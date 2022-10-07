ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Grief and outrage in Gambia over cough syrup deaths

When Wuri Bailo Keita's two-year-old daughter Fatoumatta developed a fever, he took her to hospital where she was diagnosed with malaria and sent home with a prescription for a paracetamol syrup. The Gambian health authorities, after launching their own investigation in July, on September 23 ordered a recall of all medicines containing paracetamol or promethazine syrup.
HEALTH
AFP

Turkey calls for Russia, Ukraine truce ahead of Erdogan-Putin meeting

Turkey on Tuesday called for a ceasefire in Ukraine just days ahead of a meeting between the leaders of Turkey and Russia in the Kazakh capital Astana.  Turkey's call comes ahead of a meeting set for Thursday between Vladimir Putin and Erdogan, who has a good working relationship with the Russian leader despite disagreements on several issues including in Syria.
POLITICS
IBTimes

IBTimes

New York City, NY
86K+
Followers
63K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.

 https://www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy