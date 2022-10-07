Read full article on original website
Political consultant convicted in failed scheme to influence 2020 Katy area primaryCovering Katy
Life Flight called to Katy after another Harris County road rage shootingCovering Katy
Accused Westpark Tollway gunman, who lives in Katy, released on bondCovering KatyKaty, TX
Tim Hortons opens first Texas location in KatyCovering KatyKaty, TX
Katy Mills adds two stores and a well known restaurantCovering KatyKaty, TX
kwhi.com
HOPE LUEDEKER CROWNED AUSTIN CO. FAIR QUEEN
The 95th Annual Austin County Fair crowned a new fair queen on Saturday. Hope Luedeker was named Austin County Fair Queen and Ticket Queen, with $30,290 in ticket sales. First runner-up Fair Queen and Ticket Queen was Jaylen Tesch, who sold $20,130 in tickets. The second and third runners-up for Fair Queen were Ryleigh Gilfoil and Emily Askew. For Ticket Queen, finishing as the second and third runners-up were Olivia Bolten, who had $19,620 in sales, and Kendall Mae Stark, who sold $17,970.
kwhi.com
TEXAS CZECH HERITAGE FESTIVAL AND MUZIKY IN LAGRANGE THIS WEEKEND
The Texas Czech Heritage Festival and Muziky is coming up this weekend in La Grange. The Czech Heritage Festival, which this year is celebrating the 125th Anniversary of SPJST, is being held Friday and Saturday at the Texas Czech Heritage and Cultural Center located at 250 West Fairgrounds Road. On...
kwhi.com
TEXAS ARTS AND MUSIC FESTIVAL COMING TO DOWNTOWN BRENHAM THIS WEEKEND
An art dual will highlight the Texas Arts and Music Festival coming up this Saturday and Sunday in downtown Brenham. Luis Angulo of Something Cool Studios in Austin will be busing in artists from all over the state to participate. The artists are going to compete against each other for a cash prize.
kwhi.com
CHAPPELL HILL ENJOYS ANOTHER SUCCESSFUL SCARECROW FESTIVAL
The Chappell Hill community grew by several thousand over the weekend for the Chappell Hill Historical Society’s 45th Annual Scarecrow Festival. Guests to the two-day festival were able to shop through hundreds of vendors selling arts and crafts and other wares, enjoy live music and family-friendly activities, and eat and drink to their heart’s content.
kwhi.com
COMMUNITY CORNER TO DISCUSS TEXAS ARTS & MUSIC FEST, GRACE LUTHERAN ANNIVERSARY, LLOYD SAUNDERS COOK-OFF
Three separate events will be featured this week on the KWHI Community Corner. Brooke Trahan and Austin Taylor of the Texas Arts and Music Festival will talk with KWHI tomorrow (Tuesday) morning about the annual festival, happening Saturday and Sunday in downtown Brenham. Ryan Ogrodowicz, headmaster of Grace Lutheran School,...
kwhi.com
CAMP FOR ALL GALA BEING HELD THURSDAY NIGHT
The Bank of Brenham is encouraging everyone to join them for the annual Camp For All Gala which is entitled, “An Evening in Paradise.”. The gala is being held Thursday beginning 6pm at Deep in the Heart Farms at 8351 Highway 105. This year’s co-chairs for the gala are...
kwhi.com
BRENHAM ISD CHOIRS TO PERFORM ‘WHY WE SING’ TUESDAY
The Brenham ISD Choirs will have something for everyone at a concert Tuesday at The Barnhill Center in downtown Brenham. The performance, titled “Why We Sing”, begins at 6:30 p.m. and will feature a variety of music, from country to pop to classic lullabies. Admission is free to...
kwhi.com
AMOS NAMED PET OF THE WEEK
The Brenham Pet Adoption Center has named Amos as its Pet of the Week. Amos is an adult Great Pyrenees mix who Brenham Animal Services says is a big boy that needs a big, soft place to land. The shelter says Amos previously had a rough life, evidenced by a...
