at the intersection of Wadsworth and Meyers, according to police. She was taken to a nearby hospital but was...
ClickOnDetroit.com
2 shot before crashing car on Detroit’s west side, police say
DETROIT – One person was killed and another was injured Monday morning in a shooting in Detroit. Detroit police tell Local 4 that a fatal shooting occurred early Monday morning in the area of Grand River Avenue and Telegraph Road on the city’s west side. Two people were reportedly shot near the intersection of Bennett and Fenton streets.
fox2detroit.com
Dearborn Hampton Inn clerk killed while checking on other staff, police say
Police said 55-year-old Tyrone Chapple was checking in on other staff who were trying to get Reichard Lee Williams-Lewis to leave the Dearborn Hampton Inn when Williams-Lewis allegedly killed the clerk. He then barricaded himself in a hotel room for about seven hours.
Detroit attorney helped convince active shooter to surrender in Dearborn
DEARBORN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - It was a seven-hour long standoff that left one man dead and another in handcuffs. Dearborn police say a 38-year-old man from Riverview is in custody after shooting and killing a 55-year-old Hampton Inn hotel clerk on Thursday. Police say it all began with a "billing dispute" between the gunman and hotel staff. Despite dozens of local, state and federal police, as well as the family members called to the scene to assist, it was Detroit attorney Gabi Silver who the gunman wanted to talk to. "I was taking my dog to the vet, I arrived at the...
Detroit police still searching for tips that lead to man caught on camera setting fire to house on city's west side
Police in Detroit are still searching for a suspect who they say set fire to a house on the city’s northwest side seven months ago. He was caught on camera dumping liquid on a house and then lighting it on fire.
Fatal drive-by shooting in Detroit: Victim tried to get away but succumbed to injuries
Detroit police continue to investigate this morning after a 50-year-old man was fatally injured in a drive-by shooting Sunday afternoon. The victim tried to escape but only drove a few blocks before crashing into a fence at nearby high school.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit man critically injured after using shoulder to avoid I-94 construction backup
DEARBORN, Mich. – A Detroit man has been taken to the hospital after he lost control of his car while driving on the shoulder to avoid a traffic backup on I-94 in Dearborn on Saturday. Officials were notified of a crash on I-94 eastbound near Schaefer Road around 6:30...
Shots fired at off-duty police officer: Law enforcement is working to determine if the attack was targeted
An off-duty Detroit police officer and his girlfriend were shot at while sitting in his car early Monday morning. Law enforcement is investigating to determine whether or not the attack was targeted.
2 dead after overnight shooting on city's westside
Police in Detroit are investigating after they say two people were shot and killed overnight. Police say they found the two victims near Wadsworth and Meyers on the city's westside Sunday morning.
Detroit dispensary fined, license suspended after state finds duffel bags of marijuana
A medical marijuana dispensary on Detroit's west side will have to close its doors for 30 days and pay a $75,000 fine after Michigan's Cannabis Regulatory Agency discovered multiple bags filled with suspected marijuana products that did not have state tagging information. During an unannounced site visit in May 2021, the agency observed multiple bags, backpacks and duffel bags at The House of Mary Jane, located at 19154 James Couzens. They told the company that the products...
fox2detroit.com
Detroit nursing home patients deal with no heat during freezing temperatures
DETROIT (FOX 2) - When Bruce Bonkowski tried to turn on the heat at Beaconshire Nursing Center in Detroit on Friday, it didn't work. "They just said they were going to turn the heat on and get it set to go," he said. "When you turn it on, and you turn the vent on heat you’re getting cold air."
37-Year-Old Injured In A Rollover Crash on I-94 (Detroit, MI)
Michigan State Police responded to a rollover crash that critically injured a man. The crash happened on the eastbound lanes of I-94 near Schaefer Road on Saturday around 6:30 p.m.
California-based cannabis brand STIIIZY is cleaning up Cass Corridor in Detroit
Of the hundreds of dispensaries in Michigan, many give back to their communities through donations and labor
WJR
Southfield Attorney Geoffrey Fieger to Represent Burks Family in Fatal Shooting Case
DETROIT, October 6, 2022 ~ Southfield Attorney Geoffrey Fieger is representing the family of Porter Burks, a 22-year-old who was shot earlier this week by Detroit police during a mental health check. The high-profile attorney referred to the officers involved as a “firing squad” that fired 38 bullets in three seconds, killing the man.
