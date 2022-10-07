ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

'Super Mario Bros. Movie' teaser: Chris Pratt, Jack Black voice Mario, Bowser

By Annie Martin
UPI News
UPI News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47UcJz_0iPuh2oG00

Oct. 7 (UPI) -- Nintendo is giving a glimpse of the new film The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

The video game company released a teaser trailer for the animated movie Thursday during a Nintendo Direct presentation.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is based on Nintendo's Mario video game franchise. The film follows Mario, an Italian plumber living in the Mushroom Kingdom.

Chris Pratt voices Mario, with Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Charlie Day as Luigi, Jack Black as Bowser, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad and Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong.

The trailer opens with Bowser (Black) and his army of Koopa Troopas face off with a kingdom of penguins. Bowser burns down the penguin's castle and takes control of a star power-up.

The scene then switches to Mario (Pratt), who meets Toad (Key) in a field of mushrooms in the Mushroom Kingdom.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is written by Matthew Fogel and directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic. The film opens in theaters April 7, 2023.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

DC’s ‘Black Adam’: First Reactions to Dwayne Johnson Superhero Film From New York Premiere

DC’s Black Adam was unveiled to a New York audience following its premiere at AMC Empire 25 in Manhattan on Wednesday night. The official review embargo for Black Adam lifts next week, but the social media embargo for early reactions lifted after the premiere.More from The Hollywood ReporterDwayne Johnson's 'Black Adam' Tracking for Bullish $70M-$75M OpeningStylists to A-List Stars Share Their Fall Fashion Picks for MenNominations Open for Hollywood Reporter's Top Entrepreneurs Feature The film stars Dwayne Johnson as the titular DC antihero Black Adam, who has been imprisoned for 5,000 years before being freed into modern times. Directed by Spanish...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
UPI News

'Paradise City' trailer: Bruce Willis takes on John Travolta

Oct. 12 (UPI) -- Saban Films is giving a glimpse of the new film Paradise City. The studio shared a trailer for the action film Wednesday featuring Bruce Willis and John Travolta. Paradise City reunites Willis and Travolta, who previously starred together in the 1994 film Pulp Fiction. The new...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seth Rogen
Person
Jack Black
Person
Charlie Day
Person
Anya Taylor Joy
Person
Chris Pratt
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Popular Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Video Game#Nintendo Direct#The Super Mario Bros#Italian#Keegan Michael Key
UPI News

MTV EMAs: Harry Styles, Taylor Swift lead 2022 nominations

Oct. 12 (UPI) -- MTV has announced the nominations for the 2022 MTV Europe Music Awards. This year's ceremony will take place Nov. 13 at PSD Bank Dome in Düsseldorf, Germany. Harry Styles leads the field of nominees with seven nominations, including Best Artist and Best Song and Best Video for "As It Was."
MUSIC
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
462K+
Followers
66K+
Post
158M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy