Iowa State

cbs2iowa.com

Energy company sharing tips on how to prepare for the winter weather

GRIMES, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — As cold weather approaches, Black Hills Energy is sharing tips on how to use less natural gas in their homes, so they can save energy and save money. The company is also reminding customers of available resources to help with energy bills. “Most...
cbs2iowa.com

Eastern Iowans travel and help with clean up efforts in Florida

Cedar Rapids — A couple of eastern Iowans began helping with flood and wind damage clean up efforts in Florida Monday afternoon, after Hurricane Ian battered the state. George McCrory from Iowa City and Della Goetz from Dubuque, Red Cross Distributor of Emergency Supplies Associates, are currently working in the Fort Meyers area.
cbs2iowa.com

Gas prices rise 14 cents in the last week in Iowa and nationally

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Average gas prices in Iowa have gone up another 14 cents per gallon in the last week. Gas prices are averaging $3.71 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 2,036 stations in Iowa. Prices in Iowa are 31.5 cents per gallon...
cbs2iowa.com

Secretary Pate working to get Iowans registered to vote

DES MOINES, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate is helping Iowans register to vote ahead of the 2022 general election. His office mailed a postcard to approximately 47,000 Iowans who are eligible to vote, but not registered. The postcard includes instructions on how to...
cbs2iowa.com

Willie Ray arrives in Florida

Willie Fairley and his crew of volunteers arrived in arrived in Florida Sunday . Emergency management crews helped set up the q shack in a spot in North Fort Myres where people really need that comfort food. They're going to be providing some much needed free meals to Floridians for...
cbs2iowa.com

With respiratory illness cases up, doctors urge precautions

OMAHA, Neb.—Cases of the respiratory virus RSV are going up. Not just in Omaha, but across the state. Statistics from the Department of Health and Human Services reveal 297 positive tests across Nebraska in the week ending Oct. 1. That's up from 95 just one month ago. OneHealth Nebraska...
cbs2iowa.com

Reynolds orders flags at half-staff for Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service Sunday

DES MOINES, Iowa - (Iowa's News Now) — Governor Kim Reynolds wants Iowans to honor fallen firefighters this weekend by lowering all flags to half-staff Sunday, October 9. The governor gave the order in recognition of the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service. Firefighters who have died in the line of duty during the previous year are honored at the memorial service which happens in early October each year. All firefighters who have made the ultimate sacrifice are also remembered.
