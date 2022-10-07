ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Livingston County, MO

kchi.com

Livingston County Commission Meetings

The Livingston County commissioners meet in regular sessions Tuesday and Thursday at 9:30 am. The meetings are held in the commission room of the Livingston County Courthouse and are open to the public. Items on the agenda for both meetings include county road and bridge matters and administrative and departmental responsibilities.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Fire destroys building housing sawmill and related equipment

A fire that ignited from a sawdust pile sent firefighters to a sawmill northeast of Trenton late Sunday afternoon. Grundy County Rural Fire Chief Kenny Roberts said a neighbor notified authorities when he saw flames and smoke at the Northeast 18th Avenue location. The location is just south of Route O.
TRENTON, MO
kchi.com

Three Bookings For Livingston County Law Enforcement

Three recent bookings are in the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department report. Thursday, 20-year-old Jonathan Taylor Meservey of Mooresville was booked into the Caldwell County Jail following a hearing in Livingston County Court for probation revocation on his conviction for failure to register as a sex offender. He will serve a four-year prison sentence.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO
kchi.com

Four Injured In Three Weekend Crashes

Three crashes in the area counties that were investigated by the Missouri Highway Patrol left four injured. At about 9:25 am in Carroll County, a single-car crash left a Colorado woman with minor injuries. Troopers report 31-year-old Lauren N Kiracofe was westbound on US 24 at County Road 335, when she ran off the right side of the road and struck several trees. She was taken to Carroll County Memorial Hospital for treatment. She was wearing a safety belt.
CARROLL COUNTY, MO
kchi.com

MoDOT Roadwork For Week Of October 10th

The Missouri Department of Transportation roadwork schedule for the week of October 10th includes pothole patching at several locations across northwest Missouri and in the local counties. Specific projects in the local counties include:. Caldwell County. I-35 – continued resurfacing project from just north of Exit 52 in Cameron to...
CALDWELL COUNTY, MO
County
Livingston County, MO
kmmo.com

MARSHALL WOMAN CHARGED WITH ARSON DUE IN COURT

A Marshall woman facing a felony charge after firefighters put out a blaze on July 11 has a court proceeding scheduled. According to a probable-cause statement, the occupant of Apartment B, Samantha M. Edde was not present at the time fire personnel arrived. On July 10, Edde spoke with her...
MARSHALL, MO
kttn.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 3 arrests on Sunday, October 9, 2022

The Missouri State Highway Patrol Sunday night made separate arrests involving one resident of Unionville and one from Sedalia. The patrol has accused 24-year-old Austin Rouse of Unionville of driving while intoxicated – second offense, and failure to maintain to the right half of the road resulting in a crash. Rouse has been released from custody.
SEDALIA, MO
kchi.com

Fire At Abandon House Under Investigation

A fire at an abandoned house in Ludlow early Monday morning remains under investigation. The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department responded to the scene, where Dawn Fire Firefighters were working to put out the fire. The Sheriff’s Office asks you contact them at 660-646-0515 or 660-646-2121 if you have any information about the fire.
LUDLOW, MO
kchi.com

Troopers Report Four Arrests In Area Counties

Four arrests in the area counties are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol for the weekend. Saturday at about 10:25 pm in Randolph County, Troopers arrested 32-year-old Crystal G Goddard of Salisbury for three counts of alleged DWI with someone under the age of 17 in the vehicle. She was processed and released.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, MO
kchi.com

Chillicothe Man Booked Ahead of Court Hearing

A Chillicothe man was booked into the Caldwell County Detention Center Wednesday on Charges of alleged possession of a controlled substance and tampering with physical evidence. Thirty-seven-year-old Truitt Matthew Caudill is held with no bond allowed. He has a Plea and Trial Setting scheduled today in Livingston County Court on those charges and alleged stealing.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
kchi.com

CHS Softball Beats Hannibal 13-3 In Final Regular Season Game

The Chillicothe High School Softball team took down Hannibal 13-3 in the final game of the regular season for the Lady Hornets. The squad finishes the regular season with a 24-6 record. Senior Kinlei Boley made history on Saturday when she set the single season homerun record at Chillicothe High School with her tenth homer.
CHILLICOTHE, MO