Click2Houston.com
Behind the scenes: Texas Renaissance Festival
Friday at 1:00 p.m. on Houston Life, the team is live from the Texas Renaissance Festival!. We’ll go behind the scenes to see how the costumes are made, meet the jousting crew, try the food, and of course we’ll do a little shopping!. That’s Friday at 1:00 p.m....
texaslifestylemag.com
Texas Native Parker McCollum Has Had a Hell of a Year
From performing at the Saxon Pub to Austin City Limits Live, Conroe native Parker McCollum has come a long way since first breaking out into the music scene. He will be opening up the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo in February and has a new album coming out early next year.
The Daily South
How To Spend A Weekend in Brenham, Texas
Midway between Austin and Houston, you'll find Brenham, Texas, a small town in Washington County where past meets present in a quaint yet thriving setting. Brenham's downtown is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and is full of picturesque buildings that date to the 1860s. And the town is home to arguably the best ice cream in the country, Blue Bell Creameries. Stroll the historic streets for a bit of shopping and entertainment, or head out to nearby Chappell Hill historic charm and some time outdoors. Here are our favorite ways to explore Brenham, Texas.
fox26houston.com
Entertainers Stevie J. and Eric Benét make stops in Houston
It's an exciting weekend for live music in Houston. Headliners for Bar 5015's Legend's only concert series and the Black Heritage Fest stop by the show.
Click2Houston.com
Houston Life Prize Wheel: see what Joe from Sugar Land just won!
HOUSTON – Spinning today was Joe from Sugar Land! He served in the US Navy for 8 years, traveled the world, and likes old vehicles. The Houston Life Prize Wheel allows us to connect with our wonderful viewers and you, the viewer, the chance to win BIG prizes. Every...
kwhi.com
TEMPORARY STREET CLOSURE ANNOUNCED IN CHAPPELL HILL
Washington County Engineering and Development Services has announced a temporary street closing in Chappell Hill. The effected area is on Providence Street from Main Street to Haller Street. The reason for the temporary closure is because they are making utility line repairs. The street is scheduled to be re-opened by...
Houston Press
Best Of Houston® 2022: Best Mexican Bakery
A coworker brought bags stuffed with pan dulce from El Bolillo Bakery to the breakroom one morning and sent an email inviting everyone to partake with the subject title: “El Bolillo For Breakfast – IYKYK.” Practically everyone in the office did know because the Houston-based panaderia has built a devoted following over almost 25 years with its fresh baked goodies, everything from colorful conchas to deftly dusted hojarascas to tasty tortillas and legendary tres leches cakes. So yeah, we knew.
5 businesses coming soon to Conroe, Montgomery
Chick N Max has three restaurants in Wichita, Kansas, and plans to add 25 restaurants in the Greater Houston area through a development agreement with Aaron Johnson. (Courtesy Chick N Max) Interested in learning which Conroe and Montgomery businesses are scheduled to open soon? Check out several that are in...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
LARGE FOREST FIRE IN MAGNOLIA BEND
Caney Creek, Conroe, and Needham Firefighters are on the scene of a large brush fire that started on Perry Road and has now spread toward the pipeline/power line easement in Magnolia Bend. Texas Forest Service is also responding with a dozer.
Did your Texas lottery tickets win Wednesday night? 2 $25,000 winning tickets sold in Dallas & Houston
It seems you may need to check your Texas Lottery tickets from Wednesday after two winners in the Lone Star State decided to channel their inner Cooper Rush (Dallas Cowboys undefeated starting quarterback) by getting some nice wins.
kwhi.com
RYANN ELISE RELEASES SONG ABOUT HER CHILDHOOD IN BRENHAM
A musician with local roots has released a new single telling her story of growing up in Brenham. Ryann Elise’s new song, “979”, pays homage to Brenham with lyrics referencing how she learned to drive on a “dirt road off of fifty” and calling back to her “favorite memories spent in green and white”.
Texas city home to the country’s best pizza restaurant, report says
DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s pizza, a big pie with sauce, it’s got the cheese (it’s got the cheese) we can’t imagine a more beautiful thing. Now, you may be confused about what’s happening, really quick, go back and re-read that first sentence in sing-song form.
