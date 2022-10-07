Read full article on original website
Jury Awards $1 Million To Fired State Worker Who’s GOP Nominee For State Auditor
Polk County, Iowa — A jury has awarded the Republican candidate for state auditor a million dollars in his wrongful termination lawsuit against the State of Iowa. Todd Halbur was hired to be the comptroller of the Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division in 2015 and fired in mid-2018. Under Iowa’s liquor control system, the state acts as the wholesaler for Iowa businesses that buy liquor to sell to customers.
State agency ignores law requiring the routine inspection of Iowa hotels
For the past eight years, a state regulatory agency has violated a law requiring the routine inspection of Iowa’s hotels and motels. The Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals is required to inspect all hotels within its jurisdiction at least once every two years. Inspections are the sole process by which Iowa enforces regulations intended […] The post State agency ignores law requiring the routine inspection of Iowa hotels appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
i9 Fact Checker: Ad uses statehouse bills to justify Sen. Mathis support for funding police
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Republicans across the country have used funding for law enforcement as a campaign issue against Democrats. This political ad from State Senator Liz Mathis’ (D-Cedar Rapids) campaign argues the Democrat is “a longtime friend of local law enforcement” through her support in the legislature.
Navigator CO2 ruling on survey issues in Iowa
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A company that wants to do surveys on land in Iowa that could be part of a path for a carbon dioxide pipeline was denied a temporary injunction in court on Oct. 7 in Woodbury County, Iowa. Navigator Heartland Greenway LLC sought a temporary...
Insiders: Two prominent Iowa election races show Republican advantages
Longtime Des Moines Register political columnist David Yepsen said Gov. Kim Reynolds and Sen. Chuck Grassley are both favorites to win.
Iowa kids getting more pandemic emergency food assistance benefits
More federal money is coming to help feed hungry kids in Iowa.
Northern Iowa Soybean Dealer’s License Gets Suspended
Back in August, farmers in northeast Iowa found out they would need to find a new grain distributor after the distributor in Jesup lost its license. On Friday, August 19th, the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship suspended B & B Farm Store’s grain dealer license. Then on August 23rd, B & B Farm Store consented to a voluntary revocation of their warehouse and grain dealer licenses.
Low river levels shut down Iowa hydroelectric dam
With the ongoing drought, river levels across the state of Iowa have receded again with many now showing more rocks and sand bars than they do water.
Axne, Nunn sound off on turbines, pipelines
(Shenandoah) -- Two contentious local issues were covered during Sunday night's candidates forum on KMA, featuring Iowa's 3rd Congressional District contestants. Both incumbent Democrat Cindy Axne and Republican challenger Zach Nunn addressed questions pertaining to energy policy. Both candidates were asked whether they support wind turbine projects--including Invenergy's proposed Shenandoah Hills wind farm. Axne, who is seeking her third term in the U.S. House of Representatives, says Iowa has a huge opportunity to benefit from both wind and solar energy production.
Update: Busy Weekend for Iowa State Patrol Catching Speeders
(Des Moines, IA) — The Iowa State Patrol kept busy over the weekend catching speeders. In a post on its Facebook page, the Iowa State Patrol tells about a driver clocked going 121 miles an hour on I-35… that’s 56 over the speed limit. Trooper Marc Griggs arrested the driver. After he returned to duty from taking that driver to jail, Griggs says he caught another driver going 99 miles an hour in the exact location, not an hour later.
Iowa fails to find the end zone against Illinois
Show You Care: 'Especially For You' has special meaning for thousands of runners and walkers. Sunday's Especially for You Race Against Breast Cancer had a record-breaking number of people running through downtown Cedar Rapids. Hawk-watchers gather for annual migration tradition. Updated: 6 hours ago. John Campbell joined a group of...
Minnesota man arrested after crashing into Decorah home
DECORAH, Iowa (KCRG) - A Minnesota man was arrested and charged with an OWI after police say he crashed a vehicle into a house in Decorah on Friday night. In a news release, Decorah police said it happened at about 11:25 p.m. on Valley View Drive. Police arrested Joel Christenson....
Right to bear arms: Amendment to Iowa's constitution on the 2022 ballot
IOWA, USA — Iowa voters will decide if the right to keep and bear arms should be enshrined in the state's constitution. The proposed amendment to Article I would add the following section:. Right to keep and bear arms. Sec. 1A. The right of the people to keep and...
Most Land in Iowa is Owned By This Company
Unlike many states, Iowa has very little public land. In fact, over 97 percent of the Hawkeye State is privately owned. One company stands out as the biggest landowner in the entire state, although most Iowans probably don't know of its existence. Not only does this one, family company own...
Why are flags flying at half-staff in Iowa on Sunday?
Flags across the U.S. will fly at half-staff on Sunday, Oct. 9, in observance of the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service.
FEENSTRA DISAPPOINTED BY TYSON DECISION
IOWA 4TH DISTRICT CONGRESSMAN RANDY FEENSTRA HAS ADDED HIS VOICE TO THOSE UNHAPPY WITH TYSON FOOD’S DECISION TO SHUT DOWN THEIR DAKOTA DUNES OPERATION AND RELOCATE THOSE WORKER’S JOBS TO ARKANSAS. FEENSTRA ISSUED A STATEMENT SAYING HE IS DISHEARTENED AND DISAPPOINTED THAT TYSON MADE THE ABRUPT AND UNEXPECTED...
Turn the ballot over and vote no on Public Measure 1
Katie Jones lives in Des Moines with her family. She is passionate about gun violence prevention. Gun safety is on the ballot in Iowa this year. Voters will consider a state constitutional amendment called Public Measure 1, which states, “The right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed. The sovereign state of Iowa affirms and recognizes this right to be a fundamental individual right. Any and all restrictions of this right shall be subject to strict scrutiny.”
Weekend Fire Devastates Eastern Iowa Barn
Harvest is in full swing across Iowa and unfortunately, with the increase of tractors hitting the fields, we have seen an increase in farm accidents. In the last week, we saw two different farm accidents. Last Sunday, October 2nd, a man was killed in a tractor rollover accident in Dubuque...
Iowa receives $51 million for electric vehicle chargers across the state
DES MOINES, Iowa (WOI) - Iowa received $51 million from the federal government to spend building electric vehicle chargers across the state. However, the Iowa DOT said it could be at least a year before the chargers begin popping up. The private sector is in charge of building the chargers,...
Storm Lake doctor accused of causing patient’s death appeals court decision
An emergency room physician accused of causing the death of a patient in 2017 has lost the first round in his court fight against the Iowa Board of Medicine, but is now appealing that decision. Court records indicate Dr. Andrew Obamwonyi of Storm Lake is appealing a district court ruling that upheld the right of […] The post Storm Lake doctor accused of causing patient’s death appeals court decision appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
