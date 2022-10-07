Read full article on original website
kttn.com
Northwest Missouri Steam and Gas Engine Fall Festival set for October 14th
The Northwest Missouri Steam and Gas Engine Association Fall Festival will be held near Hamilton next weekend. The event will be at 834 Northwest Osage Drive on October 14th and 15th. Gates will open at 9 o’clock each morning. Demonstrations will be held on both days. There will be...
KCTV 5
Residents gather to pray for Excelsior Springs in the wake of recent crimes
EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, MO. (KCTV) -- Together on Siloam Mountain, at the foot of the cross stood dozens praying for their city. “We all want to see healing, we all want to see hope in our town, and we believe Jesus is the reason for that,” said resident, Sherie Renne.
kchi.com
Livingston County Commission Meetings
The Livingston County commissioners meet in regular sessions Tuesday and Thursday at 9:30 am. The meetings are held in the commission room of the Livingston County Courthouse and are open to the public. Items on the agenda for both meetings include county road and bridge matters and administrative and departmental responsibilities.
KCTV 5
Businesses support Excelsior Springs police as investigation continues
Families and advocates question the lack of action and point to other communities that did mass reviews when corruption came to light. Shawnee City Council leaders plan to take a stance, once again, on transgender athletes competing in women’s sports. From Turkey to KC: Man travels across world for...
kttn.com
Fire destroys building housing sawmill and related equipment
A fire that ignited from a sawdust pile sent firefighters to a sawmill northeast of Trenton late Sunday afternoon. Grundy County Rural Fire Chief Kenny Roberts said a neighbor notified authorities when he saw flames and smoke at the Northeast 18th Avenue location. The location is just south of Route O.
kchi.com
Three Bookings For Livingston County Law Enforcement
Three recent bookings are in the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department report. Thursday, 20-year-old Jonathan Taylor Meservey of Mooresville was booked into the Caldwell County Jail following a hearing in Livingston County Court for probation revocation on his conviction for failure to register as a sex offender. He will serve a four-year prison sentence.
kchi.com
Four Injured In Three Weekend Crashes
Three crashes in the area counties that were investigated by the Missouri Highway Patrol left four injured. At about 9:25 am in Carroll County, a single-car crash left a Colorado woman with minor injuries. Troopers report 31-year-old Lauren N Kiracofe was westbound on US 24 at County Road 335, when she ran off the right side of the road and struck several trees. She was taken to Carroll County Memorial Hospital for treatment. She was wearing a safety belt.
kchi.com
MoDOT Roadwork For Week Of October 10th
The Missouri Department of Transportation roadwork schedule for the week of October 10th includes pothole patching at several locations across northwest Missouri and in the local counties. Specific projects in the local counties include:. Caldwell County. I-35 – continued resurfacing project from just north of Exit 52 in Cameron to...
kmmo.com
MARSHALL WOMAN CHARGED WITH ARSON DUE IN COURT
A Marshall woman facing a felony charge after firefighters put out a blaze on July 11 has a court proceeding scheduled. According to a probable-cause statement, the occupant of Apartment B, Samantha M. Edde was not present at the time fire personnel arrived. On July 10, Edde spoke with her...
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 3 arrests on Sunday, October 9, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol Sunday night made separate arrests involving one resident of Unionville and one from Sedalia. The patrol has accused 24-year-old Austin Rouse of Unionville of driving while intoxicated – second offense, and failure to maintain to the right half of the road resulting in a crash. Rouse has been released from custody.
kchi.com
Fire At Abandon House Under Investigation
A fire at an abandoned house in Ludlow early Monday morning remains under investigation. The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department responded to the scene, where Dawn Fire Firefighters were working to put out the fire. The Sheriff’s Office asks you contact them at 660-646-0515 or 660-646-2121 if you have any information about the fire.
KCTV 5
Excelsior Springs home at center of investigation is boarded up, fenced off
The Chiefs roared back from a 17-0 deficit to take down the Raiders. Kelce also tied the Chiefs record for most consecutive games with a catch. Andy Reid addresses the media following the Chiefs 30-29 win over the Raiders. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. The Chiefs overcame an early 17-point...
Excelsior Springs neighbors reflect on ongoing kidnapping, assault investigation
After a weekend-long kidnapping and assault investigation that left an Excelsior Springs man in custody, neighbors recalled things they had witnessed Friday to KSHB 41.
KMZU
Former respiratory therapist accused of murder in Livingston County granted change of venue
CHILLICOTHE – A respiratory therapist accused of first degree murder in Livingston County has been granted a change of venue. Online court records say 42-year-old Jennifer Anne Hall's case has been transferred to Clinton County and continued to Dec. 6 for a 9 a.m. plea or trial setting. Hall...
kchi.com
Troopers Report Four Arrests In Area Counties
Four arrests in the area counties are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol for the weekend. Saturday at about 10:25 pm in Randolph County, Troopers arrested 32-year-old Crystal G Goddard of Salisbury for three counts of alleged DWI with someone under the age of 17 in the vehicle. She was processed and released.
Malnourished woman escapes house, “held against her will for significant period of time”
KANSAS CITY (AP) — Authorities continued investigating a suspected kidnapping and sexual assault this weekend in a small Missouri town just northeast of Kansas City that was discovered when a malnourished woman escaped and screamed for help. Clay County authorities charged a man identified according to online jail records...
kchi.com
Chillicothe Man Booked Ahead of Court Hearing
A Chillicothe man was booked into the Caldwell County Detention Center Wednesday on Charges of alleged possession of a controlled substance and tampering with physical evidence. Thirty-seven-year-old Truitt Matthew Caudill is held with no bond allowed. He has a Plea and Trial Setting scheduled today in Livingston County Court on those charges and alleged stealing.
Police investigate kidnapping and rape in western Missouri town￼
EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. (AP) — Authorities continued investigating a suspected kidnapping and sexual assault this weekend in a small Missouri town just northeast of Kansas City that was discovered when a malnourished woman escaped and screamed for help. Clay County authorities charged a man with rape, kidnapping, and assault...
kchi.com
CHS Softball Beats Hannibal 13-3 In Final Regular Season Game
The Chillicothe High School Softball team took down Hannibal 13-3 in the final game of the regular season for the Lady Hornets. The squad finishes the regular season with a 24-6 record. Senior Kinlei Boley made history on Saturday when she set the single season homerun record at Chillicothe High School with her tenth homer.
northwestmoinfo.com
Livingston County Sheriff’s Office Seeking Information on Early-Morning Fire
CHILLICOTHE, MO – The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department is seeking information on a house fire early this morning in Ludlow. The Dawn Fire Department responded to the fire, finding it fully engulfed. Officials report the house was abandoned. Anyone with information on the fire can contact the sheriff’s...
