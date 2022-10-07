Midway between Austin and Houston, you'll find Brenham, Texas, a small town in Washington County where past meets present in a quaint yet thriving setting. Brenham's downtown is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and is full of picturesque buildings that date to the 1860s. And the town is home to arguably the best ice cream in the country, Blue Bell Creameries. Stroll the historic streets for a bit of shopping and entertainment, or head out to nearby Chappell Hill historic charm and some time outdoors. Here are our favorite ways to explore Brenham, Texas.

